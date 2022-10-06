Who Is Harry Shum Jr.'s Wife? All About Shelby Rabara

The Grey's Anatomy actor and his wife have been together since 2007

Published on October 6, 2022 12:17 PM
Actor Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Actress Shelby Rabara arrive for the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara are dancing through life!

The couple first began dating back in 2007, according to ET, and it was Rabara who first encouraged Shum to audition for Glee, after her own experience with the show.

After Rabara filmed the show's pilot, "she came home saying, 'This is a really good show. I had so much fun, there's something about it that fulfills me as an artist'," Shum told Elle. "And I was like, 'That sounds awesome, what is it?' " From there, he ended up auditioning for and booking his recurring role as Mike Chang.

The couple later got engaged in October 2014, before officially tying the knot in November 2015 in Costa Rica surrounded by a handful of their Glee costars.

Since then, the Grey's Anatomy actor and Rabara have become parents, welcoming a daughter in 2019.

From her acting background to her dancing experience, here's everything to know about Rabara.

US-POLO-ENTERTAINMENT-VEUVE CLIQUOT CLASSIC
Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara. Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty Images

She's from California

Rabara is a Cali girl. She was born and raised in Orange County, CA.

She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles

After graduating high school, Rabara went to college at the University of California, Los Angeles.

She's an actress

Voice actor Shelby Rabara signs autographs for fans at New York Comic Con on October 7, 2016 in New York City.
Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Rabara has appeared in a handful of big TV shows and films over the years, including Glee, 17 Again, and 2 Broke Girls. She has notably made a name for herself as the voice of Peridot for the Steven Universe franchise on Cartoon Network.

She's a dancer

Like Shum, Rabara is an experienced dancer. She often posts photos of herself doing ballet on her Instagram. She was also a member of the Laker Girls, the cheerleading squad of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, before pursuing a career in acting.

She's a mom

Harry Shum Jr., Shelby Rabara, and Xia Shum attend Disney On Ice at STAPLES Center Los Angeles at Staples Center on December 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Grant/Getty

Shum and Rabara welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Xia in March 2019. Since then, the couple has given sweet glimpses of their family of three on social media, including precious snapshots of their little girl.

