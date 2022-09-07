Who Is Ralph Macchio's Wife? All About Phyllis Fierro

Before Ralph Macchio stole hearts as the Karate Kid, he was stealing someone else's heart at a birthday party in Long Island, New York.

Macchio met his wife Phyllis Fierro when he was only 15 years old — before he became a household name. The couple have been married since 1987 and credit their long-lasting love to hard work and commitment.

The pair have two children: Julia and Daniel. Both have followed in their dad's Hollywood footsteps, with Julia acting alongside her father in the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, and Daniel, who is partially named after his dad's biggest role, working as a composer.

"My wife's cousin Daniel was her best friend growing up. And yeah, for me the name Daniel will always mean something special," Macchio told PEOPLE of his son's name. "My biggest accomplishment has been raising my family."

To keep his family and work life balanced, Macchio has taken a "one foot in, one foot out" approach to Hollywood, and he credits his wife for making that possible.

"Without her and without the foundation and the family we established, 'one foot in, one foot out' would have been very, very difficult on my own," Macchio told PEOPLE. "Because there would not be balance."

So who is Ralph Macchio's wife of nearly four decades? Here's everything to know about Phyllis Fierro.

She met Macchio when he was 15 years old

Before he became the Karate Kid, Macchio had already met the love of his life in an unlikely place: his grandmother's basement. Fierro was a guest at Macchio's cousin's birthday party, where the two met and instantly hit it off. The pair grew up in neighboring towns in Long Island.

"This is 1970 or whatever, so this is Cheez Doodles, 7Up, Tootsie Rolls, probably the Ruffles with onion dip," Macchio said of the party where they met. "She was a friend of my cousin, and we just smiled and talked and danced a little. Probably the Hustle!"

"The first time I saw these big, dark brown eyes, I felt a natural bond," Fierro told PEOPLE in 2009.

She and Macchio got married in 1987

Macchio and Fierro wed in August 1987, less than a year after Karate Kid II was released.

"I would have to say my wife is my best friend," Macchio said in an interview with One on One with John Tesh in 1992. "There's no doubt."

He continued, "There's just no one else I would even think about wanting to be with. From a very early time, I just knew this was the woman I wanted to marry and spend my life with. It's corny, but it's true."

Macchio also revealed that he popped the question on Valentine's Day.

Now together for nearly four decades, Macchio credits their enduring marriage to their "commitment" to one another. "It's the belief through the easy times, through the tough times, whatever we encounter, that we are meant to be together," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "We know that we will overcome all because we believe in that, the foundation of that."

She and Macchio share two children

The couple's first child, Julia Macchio, was born in 1992. In 1996, they became a family of four with the birth of their son, Daniel Macchio. The family lives in Long Island, where both Macchio and Fierro grew up.

Julia, an aspiring actress, joined her dad on season 4 of Cobra Kai and played Vanessa, the cousin of Macchio's character Daniel LaRusso. The father-daughter duo spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about their experience sharing the screen together in 2022.

"She knocked it out of the park," Macchio said. "I was the proud father on set that day. As soon as she ran our first take, everybody was like, 'Holy crap, she's got this character.' "

Daniel works as a composer, and in his free time, he enjoys attending New York Islanders and New York Mets games.

He is also very close to his family, often posting photos with them on Instagram. For his mom's birthday in 2020, he posted a photo with Fierro. "Happy Birthday to the best mom ever! I love you till the numbers stop! ☺️❤️."

She's a nurse practitioner

Fierro has worked as a nurse practitioner for years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, Julia shared a photo of herself and her mom on Instagram, praising Fierro and other healthcare workers in the caption. "My mom is a nurse practitioner. Basically her job is to make her patients and their loved ones as comfortable as possible during some of the most uncomfortable times," she wrote. "She's my hero just by being my mom and I know she has been (and will continue to be) a hero to so many through her unlimited compassion. Just wanted to express my deepest gratitude, not only for her, but for everyone working in healthcare. They teach us that kindness, dedication, selflessness and empathy are superpowers."

"She's the hero of the family that's for sure," Macchio said of his wife during a 2021 virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Daniel also shared his gratitude for Fierro in an Instagram post for Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom out there!" he wrote. "Love you so much and so proud of you for working on the front lines ❤️."

She convinced Macchio to adopt their dog Oliver

When the Macchio family lost their family dog, a Shih Tzu named Ginger, Macchio wasn't sure if he could have another dog again.

"My kids' whole childhood was with this dog," he told PEOPLE of Ginger. "So when she passed away, it was brutal."

But then, Fierro sent him a photo of a Yorkshire terrier from a local rescue shelter, and his tune changed.

"I said, 'OK, let's find out more information,' " he recalled. "She brought me back there, and when he came out he started licking me and was looking right into my eyes. There was a connection immediately."

The family adopted Oliver, and Macchio said he feels like he "lucked out" with his pup's gentle disposition. "If anything, he's a little needy," Macchio joked to PEOPLE.

Although The Outsiders actor had never adopted an animal from a rescue shelter before, Macchio said he's been "converted" since forming a special bond with Oliver.

"There are thousands if not more of these animals, so the concept of rescuing feels good, and as a family it feels like a positive thing," he said. "It feels good to give this guy a happy home."