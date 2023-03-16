Who Is Ben Savage's Wife? All About Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is a married man!

The Boy Meets World star wed wife Tessa Angermeier in 2023, less than two months after PEOPLE confirmed their engagement.

On Jan. 11, 2023, Savage shared a photo of him and Angermeier on Instagram. "The best is yet to come," he captioned the post, which also showed a diamond ring on Angermeier's left ring finger.

While Savage has always kept his dating life private, a representative for star confirmed the pair's engagement in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Here's everything to know about Ben Savage's wife.

They started dating in 2018

Prior to their wedding in 2023, the couple had been together for over four years. Angermeier made her first appearance on Savage's Instagram in August 2018.

She grew up in Indiana

Angermeier was born and raised in Owensville, Indiana. Since 2018, Savage has made a number of visits to Angermeier's hometown. In 2022, her parents opened KANT Brewing Co., a microbrewery in Fort Branch. Savage attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and has also been featured on several photos from the company's official Instagram account.

She's a graphic designer

Angermeier holds a degree in graphic design as well as arts and music management from Indiana University. She currently works as a senior graphic designer for Ben Soleimani, a luxury furniture store in West Hollywood. She is also the graphic designer, merchandise manager and tour manager for the band The Growlers.

She's supportive of Savage's political ambitions

Savage is officially running for congress! He announced his decision to run in January 2023. The actor, best known for his starring role on Boy Meets World and on the spinoff series, Girl Meets World, studied political science at Stanford University.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he opened up about his political ambitions, saying, "I grew up in a household that was very passionate about politics; from a very young age that was instilled in us as children."

And Angermeier seems to be supportive of his venture into politics. In 2022, she was right there with him when he ran for West Hollywood City Council. On Instagram, Savage shared a photo of him and Angermeier along with several pals, all donning "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts, writing, "With a little help from my friends."

She and Savage and got married in 2023

Savage and Angermeier tied the knot in 2023.

According to photos posted by the couple's friend, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, the couple wed in Los Angeles. "Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss' 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂," Engelhardt captioned the Instagram post, which featured several photos from Savage and Angermeier's wedding day.

The bride seemingly wore two outfits on the big day: a simple strapless ballgown for the ceremony and a sparkly fringe mini dress for the reception.