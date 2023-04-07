Who Is Emmy Rossum's Husband? All About 'Mr. Robot' Creator Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is in one of Hollywood's most low-key relationships.

The actress, best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, is married to television and film producer, Sam Esmail.

The two met in 2013 when Rossum starred in Comet, a rom-com written and directed by Esmail. They started dating soon after and got engaged in August 2015. The pair got married in May 2017 and welcomed their first child, Samantha, in May 2021. Less than two years later, Rossum announced that she and Esmail had quietly welcomed their second child, a son, in April 2023.

"I just thought he was one of the more unique, kind, creative, brilliant people I'd ever met. Just somebody that I always wanted to be around," Rossum told Vogue of her first impression of Esmail.

Esmail is a film and TV producer, director and screenwriter best known for his work on Mr. Robot. He's also the founder of the production company, Esmail Corp, which is behind popular TV shows such as Homecoming, starring Julia Roberts, and Briarpatch.

He's a writer, director and producer

Esmail is the creator, writer and director of the award-winning TV series Mr. Robot, starring then-breakout star, Rami Malek. He's also the director and producer of Prime Video show Homecoming, a psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe.

Esmail has also directed and produced several other movies and TV shows, including Comet, Briarpatch, Angelyne (starring his wife) and The Resort. His upcoming projects include Leave The World Behind, an adaptation of Rumaan Alam's bestselling novel of the same name that's also set to star Roberts, and Metropolis, inspired by the 1927 film from Fritz Lang.

Mr. Robot was partly inspired by his life

During a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, Esmail explained that much of Mr. Robot was inspired by his childhood.

"I was pretty much an outsider," he said. "I'm Egyptian, and my parents stupidly decided to move us down to South Carolina when I was five, which was pretty brutal."

At age 9, he developed a passion for computers after receiving a Commodore 64, which he used to "copy programs and all those things you're not meant to do with a Commodore 64."

He began programming code a few years later, but said he wasn't very adept at it: "I could come up with ideas for software. But to actually sit and write every bit of code, every command — I just didn't have the patience."

He minored in computer science at New York University and after graduating, launched his software firm, Portal Vision, in 1998, which built software for Internet service providers. "We raised $6 million, and I ran the company for two years," Esmail told Rolling Stone. "And then, in 2000, we went bust with the [dot-com] crash."

He has multiple degrees

Esmail earned a bachelor's degree in film with a minor in computer science from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 1998. After graduating, he founded Portal Vision, though he later left his position as president and chief technology officer to attend a creative writing program at Dartmouth.

In 2001, he moved to Los Angeles and attended the AFI Conservatory, a non-profit graduate film school, where he graduated with an MFA in directing in 2004.

He and Rossum met through his first feature film

Rossum and Esmail met in 2012 on the set of his first feature film, Comet, which he wrote and directed.

"He sent a letter that accompanied the script," Rossum told Vogue in 2017. "It's not uncommon for a director to do that, especially for someone for whom it's their first feature, but the tone of the letter and the way he wrote it seemed immediately familiar. He was self-effacing, humble, and funny … I took an immediate liking to the tone and the person who was writing the letter."

They made their public debut as a couple at the June 2014 premiere of Comet, which also starred Justin Long.

He proposed to Rossum with a mock New York Times article

Esmail popped the question in August 2015 with a unique proposal. The couple had a tradition of reading the Modern Love column of The New York Times every Sunday, as Rossum told Vogue in 2017.

"I do a dramatic reading of it for him. Even if we're not in the same place, I read it to him over the phone. Then one weekend we didn't read it — I don't remember why exactly — and the following Friday he reminded me that we hadn't," she explained.

However, he encouraged her to read it, even though she was preparing to head into the bathtub. She soon realized the plot was quite similar to their own love story: a director who falls in love with an actress.

"Then, I kind of scanned to the end and it said, 'Love, your Sam,' " she recalled. "And I realized that he had gone through this whole process of writing this whole story. Apparently he had called Daniel Jones at The New York Times and gotten their paper template and gotten the people there to print out a whole mock section on the bottom half. He had even put an ad for the Ralph Lauren Ricky Bag."

She finished the story in the tub, and right there and then, Esmail got down on one knee to propose.

He and Rossum got married in 2017

Rossum and Esmail tied the knot on May 28, 2017, at an intimate ceremony held at the Central Synagogue in New York City. The nuptials were followed by a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum — the architecture of which was the inspiration behind Rossum's Carolina Herrera wedding dress.

On their second anniversary, Rossum shared a photo from their wedding day, captioned simply: "Happy anniversary, my love."

He and Rossum have two kids

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Samantha, on May 24, 2021. The Shameless actress announced the news on Instagram alongside two black-and-white maternity photos.

"5.24.21," Rossum captioned the post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

She later shared a photo of their daughter online for the first time and urged her fans to get vaccinated. In the sweet photo, a casually-dressed Rossum is kissing her baby (whose face is turned away from the camera) on the head.

"When I was pregnant, I got vaccinated," she wrote. "Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies."

Rossum and Esmail quietly welcomed their first son on April 5, 2023, announcing the news on Instagram the following day.

Similar to her first baby announcement, Rossum posted a picture of the baby's first footprints and a maternity photo to Instagram.

"04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she wrote in the caption.

They're pros at long-distance

While both Rossum and Esmail have hectic schedules, the Shameless actress previously told Extra that they find ways to connect even when they're apart from each other.

"We are both equally committed to our art, as we always have been, and to each other," she said. "We text multiple times a day, all day long, send little videos back and forth on set, try to share as much of our lives as we can so we don't feel that disconnect."