Who Is Kerry Washington's Husband? All About Nnamdi Asomugha

Despite their high-profile careers, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The notoriously private couple doesn't talk about married life very often. Washington and Asomugha exchanged wedding vows in a secret ceremony back in June 2013. In the years since, the low-key pair have only publicly stepped out together a handful of times.

While it's not unusual for the actors to attend events and red carpet premieres solo, they made a rare joint appearance at a special screening of If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018.

Every now and again, the couple share tiny glimpses into their family and future — like how they let their kids eat ice cream for breakfast in celebration of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election win. Asomugha, an NFL player-turned-film producer, has even imagined teaming up with Washington to produce something.

So who is Kerry Washington's other half? Here's everything to know about Nnamdi Asomugha and his relationship with the actress.

He played professional football for 11 years

Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty

Asomugha was an NFL player for 11 years before becoming a producer and actor. In 2003, he signed with the Oakland Raiders and helped lead the team to three Pro Bowls, according to ESPN. Asomugha hopped coasts in 2011 when he left the Raiders to sign a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles — but he was let go just two years in.

He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, but Asomugha appeared in only three games before the team released him. That same year, he announced his retirement from the NFL.

"We didn't get a championship, that was the goal," Asomugha said of his last season with the 49ers. "But we had a lot of championship moments here and that's the stuff I can be proud of moving forward."

He married Washington in 2013

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In June 2013, Asomugha and Washington tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony in Idaho. A source who attended the wedding told PEOPLE that the top-secret event, including the exchanging of vows, was held at the home of a friend.

"Everything was held at one of Kerry's friend's houses," the source said. "They flew a few people out on this little private plane. The house was beautiful."

The couple kept the invite list small. "It was small, just family and close friends," the source said. "They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet."

He and Washington keep their marriage out of the spotlight

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Washington and Asomugha rarely share details about their relationship or family life.

"They're homebodies," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Every now and then they'll go out to a movie at ArcLight, but they just hang out at their place."

While the Scandal actress utilizes social media to spread awareness, promote her work and connect with fans, she doesn't use it as a platform for her personal life.

"Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities'] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!' So I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice," Washington said on a panel at the SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival. "It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life."

She continued, "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what's going on in my marriage, I don't refute them, because I don't talk about my personal life."

He created the Asomugha Foundation

In 2010, Asomugha established his own nonprofit. The Asomugha Foundation was founded "with the desire to have a positive impact on the disadvantaged youth in the United States and the underprivileged orphans and widows in Africa," per its website. While the foundation officially launched in 2010, the organization has been involved in charitable works in Nigeria since 2005.

Currently, the foundation's focus is helping students with disadvantaged backgrounds reach their college dreams. In photos on the organization's Instagram, Asomugha can be seen visiting school campuses with the program's students and connecting them with mentors like Yara Shahidi.

He's an actor and film producer

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Early on in his NFL career, Asomugha knew football wouldn't be his long-term plan. "It was a clear message that as a player, you're not really in control of your destiny," he told Wealthsimple Magazine. "Something clicked, and I was like, 'I gotta be prepared. This could end at any time.' That was my second year in the league."

Director Peter Berg and a Nike commercial changed the trajectory of Asomugha's post-NFL career. While he was still playing football, Asomugha was offered a small cameo on Berg's hit series Friday Night Lights. Asomugha recalled Berg telling him to "nurture" his acting chops, which is exactly what he did while simultaneously playing in the NFL.

Four months after retiring, Asomugha executive produced Beasts of No Nation and was on location in Ghana. Since then, he's produced films like Patti Cake$ and Harriet and starred in Sylvie's Love and Crown Heights.

He is a father of three

Araya Doheny/Getty

Asomugha and Washington are parents to three children. The couple welcomed their first baby, Isabelle Amarchi, on April 21, 2014, just a few months shy of their first wedding anniversary. Isabelle become a big sister on Oct. 5, 2016, when the pair welcomed their second baby, son Caleb Kelechi.

"Kerry was so thrilled to be a mom of two. Having Isabelle changed her life for the better and she was so excited to expand the family," a source told PEOPLE in 2016. "Pregnancy treats her well! She ate very healthy and knows how to take care of her body."

The couple are also parents to Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.

He and Washington don't share their children on social media

When it comes to posting on social media, their marriage and children — Isabella, Caleb, and Washington's stepdaughter — are off-limits. In her 2020 InStyle cover story, Washington said she's "really, really vigilant" about keeping her three kids out of the public eye.

"I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared," she said. "I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world."

An Instagram user herself, Washington said that it's hard not to share her children's achievements and milestones. "I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I wanna post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or my shrink instead," she said.

He's interested in producing with Washington

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Asomugha said it's possible that he and Washington would co-produce a project at some point.

"We would produce," he told the publication. "We'd probably produce before acting, I would think."

Whether or not they team up, Asomugha said that he and Washington will always support one another's work. "And I say all the time, when you're transitioning from one career to another, or even just one job to another, most of the time you will go as far as your support is," he said. "You know what I mean? And especially your support at home."