Everything to Know About Paul Forman from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris will have you saying ooh la la to a possible new love interest in Season 3, which premieres on Dec. 21 on Netflix.

Actor and model Paul Forman has been cast in a guest-starring role, playing Nicolas de Léon, who, according to Netflix, "appears to lead a charmed life as the crown prince of his family's powerful conglomerate, JVMA. Yet, the dashing exec is desperate to prove himself as more than a nepotism baby under the crushing pressure of the de Léons' famous wealth and status."

Following the season 2 premiere in December 2021, Netflix confirmed the show's renewal a month later, much to diehard fans' delight.

Most of the season 2 cast is anticipated to return for season 3, including Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Additionally, Lucien Laviscount, who joined the cast as Emily's love interest Alfie in season 2, has been upped to a series regular. And now, Forman, 28, a graduate of the Drama Studio School in London, has been added to the roster.

Here are some things to know about the dashing new Emily in Paris addition:

He is British and French

Labeling himself as the "Frenchest Englishman" on his Instagram page, Forman is both British and French, though he resides in London. He announced his role on the show on Oct. 19, posting photos from Paris on his social media, simply stating, "Hello @emilyinparis" and tagging Netflix.

The photos show BTS photos of him goofing off with his castmates, Camille Razat and Ashley Park, along with a picture of a lock-and-key with the show's name etched into it, presumably as a nod to the infamous "lock bridge" over the city's Seine river.

He Plays Guitar

In addition to acting and modeling, Forman can also sing and play guitar, as displayed on his Instagram page.

Wearing all black and strumming an acoustic guitar, the actor sang a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender" in April for his followers.

"May I serenade you?" the self-professed "hopeless romantic" wrote, along with the hashtags, #frenchie and #iloveyou.

"Everyday everywhere any time," one enthusiastic fan wrote. "He can sing to me all night," wrote a second, while a third follower judged his baritone to be "so soothing."

According to one of his modeling pages, Forman also plays the ukulele.

Paul Forman/instagram

He Was an Underwear Model

Forman has posted a number of photos in his skivvies on his Instagram and even graced the cover of The Perfect Edit magazine wearing white Versace briefs (for which he was dubbed "The Perfect Man."). Additionally, the model graced the cover of L'Officiel Poland's anniversary issue last December — also underwear-clad.

Forman himself is a fan of his stripped-down displays. "I miss this," Forman wrote alongside some steamy underwear pics, with his chiseled abs on display. It would be surprising if fans don't get a glimpse of the star's physique this season on Emily in Paris, especially if he happens to be the new love interest!

Paul Forman/instagram

This Isn't His First TV Series

Though it appears that Forman has only been acting for a few years, Emily in Paris is not his first TV series; in the Amazon Prime Video series Riches, he played the character of Luke in five episodes. Additionally, the actor played the role of Stéphane in Amazon's Frank of Ireland series created by Brian Gleeson. According to IMDB, he appears in six episodes of Emily in Paris this season.

He Rocks Double Denim

Forman can even look fashionable wearing the double denim trend, as he shared a photo of himself in jean-on-jean pants and jacket, which is also referred to as a "Canadian tuxedo." With his hand in his pocket, sipping out of a coffee cup and sporting eyeglasses, fans were sold on this look, that he hashtagged as #doubledenim on his page.

"I covet your jacket," one fan expressed of the various washes of denim stitched together. "Wow. You look STUNNING. The hair, the glasses, the clothes, the pose, EVERYTHING. That first picture is 🔥," applauded another of the ensemble.

Paul Forman/instagram

You Can Work Out at Home With Him

It is obvious that Forman works out, gauging from his muscle tone, but the model has also been a fitness instructor on YouTube, leading ab workouts to show fans how to get a more chiseled midsection.

Paul Forman/instagram

Wearing nothing but white socks and short blue Adidas shorts, the fitness influencer posted a video on his YouTube page leading an upper body routine. The budding actor worked out on a turquoise yoga mat with a set of dumbbells, next to a pool in the hills of the South of France. The 2020 video taken "on a pretty hot day," according to the tanned model, has amassed over 8,000 views.

"I've always worked out at home with minimal equipment," Forman says in another video, telling fans "you always want to do abs at the end of your workout, that's so important."

So once you're done bingeing Emily in Paris, you can keep up with Forman and your fitness at the same time.

