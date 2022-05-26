Who Is Winona Ryder's Boyfriend? All About Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Winona Ryder is fiercely private about her love life.
The Stranger Things star has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, and has kept many details about their relationship under wraps. In recent years, however, the actress has opened up on occasion about her long-term romance with Hahn.
Not long after she and Hahn were spotted together at the season 1 premiere of Stranger Things, Ryder revealed in a 2016 interview that she'd been "happily with someone for quite a while now." The Crucible actress, who was previously engaged to Johnny Depp (and may or may not be legally married to her Dracula co-star Keanu Reeves), also said that dating baffled her for a long time before she found love.
"I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn't know how to do it! I've always been like that," she shared. "When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me."
So who is Ryder's longtime boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Scott Mackinlay Hahn and his relationship with the actress.
He's a fashion designer
Hahn is a fashion designer and the co-founder of the green and socially-conscious line Loomstate.
During an interview with Time in 2012, he explained that the brand is focused on making organic cotton as a means of minimizing the environmental damage that traditional cotton farming can cause. Loomstate even designed Chipotle's uniforms in 2012.
As Hahn told Racked in 2010, his business was born out of a desire to create a company that's both sustainable and profitable.
"Even though it's this idea of being environmentally conscious, inspired by nature, and socially responsible, it was really born out of wanting to make our factory profitable," he said. "It has to go hand-in-hand. And we wanted to create criteria that raised the bar in supply chain operations. So, using certified organic cotton was the only way we were going to make jeans."
Hahn also serves as the chairman of the Sustainability Steering Committee for the Council of Fashion Designer of America (CFDA) and as a board member of the Council for Textile Recycling.
He's supportive of Ryder's career
Though Hahn generally keeps a low-profile, he has supported Ryder at quite a few red carpet events. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Stranger Things season 1 on July 11, 2016.
Hahn also joined his girlfriend at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020, sporting a classic black suit. His outfit coordinated with Ryder's, who wore a Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 black wool jacket with winged sleeves over a pleated tiered shirt and skirt.
Most recently, the pair was photographed together at the New York premiere of Stranger Things season 4 on May 14, 2022, where they once again matched in coordinating navy blue suits.
He spends most of his time in New York City
Hahn may join Ryder for events in Los Angeles, but he's an East Coast man at heart, specifically Brooklyn, New York. He told Racked in 2010 (a year before he and Ryder got together) how the Big Apple influenced his overall lifestyle.
"The reality of moving to Bushwick gave me light and space I didn't have in New York City — in a community that's kind of an industrial utopia. It was definitely more inspiring artistically in a way," he said. "Even the street vibration out there, it's a little bit harsh. It's the sort of place you would never decide or aspire to live. It's changing, but the way I grew up — it's literally the farthest place from where I'd say, 'I'm going to live there one day.' "
Not only is Hahn's professional life focused on environmentally sustainable practices, but his Williamsburg home is as well. He explained to Racked, "The building I live in is very efficient. It's a six-story building. The building was built recently, it was finished about a year ago, a year and a half ago, it's a new construction, it was done by a guy named Rob Herschenfeld, who developed a lot of the lofts out in Bushwick." Hahn also said that the building was made using "reclaimed materials," including salvaged bricks.
He isn't active on social media — but he honored The Wire's Michael K. Williams on Twitter
Hahn doesn't have an Instagram account, and his Twitter account (@kelpsav) has only been updated a handful of times within the last five years. On April 26, 2017, he retweeted a post from his Loomstate brand about transparency, accountability and change. On Sept. 6, 2021, Mackinlay Hahn posted a photo of Ryder hugging the late Michael K. Williams, who died from an accidental overdose that month.
Ryder has said she's unsure if she'll ever get married
Despite dating for over a decade, Hahn and Ryder might never tie the knot, mainly because the actress does not want to get divorce. She explained in a 2016 interview, "Marriage? I don't know. I'd rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there's anything wrong with divorce, but I don't think I could do it if that was a possibility." She added, "When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high."