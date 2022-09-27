Who Is Porsha Williams' Fiancé? All About Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are one step closer to walking down the aisle. The couple announced their engagement in May 2021 after one month of dating.

Guobadia — the ex of Williams' former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia — shared their engagement news on Instagram, showing off Williams' massive emerald-cut engagement ring. In the caption, he wrote that he "asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."

Since then, the couple have starred together in the RHOA limited series spin-off, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters'. In June 2022, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on Instagram that their wedding date was "set" and "ready," using the hashtag #Guobadia2022, but did not share the official day.

Here's everything to know about Simon Goubadia and his relationship with Porsha Williams.

He's from Africa

Guobadia was born on June 2, 1964, in Nigeria. He has seven younger siblings and immigrated to the United States in 1982.

In September 2021, Guobadia took Williams to his home country, where she shared videos and photos of the trip on Instagram. "What an absolutely beautiful welcoming by the people of Benin here in the home of the honorable Chief Gabriel Igbinedion," she captioned the post, adding, "This is the city that raised my fiancé and I'm so blessed to come back and have this experience with him."

He's the founder and CEO of a petroleum company

In 2007, Guobadia founded Simon & Company — now called Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which supplies refined fuels in the southeast United States.

Previously, Guobadia was a CPA "focusing on accounting, audit, transactional tax consulting and software development for several global prestigious firms." He holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of District Columbia.

He's an avid golfer

Simon Guobadia Instagram

Guobadia spends a lot of his free time on the golf course. He has shared Instagram posts of himself working on his golf swing on the course, as well as practicing at home in his backyard and at the golf range.

"Where are my golf buddies! Let's do this!! Golfing season is in effect," he captioned a May 2022 post.

He's a passionate car collector

Simon Guobadia Instagram

The CEO was featured by Simply Buckhead magazine in June 2022, where he shared more about his passion for car collecting. He told the publication that his current collection is worth upward of $2 million, and includes three Rolls- Royces, a Phantom, a Cullinan, a Dawn, a Ferrari 812 GTS, a Coachmen Mauck2 custom van, a Mercedes-AMG S63 and a Cadillac Escalade.

"I just love them," Guobadia told the magazine. "I love the history around certain vehicles, whether they're Italian or British or German."

In January 2022, he also gifted Williams his-and-hers Rolls-Royce Ghosts. Williams shared snaps of herself in the new car on Instagram along with the hashtag "#ThankYouHubby."

He was previously married to another Atlanta Housewife

Guobadia has been married three times before, most recently to former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia. The pair wed in June 2019 but announced their separation in April 2021.

"After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you," he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time.

The former couple finalized their divorce in July 2021, just a few months after Guobadia proposed to Williams.

He has 5 children

Simon Guobadia Instagram

Guobadia has five children from previous relationships: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena. In May 2022, he shared a picture on Instagram of himself posing with Williams and three of his kids celebrating their graduation from home school, writing "All graduated with Honors, and elevating to various grade levels."

In the post, Guobadia also thanked his former partners for their support. "Thanks to both moms for working with me to co-parent these exceptionally gifted children," he added.

Williams also shares a daughter, PJ, with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

He's ventured into the film industry

Prince Williams/WireImage

The entrepreneur also has a passion for film and has been credited as an executive producer on movies such as Jail House Dogs (2012), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre (2013), Kill (2019) and Son of the South (2020).

He's a restauranteur

Guobadia has invested in many Atlanta-area restaurants, including The Republic, DAS BBQ II, and LDV Hospitality subsidiary, American Cut Steakhouse.

During a February 2022 interview with Authority Magazine, he said, "I consider food to be a work of art. While it nourishes our bodies, it also serves as a source of inspiration and connection, and I wanted to help bring that sense of creativity and community through food to my own city. For me, dining at a restaurant is all about the overall experience, from the chefs who express themselves and their artistic ability through their food, to the bonding of patrons who share those meals together."