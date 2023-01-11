Who Is Henry Winkler's Wife? All About Stacey Weitzman

Henry Winkler first met Stacey Weitzman in a clothing shop in 1976

By
Published on January 11, 2023 03:39 PM
Henry Winkler (L) and Stacey Weitzman attend the WE Day Celebration Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Henry Winkler and his wife Stacey Weitzman have been married since 1978.

The two first met in 1976 when Winkler walked into a clothing store in Beverly Hills that Weitzman just so happened to be at. One thing led to another, and the pair wed in a synagogue in New York City two years later.

In the years since, Winkler and Weitzman have raised three children together and are grandparents to five. "We enjoy fly fishing together. We enjoy grandchildren together. We enjoy going to the movies together. We truly enjoy each other every day," Winkler told PEOPLE of their relationship in 2019.

So who is Stacey Weitzman? Here's everything to know about Henry Winkler's wife of over 40 years.

She opened her own PR firm after graduating from USC

Henry Winker and wife Stacey Weitzman attend Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Henry Winkler on May 24, 1981 at 6233 Hollywood Boulevard, Outside the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Weitzman studied at the University of Southern California. After graduation, she started her own public relations firm and worked with clients like Van Cleef & Arpels, Jag and Jerry Magnin's, a clothing store in Beverly Hills.

She met Winkler in 1976

Henry Winkler and wife Stacey Weitzman attend The Variety Club of Souther California Tent 25's Fourth Annual Variety Club Telethon for Handicapped and Underprivileged Children on May 14, 1977 at KTTV Studios in Hollywood, California in Hollywood, California
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Winkler met Weitzman at Jerry Magnin's clothing store, which was one of her PR clients at the time. He was starring on Happy Days, and she later recalled that the two were introduced after someone said, "Hey, there's Fonzie."

The actor returned to the store a week later, telling PEOPLE, "I came back to the store the next week and she was there. And within 10 minutes, I learned how strong she is." The two went out for ginger ales and hit it off from there.

She and Winkler got married in 1978

Henry Winkler and Stacey Weitzman gets married circa 1978 in New York City
Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty

The couple were together for two years before they got married at a synagogue in New York City. Winkler's career was on the rise, and in 2001, Weitzman told PEOPLE that the attention was sometimes a lot to deal with.

She said, "People would rush up to Henry and literally walk over my feet. One time I said, 'You've just completely ruined my stockings.' And this woman said, 'But I love Fonzie!' "

She is a mom of three

Max Winkler, Henry Winkler, Stacey Winkler, Zoe Winkler and Jed Weitzman honor Henry Winkler as he receives the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters Lifetime Achievement Awards at Sportsmens Lodge on January 29, 2016 in Studio City, California
Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Two years after their wedding, Winkler and Weitzman welcomed their first child together, daughter Zoe, on Sept. 30, 1980. Their second child, son Max, was born on Aug. 18, 1983.

Weitzman is also mom to son Jed, who was 4 years old at the time she met Winkler.

The couple are now grandparents, too. They have both shared how much their grandchildren mean to them, with Weitzman telling PEOPLE that the two have a lot of fun with them. She said, "And as a grandparent, you always have a fall guy. 'You want a hot fudge sundae? Let's call Mom!' But they work us so hard!"

She co-founded the Children's Action Network with Winkler

Winkler has made working with children a big part of his life, and Weitzman has been right there alongside him every step of the way. In 1990, Weitzman and Winkler partnered with six other couples (including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw) to found the Children's Action Network. The network's work includes offering vaccinations to children for free and running a national adoption program.

She and Winkler once took in Marlee Matlin

The pair met actress Marlee Matlin when she was just 12 years old after they saw her perform at the International Center on Deafness and the Arts.

Eight years later, Matlin needed a place to stay and asked Winkler and Weitzman if she could spend a few days with them. The Oscar winner ended up living with the couple for nearly three years and they welcomed her into their family, helping her grow as a person and maintain her sobriety.

"They gave me a foundation to build my career on," Matlin told PEOPLE in 2021. Winkler added that the actress was like a "second daughter" to him and Weitzman.

She believes growing together is the key to a long marriage

Henry Winkler and Stacey Weitzman attend the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party on July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While speaking to PEOPLE in August 2019, Weitzman revealed the key to her long-lasting marriage with Winkler: growing together. "We're not the same people we are when we got married. But certain of the tenets you hold dear are still intact," she said.

Weitzman added that sometimes that advice might be easier said than done, but the end result is always worth it. As she put it, long-term love takes effort. "There are glitches in the road, and you get a little off-kilter, but if you have the ability and the stick-to-itiveness based on love, then your friendship and your relationship only gets better."

Related Articles
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jeff Bridges' Wife? All About Susan Bridges
Adam Scott (L) and producer Naomi Scott attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Adam Scott's Wife? All About Naomi Scott
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Niecy Nash's Wife? All About Jessica Betts
Sir Michael Caine poses with his wife Shakira after being awarded "Commandeur des arts et des lettres" by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand at Ministere de la Culture on January 6, 2011 in Paris, France
Who Is Michael Caine's Wife? All About Shakira Caine
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Who Is Adam Driver's Wife? All About Joanne Tucker
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan
Pam Dawber (L) and husband actor Mark Harmon attend the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures 52nd Annual Awards Dinner to benefit the Taurus World Stunt Awards Foundation at the Hilton Universal City on September 14, 2013 in Universal City, California
Who Is Mark Harmon's Wife? All About Pam Dawber
Christopher Walken (L) and Georgianne Walken attend Vanity Fair Party for the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on April 16, 2013 in New York City
Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink attend the Launch of the Official Competition and "The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France
Who Is Patrick Dempsey's Wife? All About Jillian Dempsey
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kelsey Grammer's Wife? All About Kayte Walsh
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
T. J. Holmes’s Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Holmes
Who Is T. J. Holmes' Ex-Wife? All About Marilee Fiebig Holmes
Emily Wilkinson and honoree Baker Mayfield attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Who Is Baker Mayfield's Wife? All About Emily Wilkinson