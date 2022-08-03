Who Is Will Smith's Ex-Wife? All About Sheree Zampino

Sheree Zampino was married to Will Smith for three years, and the two share one son, Trey Smith. Both went on to marry other people — Smith tied the knot with actress Jada Pinkett Smith in December 1997, while Zampino married former NFL player Terrell Fletcher in 2007 (although they divorced in 2014).

The former couple have worked hard over the years to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship and blended family with Smith and Pinkett's children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

In 2022, Zampino appeared on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with friend and cast member Garcelle Beauvais, but it wasn't her first time being on a reality show. Here's everything you need to know about Sheree Zampino, the mother, businesswoman and ex-wife of Will Smith.

She and Smith married in 1992 and share a son

Ron Eisenberg/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Zampino married Smith in May 1992, and their son, Trey Smith, was born in November 1992. The pair divorced in 1995.

"With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time," Smith told his wife Jada on an episode of her show Red Table Talk in 2020. "Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me."

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother," he added.

She studied fashion design

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zampino studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and fashion merchandising at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

"As a little girl, when most were leaving cookies for Santa, Sheree was leaving drawings of divas in her very own fashion designs!" reads her boutique's website.

She was also married to Terrell Fletcher

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

In 2007, Zampino married Fletcher, pastor of the City of Hope International Church and former running back for the San Diego Chargers. Zampino filed for divorce in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

She was a cast member on Hollywood Exes

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

She appeared on all three seasons of the VH1 reality series Hollywood Exes, which aired from 2012 to 2014. The show documented the lives of "famous" exes Zampino, Nicole Murphy (Eddie Murphy), Jessica Canseco (Jose Canseco), Mayte Garcia (Prince), Andrea Kelly (R. Kelly), Shamicka Gibbs (Martin Lawrence) and Shanna Moakler (Travis Barker) years after their divorces.

She's the former director of a women's ministry

Sheree Zampino Instagram

While she was married to Fletcher, Zampino served as the director of the women's ministry at City of Hope International Church for six years. In a scene on Hollywood Exes, she told Fletcher that she was ready to retire from that level of service at the church, where Fletcher continued to serve as senior pastor.

She is a business owner

Sheree Zampino Instagram

She launched Sheree Elizabeth Boutique in 2009 and the brand hosts pop-up "Sip and Shop" events around the country to sell clothing, jewelry, sunglasses and accessory collections. Zampino also owns Whoop Ash, a line of moisturizing body butter, which she founded in 2006.

The whole Smith family loves her cooking

Red Table Talk. facebook

The Smith family treasures Zampino's cooking skills, especially during the holiday season. Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow, asked Zampino to prepare a meal for them for a holiday episode of Red Table Talk in November 2020.

"We've invited our favorite cook in the family to share her secret holiday recipes," Pinkett Smith said to introduce Zampino. "Miss Ree here hooks us up."

"Every time!" Willow added.

She joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2022

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

In December 2021, Bravo announced that Zampino would join the cast of RHOBH as a friend in season 12, which premiered in 2022.

"I would love her to be a friend on the show," Beverly Hills housewife Garcelle Beauvais told PEOPLE in October 2021, before Zampino's casting was made public. "I would love to have someone I can trust."

She and Smith are still close

Sheree Zampino Instagram

Zampino maintains a close relationship with her ex-husband, who publicly celebrates her on special days. In November 2018, Smith called Zampino the "best baby mama ever" when he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

The former couple even posed with his Oscar after the awards ceremony in March 2022. "Epic Night! Congratulations again — when 1 wins we all win! #family1st," she wrote on Instagram.