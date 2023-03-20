Who Is Patrick Stewart's Wife? All About Sunny Ozell

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell have been together for over a decade.

The Star Trek actor and the musician met in 2008 at a restaurant in New York City, where Ozell was working as a waitress at the time. After several years of dating, the couple got married on Sept. 7, 2013. Ozell is Stewart's third wife; the actor was previously married to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990, with whom he shares two children, and Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003.

Over the years, Stewart has been known to sing his wife's praises, often complimenting Ozell's talent and achievements.

"I've never met anyone like her before," Stewart told PEOPLE in 2022. "She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything."

So, who is Patrick Stewart's wife? Here's everything to know about Sunny Ozell.

She's a singer and songwriter

Rich Fury/Getty

Ozell is a successful singer and songwriter. She has released two studio albums — her debut album, Take It with Me, was released in 2015, while her second album, titled Overnight Lows, came out in 2020.

She met Stewart in 2008 while working as a waitress

Samir Hussein/Getty

Ozell met Stewart in 2008 while she was working as a waitress at the now-closed Franny's Restaurant in N.Y.C. At the time, Stewart was performing in a production of Macbeth at the nearby Brooklyn Academy of Music.

"[When we first met] she was working as a waitress in a restaurant in Brooklyn," he recalled to PEOPLE in 2022. "This lovely woman came over and said, 'Gentleman, on the house, what would you like for desserts?' We got talking and she told me how much she'd wanted to see Macbeth, but it had been sold out. The Brooklyn run, which was only three or four weeks, sold out before we opened."

Stewart went on to explain that he had given Ozell his phone number — the only time in his life that he had given someone his number — so he could arrange tickets to the show for her.

"[I] said 'Call me, I can get a ticket.' And that's what we did. And she came backstage afterward and we had dinner and here we are," he said.

She and Stewart got married in 2013

Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Getty

The couple wed on Sept. 7, 2013, in Ozell's native Nevada. Stewart's long-time friend and fellow actor Ian McKellen officiated the ceremony, however, the pair did face a wedding mishap after they learned that McKellen's ordination credentials weren't accepted in Nevada. In a 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart admitted that following the Nevada ceremony, they held a last-minute wedding at a Los Angeles Mexican restaurant, which McKellen also officiated.

She enjoys exploring medieval churches

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Outside of making music, one of Ozell's hobbies is exploring medieval churches. In 2020, she launched a YouTube series called The Church Sessions, where she would give viewers an inside look at some of the fascinating churches in the United Kingdom.

"For me, it is not the religious aspect that draws me to [the churches but the human aspect that these buildings in the U.K. are these wonderful receptacles of centuries of life in that country," she told The Travel Addict in an interview about her hobby.

She and Stewart are dog lovers

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Ozell and Stewart are both avid dog lovers. The X-Men actor worked closely with the ASPCA and L.A.'s Wags and Walks after adopting a pit bull named Ginger in 2017. Both Stewart and Ozell documented their pet adoption journey on social media.

"[Ginger] has brought such a quality of patience and tolerance and fun into our lives, that it has, in a very short space of time, shifted my sense of where our world might be going," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I literally find myself more optimistic than I was, and there is only Ginger to account for this."

To celebrate National Dog Day in August 2022 and show their ongoing support for animal adoption, Ozell posted a sweet snap of herself and her husband snuggled up with one of Wags and Walks's rescue dogs.

She informed Stewart about his Golden Globe nomination

Dave Benett/Getty

When Stewart was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2016 for his performance in Blunt Talk, Ozell happened to spot the news first — and reacted by letting out a shriek (which was actually a yell of joy).

"I'm on vacation in Jamaica, and I was up early this morning reading The Guardian newspaper on my iPad, and I'm thinking that the announcements are not going to be made for another two hours when suddenly I heard this howl from the bedroom where my wife, I thought, was sleeping," Stewart told PEOPLE at the time. "And I rushed in because she's terrified of spiders so I thought a tarantula climbed into bed with her or something – no, she was already online looking at the announcements and the nominations."

He added: "First of all, I was reassured she wasn't being eaten by something — and she had this wonderful news that I wasn't expecting, if it came at all, for another two hours so it was a very nice start to my day."

She says she will "never get used" to living in the spotlight

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Despite Stewart's plethora of acting awards and her own achievements as a musician, Ozell said that she will "never get used" to living in the spotlight — and doesn't ever want to.

"When something very splashy comes around, like the Emmys or the BAFTAs, I'm still bowled over that a gal from Reno, Nevada is on the arm of a gent like Patrick Stewart," Ozell told Female First during a 2015 interview. "And frankly, I hope it's always that way for me."

She had a cameo in Star Trek: Picard

Sunny Ozell Instagram

In addition to sharing a life together, the couple have also shared the screen together. Ozell made an appearance in a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Picard. In the episode, which aired on Apr. 14, 2022, Ozell briefly appeared on stage with her real-life band during one of the show's most dramatic scenes. She can be seen performing the song "Take You Down," which is featured on her 2020 album Overnight Lows.