Who Is Joseph Morgan's Wife? All About Persia White

Joseph Morgan met his wife while they were working on The Vampire Diaries

Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend the Mercy For Animals' Annual Hidden Heroes Gala on September 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Joseph Morgan is reprising his role as Klaus one last time.

The actor confirmed on Instagram that he will appear in the series finale of CW's Legacies. "Ever since I left The Originals, it hasn't left me, and Niklaus Mikaelson has always been there in my head and in my heart. And you guys have been incredible. You haven't let it go. You know I've been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies and it never felt right… until now," he said.

The role made Morgan a fan favorite on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series The Originals, which the actor starred in from 2013 to 2018. It also made him a married man: Morgan met his wife, Persia White, while filming the third season of The Vampire Diaries. The two fell in love and tied the knot in 2014.

Morgan later praised White for supporting him when he directed his first episode of The Originals in 2016. "My wife was just incredible during the whole process. She was just so utterly supportive," he told PEOPLE. "I couldn't have done it without her."

So who is Joseph Morgan's wife? Here's everything you need to know about Persia White and her relationship with the actor.

White was born in Miami

Persia White (L) and actor Joseph Morgan attend The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

White was born in Miami and spent much of her early childhood living in the Bahamas, where her parents moved for work. She started taking ballet at a young age, and after moving back to South Florida with her family, she was discovered by a scout for the Coconut Grove Children's Theater while out with her mother.

She's an actress

Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend The CW Network's 2014 Upfront party at Paramount Hotel on May 15, 2014 in New York City Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After high school, White moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. She also continued auditioning for acting gigs and landed a few guest appearances on shows like Sister, Sister, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and NYPD Blue.

White was later cast on the show Girlfriends in 2000, and played the role of Lynn Ann Searcy on the series until its finale in 2008. She also portrayed Abby Bennett Wilson in The Vampire Diaries from 2012 through 2017.

In July 2011, White won the award for Best Actor in a Feature Film at the American Black Film Festival for Dysfunctional Friends, according to her website.

In addition to acting, White also has producer and writer credits to her name. She teamed up with Joaquin Phoenix to co-produce the award-winning documentary Earthlings, which was released in 2005. In 2018, she won a Woman in Film award at the Westfield International Film Festival.

White has a daughter from a previous relationship

Joseph Morgan, Persia White, Mecca White Credit: Mecca Morgan White Instagram

White has a daughter, Mecca, from a previous relationship. According to her Instagram bio, Mecca has followed in her mom's footsteps and is an actor and a filmmaker. She also has her own "surf/skate-inspired" clothing line called White Lion.

Mecca, Morgan and White regularly share photos together from their adventures in Hawaii. In 2021, Mecca posted a birthday tribute for Morgan on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to @therealjosephmorgan AKA the coolest step dad on da island man 😆🎉🎂☀️we jammin 🎶 🎉🌺 🎁," alongside a photo of the trio posing in front of the ocean.

She released an album in 2009

Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

After accumulating more than a dozen acting credits to her name, White released an album, named Mecca, after her daughter, in 2009. The album features 12 tracks that combine elements of "electronica, trip-hop, blues and prog-rock," according to her website.

"When I make music I want it to be honest and to be me. I wanted to wait and do it the way I felt it should be in my heart. I'm so grateful to finally be in a place to release my own, honest work," she wrote in a press release posted on her website.

White and Morgan met during season 3 of The Vampire Diaries

Joseph Morgan (L) and actress Persia White attend the 2014 PaleyFest - 'The Vampire Diaries' & 'The Originals' held at Dolby Theatre on March 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

White met Morgan when she signed on to star in season 3 of The Vampire Diaries in 2012. The two ended up falling in love and later got engaged. In July 2014, they flew to Jamaica to exchange vows in front of 26 guests. After saying their "I dos," White and Morgan danced to "Never Let Me Go" by Florence + the Machine.

"It had a very rustic feel to it," White told PEOPLE of the wedding. "There was nothing about it that was overwhelming or very huge or fabulous in that way. We tried to keep everything really intimate and beautiful and sort of going along with nature."

The event was an intimate affair that took place by the ocean. White wore a Vera Wang dress while Morgan sported an ivory-colored silk tux with black lapels.

"I think one of the reasons we picked it was because we love the ocean and we both grew up by the sea," White said. "To be by the sea was wonderful. And the people of Jamaica are just wonderful."

They've teamed up on a few projects

Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend The Vampire Diaries 100th Episode Celebration on November 9, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

In 2016, White and Morgan teamed up for a joint venture when they started a production company, Night Owl Productions.

"Night Owl Productions was born on the wings of our imagination, out of a passionate desire to create bold, fresh concepts in film, music, art, and whatever else our sleepless hearts can conjure up," reads the company's website.

In 2018, they saw one of their projects come to life. Carousel is a short film that was directed by Morgan and co-written and produced by White.

In 2022, Morgan and White collaborated for a live show on the StageIt platform, which allows artists to give virtual performances for their fans. White's daughter Mecca was also a part of the show, and the family promised a "night full of music, art, poetry, and special announcements." Morgan and White also own an online store where fans can shop for merchandise from the couple's various projects.

White is an animal rights activist

Persia White visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 07, 2019 in Universal City, California Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

White is an animal lover and dedicates much of her time to animal activism. In an interview with Gregory Mantell, she opened up about the work she'd done with Sea Shepherd, an organization dedicated to oceanic conservation and protecting marine life.

Over the years, White has also joined forces with the PETA and has posed in an ad for them. In an interview with the organization, White shared how she first got involved with animal activism, explaining that she became a vegetarian after her dog was hit by a car when she was a child.

"I loved my pet, my animal … and the reality of the fact that all animals are the same and that it's just a brutal truth that we sort of cover up," she said.