Who Is Corbin Bleu's Wife? All About Sasha Clements

Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements went from complete strangers to life-long lovers.

It's been over a decade since the High School Musical alum had a coincidental run-in with the Canadian actress, but it was their initial interaction in 2011 that set the scene for a magical love story.

The longtime sweethearts got engaged in October 2014 when the Disney Channel veteran fittingly popped the question at Walt Disney World. To make for an even more enchanting experience, he proposed in front of Cinderella's Castle (and whipped the ring out of a glass slipper)!

Two years later, the engaged couple tied the knot during a beautiful wedding ceremony in Santa Susana, California on July 23, 2016. "Getting married to Sasha was the best moment of my life," Bleu told PEOPLE.

"Today was the most perfect day," Clements added. "There is not one thing I would change. Corbin's vows were incredibly beautiful and it was truly the best day of our lives."

From how she met Bleu to the films she's starred in alongside him, here's everything to know about Clements.

She met Corbin Bleu in a grocery store

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Corbin Bleu and wife Sasha Clements pose at the opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "Kiss Me Kate" on Broadway at Gotham Hall on March 14, 2019 in New York City.

Clements and Bleu met in the coffee aisle of a Toronto grocery store in 2011 — so naturally, the caffeinated detail was incorporated into their wedding.

"Sasha and Corbin really wanted to incorporate how they met into the wedding favors," wedding coordinator Bella Destinee told PEOPLE. "They met in the coffee section, so their wedding favors were espresso cups with coffee and almond biscotti."

She was on Say Yes to the Dress

CORBIN BLEU & SASHA CLEMENTS

Following the couple's engagement, Clements starred in an episode of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress in 2016 alongside her then-fiancé, Bleu.

Despite Bleu's trip to Kleinfeld's, he ultimately decided that he wanted to be surprised by her decision. Come wedding day, she stunned down the aisle in a Pnina Tornai gown while the bridesmaids wore dresses by Jenny Yoo.

"I have to say my favorite part was the feeling that started in my toes and went all the way to the top of my head when Sasha came through the gate to the entrance of our venue and walked down the aisle," Bleu told PEOPLE.

He added, "From the flowing veil in the wind as she walked, to the big smile on her face, it suddenly hit me that this stunning woman that was looking at me was going to marry me and make me the happiest man in the world."

She is a Canadian actress

Sasha Clements/Instagram

Clements was born in Toronto, Canada on March 13, 1990. Like her father, Christopher Lee Clements, she pursued acting and picked up a number of roles in her native country.

She's best known for her role as Kiki Kincaid in the Canadian sitcom Majority Rules! on Teletoon. Other titles she has appeared in are BBC's The Snow Queen, the Canadian sitcom What's Up Warthogs! and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Like Corbin Bleu, she has also starred on Disney Channel

Corbin Bleu/Instagram

Coincidentally, Clements also nabbed a role in a Disney Channel original movie like her husband Bleu. She played Marnie in 2014's How to Build a Better Boy, where she starred alongside Noah Centineo and China Anne McClain.

She has starred alongside Corbin Bleu in a few projects

David Livingston/Getty Images

Clements worked alongside her husband in a Hallmark Channel original titled Love, for Real in 2021. Later that year, they worked together again in a Lifetime holiday movie, titled A Christmas Dance Reunion, in which Bleu also reunited with his High School Musical costar Monique Coleman.

She's a huge Harry Potter fan

Corbin Bleu/Twitter

Both Clements and Bleu are Harry Potter "superfans." Between their constant references to the Wizarding World on their social media pages to their over-the-top trip to Universal's Harry Potter theme park, the self-described "Gryffindor and Hufflepuffs'" love for witchcraft and wizardry goes deep.

She's super candid about her experience with a chronic illness

Sasha Clements/Instagram