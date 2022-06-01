Who Is Matthew Morrison's Wife? All About Renee Puente

The couple first met at a Grammys party in 2011 and later married on the island of Maui, Hawaii in 2014

Matthew and Renee Morrison are seen on the red carpet during The BRIT Awards 2019

Matthew Morrison has been married to Renee Puente for almost eight years.

The couple first met at a Grammys party in 2011 and later wed on the island of Maui, Hawaii in 2014 during an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

Since getting tying the knot, the two have welcomed two children: son Revel James Makai born in October 2017 and daughter Phoenix Monroe Morrison born in June 2021.

When speaking to the New York Post in 2015, Morrison said that his wife doesn't mind his romantic past. "She loves the fact that I went through all that — a lot of relationships, some one-night stands," he told the publication. "I learned a lot about who I was and, more importantly, the person I wanted to be with. My wife came into my life at such a great time."

Most recently, Morrison has made headlines for his sudden departure from his judging gig on So You Think You Can Dance after not following "production protocols."

A source close to the Fox reality show tells PEOPLE that Morrison was fired from the series "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant," including reaching out "through flirty direct messages on social media" that made the contestant feel "uncomfortable."

While Puente hasn't addressed the allegations directly, she did post a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after about healing. "Nurture yourself by first SLOWING DOWN, taking a DEEP BREATH, and asking yourself a few questions to GAIN CLARITY on your situation," she wrote.

Learn more about Puente with these facts below.

Renee Morrison and Matthew Morrison attend Brooks Brothers Annual Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

She was born in Hawaii

Puente was born on Oct. 5, 1984, in Hawaii. In addition to growing up in Hawaii, the state holds special significance for her and Morrison's relationship. Morrison proposed to Puente while horseback riding in Maui in 2013 and the couple eventually tied the knot on the island in 2014.

She's an actress and model

In addition to modeling in campaigns for Bebe and Calvin Klein, Puente has appeared in a handful of films and shows, including Tell Me I Love You, Divergent, and The Exes.

She met Matthew Morrison when he was still on Glee

The duo first met at a Grammys party in 2011 when the actor was still starring as Mr. Shue on Glee. During the party, they hit it off after Morrison heard Puente speak pidgin (Hawaiian slang).

"I sang backup for a guy named Don Ho in high school, and spent summers in Hawaii. So when I heard her speak, I said, 'How is it, sistah?' and she laughed. The rest is history," Morrison told the New York Post.

Elton John helped announce her engagement to Matthew Morrison

The news of the couple's engagement was reportedly announced at the White Tie and Tiara Ball in London by the event's hosts – and Morrison's pals – Elton John and David Furnish in 2013. According to E! Online, Coldplay's Chris Martin joined John to serenade the newly engaged couple with a duet of "Your Song."

She's an entrepreneur

On her social media profiles, Puente lists several links to her classes that "specialize in empowering people to openly identify self-sabotage and move toward self-awareness as they discover a life of self mastery & love," per her website.