Who Is Matt Bomer's Husband? All About Simon Halls

Simon Halls and Matt Bomer attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California

As one of Hollywood's most successful publicists, Simon Halls may have been used to gaining attention for his celebrity clients, but he probably didn't expect to catch the personal attention of his own client, Matt Bomer.

The duo first met when the White Collar actor hired Halls to be his publicist. They had an instant connection and started dating shortly after. Although Bomer had to find a new publicist, he did come out of the experience with a partner who would eventually become his husband in 2011.

While Bomer might be the more recognizable face, Halls has had a prolific career at the helm of many successful public relations campaigns, including those for the Oscar-winning film American Beauty and the 2001 international hit Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Despite his success in Hollywood, Halls is a very private person. He isn't active on social media and rarely appears in the press. In fact, he and Bomer didn't reveal that they had wed until three years after the fact. The couple has also shielded their three boys from the spotlight.

So who is Matt Bomer's husband? Here's everything to know about Simon Halls and his relationship with the actor.

He's been married to Bomer since 2011

Matt Bomer (L) and Simon Halls attend the HBO Premiere Of "The Normal Heart" at The WGA Theater on May 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bomer has been married to Halls since 2011 when the two wed in a private ceremony with just their "nearest and dearest" in attendance. However, the couple didn't reveal their union publicly until 2014, when Bomer shared the news in an issue of Details.

Bomer later told PEOPLE in 2016 that he and Halls nourish their love "one day at a time" and draw inspiration from his grandparents' relationship. "[My grandparents] just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, so I always look to them and I see how every day they express their love for each other and I try to follow. They've set a pretty good model for me to follow," he said.

He and Bomer have 3 sons

Simon Halls, Matt Bomer, Kits Halls, Henry Halls and Walker Halls attend Nanci Ryder's "Team Nanci" 15th Annual LA County Walk To Defeat ALS at Exposition Park on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bomer and Halls share three sons together — Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008. The couple is focused on fostering their sons' creativity, as Halls previously explained to PEOPLE.

"[We go] to art museums [and read] art books," Halls said. "We've got a lot of photography books and art books."

While they are happy to encourage their children's creative exploration, Bomer and Halls aren't pushing them into the spotlight. "I don't want anybody out on stage any time soon," the American Horror Story actor said. "I want them to have a nice, normal childhood."

"All little boys are little hams," Halls added. "That's not a genetic thing. It's a gender thing."

He works in Hollywood as a publicist

Simon Halls (L) and Matt Bomer attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Halls has decades of experience handling publicity for some of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Halls moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California.

After a brief, post-college stint at Warner Brothers, he moved to Russia to work as the public relations manager for the country's first McDonald's. Upon returning to the United States, he founded the boutique Hollywood agency Huvane Baum Halls in 1995. He sold the agency to the Interpublic Group in 2000, which eventually merged with industry heavyweight PMK.

As CEO of the newly formed PMK/HBH, Halls oversaw the Oscar campaigns for films such as 2000's best picture winner Gladiator and 2005's Brokeback Mountain.

Halls later founded Slate PR, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

"With so many forms of content at a publicist's fingertips, the media landscape is a PR playground," Halls wrote in an essay for his alma mater. "But, like many areas of life, PR calls for a 'less is more' approach."

He's made a few rare appearances on Bomer's Instagram

Matt Bomer (L) and Simon Halls attend the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

The couple doesn't post about each other on social media often, but Halls has made a few rare appearances on Bomer's Instagram. The actor has occasionally posted photos of the pair over the years, including one snap taken during a trip to Italy and a holiday photo of the couple posing with their sons.

Halls also served as his husband's personal photographer when Bomer made his Instagram debut in 2017. The actor posted his first-ever photo with the caption, "Hello Instagram. Photo courtesy of Simon Halls."

He's involved in philanthropy

Matt Bomer (L) and Simon Halls attend the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 19, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Halls devotes his time to several philanthropic pursuits. In 2017, he was honored with the ambassador of children award alongside Bomer at Hollygrove's annual Norma Jean Gala, which supports Uplift Family Services, a nonprofit assisting at-risk children and their families in L.A.

"We are so honored to be recognized by Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove in this way and are in awe of the work that they do to support children and families in need," said Bomer and Halls in a joint statement.

They described their family as "the centerpiece of our lives" and said they were "thrilled to be involved with an organization that fights so fiercely for this cause."

Halls also serves on the board of Project ALS and has participated in the L.A. County Walk to Defeat ALS alongside Bomer. The cause is personal for Halls, whose longtime friend and mentor, Nanci Ryder, was diagnosed with the degenerative disease and later passed away from it.

"Nanci Ryder has been part of our family since I've been around. She gave Simon [Halls] his first job in the business. She is one of the most vibrant, loving, supportive, courageous people I know. So we'd do anything for her," Bomer said at the time.

He's not bothered by Bomer's sex scenes

Simon Halls (L) and actor Matt Bomer attend The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bomer attracted a lot of attention for his topless dancing in Magic Mike XXL and his sex scenes with Lady Gaga in American Horror Story: Hotel. But, according to Bomer, Halls doesn't get jealous of his husband's intimate scenes.

"There's been a lot of that sort of scene work for me over the years in one form or another, so I think we're all pretty much sort of anesthetized to that," said Bomer. "It's part of the job. It's part of the character's reality and who they are and their circumstances. That's what you show up and do. It's just a day at the office sometimes when you're an actor."

He surprised Bomer with a puppy on his birthday

Matt Bomer (R) and Simon Halls attend amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California Credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty

Halls honored Bomer's milestone 40th birthday by surprising him with a new dog, which the couple named Stella.

"For my birthday, Simon and the boys got me this little bundle of joy. You know, because three children, another dog, and a cat wasn't enough," Bomer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

He and Bomer have a "kinetic household" with their sons

Simon Halls (L) and Matt Bomer attend the UK Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at the Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Parenting three boys has kept Bomer and Halls on their toes. Bomer previously told PEOPLE that they have a "very kinetic household" with their energetic sons.

"They're up and at 'em at 6 in the morning and running around, and we're chasing them around," he said, adding that the couple likes to do "outdoor, active things" to entertain their kids.

Bomer also said that while a girl would probably "temper some of the boys' rowdiness in a way," he wouldn't change a thing when it comes to his and Halls' family.