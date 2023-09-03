Who Is Dr. Phil's Wife? All About Robin McGraw

Robin McGraw wears many different hats.

Many people know her as Dr. Phil's wife and occasional co-host, but she's also a bestselling author and successful podcast host in her own right. But it's a fair guess that the role she's most excited about these days is her role as a grandmother of four.

Robin first met Phil through his sister, Brenda. He proposed to her on Valentine's Day in 1976, and they married less than a year later. The couple have two sons, Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw, who now have children of their own.

But even with a busy career and family life, Robin and Dr. Phil still know how to slow down and enioy down time together.

"We snuggle in the den on the sofa," she told PEOPLE in 2019. "We love to be at home and binge-watch TV, he has a recliner in the room. I put on my sweatpants and his socks."

So who is Dr. Phil's wife Robin McGraw? Read on to find out more about the author and her relationship with her husband.

She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author

Robin's first book, Inside My Heart: Choosing to Live with Passion and Purpose, was a #1 New York Times best-seller when it was published in 2007. In it, she shares insight from her own life and marriage to inspire women to create the life they want. She also went on to write a few more books, including Christmas in My Home and Heart and What's Age Got to Do with It? Living Your Happiest and Healthiest Life.

She hosts a podcast called I've Got a Secret! with Robin McGraw

In addition to being a bestselling author, Robin hosts a weekly podcast where she interviews celebrities and experts, and shares her own experiences as a parent, entrepreneur and television personality.

Some of her guests have included actress Rachel Bilson, musician Andy Grammer, TV host Daphne Oz, and Bachelor alum Nick Viall.



Robin met Dr. Phil through Phil's sister Brenda

Robin was friendly with Phil's younger sister Brenda, who invited her to spend the night at her house. While there, she met Phil and although he "wasn't really friendly that first evening" -- he was feeling sick -- they spent a few hours talking and went on their first date the following evening.

Phil, who had gotten his pilot's license at age 16, took Robin up in an airplane for their first date. "I felt so safe with him. He had this strong presence about him and this ability to make me feel safe and protected and everything was going to be okqy," she said.

Robin and Dr. Phil got engaged on Valentine's Day

Talk about romance! When asked about her favorite Valentine's Day memory, Robin told PEOPLE it was "Feb. 14, 1976, because he proposed on Valentine's Day and we were married exactly six months later!"

But Robin had a special Valentine's Day surprise of her own in 2019, when she asked Dr. Phil to be her Valentine during a taping of his show. "I'll be your Valentine," he chuckled after seeing audience members holding up signs that spelled out "Will you be my Valentine?"

She and Dr. Phil have been married since 1976

Robin recently made a sweet anniversary post celebrating nearly five decades of marriage to Phil. She wrote in the caption, "46 years of marriage… can you believe it?! There hasn't been a year that has gone by that my husband hasn't made me feel like the most blessed woman in the world 🌹❤️💕😍I love you so much Phillip!!! Cheers to this beautiful life we have together."

Speaking in 2016 to PEOPLE about her marriage, Robin said, "A lot of people say it is 50/50, but we both think it's 100/100. So, we both focus on the marriage – and we did our homework before we got married. … We learned each other's needs and we focus on that still to this day."



Robin is a mother of two and a grandmother of four

Robin and Phil have two sons, Jordan McGraw, 35, and Jay McGraw, 42. The couple are also happy grandparents to Jay's children Avery and London, along with Jordan's children, Row and Grey.

Robin is clearly a proud grandma, often posting pictures of her grandkids to Instagram.

Robin regularly appears on Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil viewers are no doubt already familiar with Robin McGraw, as she attended every single taping of the show, which ended its 21-year run in May 2023. She also frequently serves as a co-host of the show, and sometimes she even shares advice with the show's guests from her seat in the audience.

