Who Is Josh Peck's Wife? All About Paige O'Brien

Josh Peck has been married to his wife Paige O'Brien since 2017.

The Drake and Josh alum and the cinematographer dated for several years before getting engaged in 2016. They wed the following year and welcomed their first child together, a son named Max, a year after that.

In October 2022, the couple's family grew again with the birth of their second son, Shai.

Over the course of their relationship, O'Brien has supported Peck through various ups and downs, including overcoming his painful past. Peck, who opened up about his weight struggles and drug addiction in his memoir Happy People Are Annoying, told PEOPLE in March 2022, "It took me a really long time to love the 15-year-old version of me. But now I understand how strong he was. And I feel like everything in my life set me up to find this chapter of health, peace and contentment."

"Getting married and having a kid forces you to level up emotionally," he added. "It's so much bigger than me."

So who is Josh Peck's wife? Here's everything to know about Paige O'Brien and her relationship with the actor.

She started her career in film

While Peck appears in front of the camera, O'Brien has a few film credits behind the scenes as a cinematographer and editor. She has worked on short films like Black Wolf (2013), Let Go (2013) and Tell Me a Story (2014).

She and Peck have been together since 2011

Though not much is known about the couple's early days or how they met, O'Brien honored their seventh anniversary on Oct. 16, 2018.

"Year 7 looks like sleeping with body pillows and helping J look for his retainer every night before bed ❤️🔥," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Peck holding hands.

She got engaged to Peck in March 2016

The pair shared their engagement news in March 2016 when O'Brien posted a selfie of her and Peck in front of the Eiffel Tower with a diamond ring on her finger.

In June 2016, the filmmaker shared another engagement photo of her and Peck, captioned, "Thanks for the pic @samsperbeck thanks for the ring @shuapeck."

She and Peck got married on June 17, 2017

A little over a year after getting engaged, the couple tied the knot on June 17, 2017, in Malibu, California. O'Brien wore a cream-colored strapless gown, while Peck wore a black tuxedo.

They were joined by family, friends and a few celebrity guests, including Peck's Grandfathered costar John Stamos.

She and Peck have two sons

O'Brien and Peck became first-time parents with the birth of their son, Max Milo, on Dec. 29, 2018. In June 2022, they announced that they would soon be a family of four as they were expecting their second child.

O'Brien revealed the news by posting a picture of herself on Instagram in Puglia, Italy, holding her pregnant belly, which she captioned with a bowl of pasta emoji. Peck jokingly commented, "Is mine or no?"

A few months later, Peck and O'Brien welcomed son Shai to the family. The mom of two announced the news alongside a sweet black-and-white shot of big brother Max giving the newborn a kiss on the forehead.

She has a few tattoos

O'Brien has at least two tattoos and has shared them both on her Instagram. In July 2019, she posted about her first tattoo, which is an homage to her son Max — she got his name tattooed in all caps on her inner right forearm. Her second ink, which she revealed in June 2020, is the words "Love You" on her right outer ankle bone.

She's appeared on Peck's podcast

In April 2020, Peck shared on his Instagram that O'Brien joined him on his podcast, Curious with Josh Peck. "Had my wife on my podcast, asked about her ex boyfriends, they sound incredible," he captioned a picture of the two posing on a couch, each holding microphones.

She's friends with Miranda Cosgrove

Peck first rose to fame on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, which also starred Miranda Cosgrove and Drake Bell. While playing onscreen siblings, Peck and Cosgrove developed a real-life bond, and have maintained their friendship over the years. And according to Cosgrove, she's even developed her own relationship with Peck's wife.

"I'm really close friends with his wife, Paige. She's the best," the actress told PEOPLE in June 2022. "I love him and I feel really lucky that he's a part of my life. He's awesome."

However, not all of the Drake & Josh cast members have remained as tight. After Bell was left off the guest list for Peck and O'Brien's wedding, he expressed his displeasure in a series of tweets, which led to a falling out between the former costars.

Peck later recalled the drama during a March 2022 podcast appearance, explaining that he didn't invite Bell because they hadn't spoken "in many, many years."

Not only did Bell send Peck several text messages "cursing" and "coming" at him on the night of his wedding, he also took the issue public, which upset Peck for O'Brien's sake.

"And here I am, I don't care about me. It's whatever. I signed up to be a public person, it is what it is. But here's my wife, right, who's getting torn down on the internet. I'm like, she's private and she just got married. Can't she just enjoy this?" Peck explained.

Peck later confronted Bell about his actions when they ran into each at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

"I remember we were at the [MTV] Video Music Awards and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I look at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now,' " he recalled. "He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole five-minute performance of an apology."

She has designed jewelry

O'Brien's creative talents also span jewelry design. In October 2021, she shared on Instagram that she had teamed up with the interior and fabrication shop Creativeware to design a limited-edition gold signet ring. In her post announcing the collaboration, O'Brien shared a black-and-white photo of a hand holding up the ring, with Peck serving as her hand model.

She's based in Los Angeles but travels often

O'Brien's Instagram notes that she's based in L.A., but her account is full of snaps from abroad. She has shared photos from Mexico, Italy and Vancouver, British Columbia.

When she's not traveling, O'Brien appears to be focused on making her and Peck's L.A. house a home. She has an Instagram Story Highlight dedicated to capturing her renovation progress on the couple's abode. While her initial post was of an empty unfinished room, O'Brien has since shared several updates showing off the pair's marble sink, modern living room and even an outside area dubbed "Max's garden."