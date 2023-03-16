Who Is Ben Savage's Wife? All About Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier started dating in 2018

By
Published on March 16, 2023 04:04 PM
Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Photo: Ben Savage Instagram

Ben Savage is a married man!

The Boy Meets World star wed wife Tessa Angermeier in 2023, less than two months after PEOPLE confirmed their engagement.

On Jan. 11, 2023, Savage shared a photo of him and Angermeier on Instagram. "The best is yet to come," he captioned the post, which also showed a diamond ring on Angermeier's left ring finger.

While Savage has always kept his dating life private, a representative for star confirmed the pair's engagement in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Here's everything to know about Ben Savage's wife.

They started dating in 2018

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage Instagram

Prior to their wedding in 2023, the couple had been together for over four years. Angermeier made her first appearance on Savage's Instagram in August 2018.

She grew up in Indiana

Angermeier was born and raised in Owensville, Indiana. Since 2018, Savage has made a number of visits to Angermeier's hometown. In 2022, her parents opened KANT Brewing Co., a microbrewery in Fort Branch. Savage attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and has also been featured on several photos from the company's official Instagram account.

She's a graphic designer

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage Instagram

Angermeier holds a degree in graphic design as well as arts and music management from Indiana University. She currently works as a senior graphic designer for Ben Soleimani, a luxury furniture store in West Hollywood. She is also the graphic designer, merchandise manager and tour manager for the band The Growlers.

She's supportive of Savage's political ambitions

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier with friends
Ben Savage Instagram

Savage is officially running for congress! He announced his decision to run in January 2023. The actor, best known for his starring role on Boy Meets World and on the spinoff series, Girl Meets World, studied political science at Stanford University.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he opened up about his political ambitions, saying, "I grew up in a household that was very passionate about politics; from a very young age that was instilled in us as children."

And Angermeier seems to be supportive of his venture into politics. In 2022, she was right there with him when he ran for West Hollywood City Council. On Instagram, Savage shared a photo of him and Angermeier along with several pals, all donning "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts, writing, "With a little help from my friends."

She and Savage and got married in 2023

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage Instagram

Savage and Angermeier tied the knot in 2023.

According to photos posted by the couple's friend, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, the couple wed in Los Angeles. "Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss' 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂," Engelhardt captioned the Instagram post, which featured several photos from Savage and Angermeier's wedding day.

The bride seemingly wore two outfits on the big day: a simple strapless ballgown for the ceremony and a sparkly fringe mini dress for the reception.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Married to Fiancée Tessa Angermeier
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto
Who Is Jillian Michaels' Wife? All About DeShanna Marie Minuto
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary “THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH” at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is Dennis Quaid's Wife? All About Laura Savoie
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Flagg's Boyfriend? All About Andrew Beyer
Jack Osbourne (L) and Aree Gearhart attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jack Osbourne's Fiancée? All About Aree Gearhart
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett
Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Christopher Meloni's Wife? All About Sherman Williams
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey
Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Who Is Mama June Shannon's Husband? All About Justin Stroud
Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The Nun' on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Gene Simmons' Wife? All About Shannon Tweed
ben savage
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Planning a Run for Congress
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpno-nVvjHq/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/actuallychristinahendricks/3055607297986245670/?hl=en — Christina Hendricks Engaged to George Bianchini After They 'Proposed to Each Other': 'We Said Yes'
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 2022 Maestro Cares Foundation's Celebrity Golf Tournament at Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables on April 05, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Who Is Nadia Ferreira? All About Marc Anthony's Wife
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn
Teen Choice Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
Who Is Grant Gustin's Wife? All About LA Thoma Gustin