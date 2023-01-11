Who Is Colman Domingo's Husband? All About Raúl Domingo

Get to know Colman Domingo's husband.

The Euphoria star has been married to Raúl Aktanov since 2014, but their romance began nine years earlier with an unexpected interaction.

Domingo — known for his role Ali on the HBO series, in addition to Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead — met Raúl in a Walgreens parking lot in 2005, but they only locked eyes and didn't say anything to each other at the time.

"I just felt something," Colman told GQ of the encounter with his now-husband during a 2021 interview. That feeling continued, prompting the actor to take action the next day. He turned to the internet to help with his search, though a dating app was not his source!

Upon finding Raúl online, he learned that his feelings were mutual — as he, too, was searching for Colman after their parking lot run-in.

The two ultimately connected, met up in person and have been in love ever since — and most recently, hit the red carpet together at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

While Domingo is known for his work as an actor — both on screen and on the stage, having been nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Scottsboro Boys in 2011 — Raúl has recently been recognized for his work as a writer and producer on New Moon, a short film that could lead to a history-making moment for the couple should it be nominated for an Academy Award.

From Raúl's first interaction with Colman to his proposal, here's everything to know about the actor's husband.

He and Colman could make history at the 2023 Oscars

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Raùl recently made headlines alongside Colman for his recent work on New Moon, their latest animated short film where they serve as writers and producers on the project. Should the picture receive a nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards, the couple will become the first same-sex married couple ever nominated in any category, per Variety.

He met Colman through Craigslist

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2022, Colman revealed how he met Raúl almost two decades ago.

"OK, you gotta picture 17 years ago, I was walking down the street going into a Walgreens in Berkeley, California," the actor began. "We passed each other. We never spoke."

"A few days later, I'm on Craigslist tryna buy a used computer to help with my writing. I went to the home screen and you know, they have Missed Connections, things like ads, so I would read them because I'm a romantic," Colman continued.

As he scrolled through them, he had Raúl in mind after crossing paths, although they didn't speak at the time. Colman explained, "I go to the second page of Missed Connections and it said, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.'"

They "met up two days later" after Raúl described Colman perfectly. "I told him, 'I think you're about to change my life and I love you,'" said the Euphoria actor, concluding, "And we've been together ever since."

His first official date with Colman was at a San Fransisco bar

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

After finding each other through Craigslist, the two met up at a San Fransisco bar, where they immediately got to know each other.

Colman told GQ that they asked each other questions "Barbara Walters-style," followed by a night spent together after "Raúl insisted," noted the outlet. Just as Colman thought Raúl was sleeping, he leaned over to him and whispered, "I think I love you."

He took on a job to be closer to Colman

Due to an acting gig, Colman had to move to Juneau, Alaska during their first summer together. Instead of making their relationship long-distance, Raúl took a job as an assistant costume designer on the shoot so he could go too.

The couple relocated together to make things work — which they did — because later that fall, the pair moved down to New York and Raúl proposed in November.

He and Colman married nine years after their Walgreens encounter

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Nine years after their first "meeting" in the Walgreen parking lot, Raúl and Colman tied the knot in California. Their wedding was untraditional, taking on a house-party vibe with a casual ceremony — of which they greeted their 25 guests by saying, "Welcome to our wedding."

According to GQ, Colman donned a Hawaiian shirt and they danced until four in the morning. The outlet reported that the couple was "still living happily" during their December 2021 interview, noting that a bouquet of white roses was sitting behind them like the very beginning of their romance.

He's very supportive of Colman and his career

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Since the beginning, Raúl has supported Colman in all areas of his life — particularly, his busy life as an actor. During Colman's theatrical run in Jonestown in California, Raúl attended nearly every night with a bouquet of white roses.

"I feel like I needed to understand everything that you are," Raúl told Colman during his GQ interview. While Raúl surely shows his support of Colman, the appreciation from the Euphoria actor is reciprocated.

When Colman was named outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role on the HBO hit series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022, he made sure to thank his husband during his acceptance speech — and dedicated the award to him!

"A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to those people," Colman began upon receiving the honor for Euphoria. He added: "Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you."