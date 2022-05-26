Who Is Winona Ryder's Boyfriend? All About Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Winona Ryder is fiercely private about her love life.

The Stranger Things star has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, and has kept many details about their relationship under wraps. In recent years, however, the actress has opened up on occasion about her long-term romance with Hahn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn't know how to do it! I've always been like that," she shared. "When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me."

So who is Ryder's longtime boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Scott Mackinlay Hahn and his relationship with the actress.

He's a fashion designer

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hahn is a fashion designer and the co-founder of the green and socially-conscious line Loomstate.

During an interview with Time in 2012, he explained that the brand is focused on making organic cotton as a means of minimizing the environmental damage that traditional cotton farming can cause. Loomstate even designed Chipotle's uniforms in 2012.

As Hahn told Racked in 2010, his business was born out of a desire to create a company that's both sustainable and profitable.

"Even though it's this idea of being environmentally conscious, inspired by nature, and socially responsible, it was really born out of wanting to make our factory profitable," he said. "It has to go hand-in-hand. And we wanted to create criteria that raised the bar in supply chain operations. So, using certified organic cotton was the only way we were going to make jeans."

He's supportive of Ryder's career

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Though Hahn generally keeps a low-profile, he has supported Ryder at quite a few red carpet events. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Stranger Things season 1 on July 11, 2016.

Hahn also joined his girlfriend at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020, sporting a classic black suit. His outfit coordinated with Ryder's, who wore a Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 black wool jacket with winged sleeves over a pleated tiered shirt and skirt.

Most recently, the pair was photographed together at the New York premiere of Stranger Things season 4 on May 14, 2022, where they once again matched in coordinating navy blue suits.

He spends most of his time in New York City

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hahn may join Ryder for events in Los Angeles, but he's an East Coast man at heart, specifically Brooklyn, New York. He told Racked in 2010 (a year before he and Ryder got together) how the Big Apple influenced his overall lifestyle.

"The reality of moving to Bushwick gave me light and space I didn't have in New York City — in a community that's kind of an industrial utopia. It was definitely more inspiring artistically in a way," he said. "Even the street vibration out there, it's a little bit harsh. It's the sort of place you would never decide or aspire to live. It's changing, but the way I grew up — it's literally the farthest place from where I'd say, 'I'm going to live there one day.' "

Not only is Hahn's professional life focused on environmentally sustainable practices, but his Williamsburg home is as well. He explained to Racked, "The building I live in is very efficient. It's a six-story building. The building was built recently, it was finished about a year ago, a year and a half ago, it's a new construction, it was done by a guy named Rob Herschenfeld, who developed a lot of the lofts out in Bushwick." Hahn also said that the building was made using "reclaimed materials," including salvaged bricks.

He isn't active on social media — but he honored The Wire's Michael K. Williams on Twitter

Ryder has said she's unsure if she'll ever get married

Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Winona Ryder attend the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic