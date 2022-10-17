Who Is Kerry Washington's Husband? All About Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have been married since 2013

By
Published on October 17, 2022 02:29 PM
Kerry Washington (R) and Nnamdi Asomugha depart The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City
Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty

Despite their high-profile careers, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The notoriously private couple doesn't talk about married life very often. Washington and Asomugha exchanged wedding vows in a secret ceremony back in June 2013. In the years since, the low-key pair have only publicly stepped out together a handful of times.

While it's not unusual for the actors to attend events and red carpet premieres solo, they made a rare joint appearance at a special screening of If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018.

Every now and again, the couple share tiny glimpses into their family and future — like how they let their kids eat ice cream for breakfast in celebration of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election win. Asomugha, an NFL player-turned-film producer, has even imagined teaming up with Washington to produce something.

So who is Kerry Washington's other half? Here's everything to know about Nnamdi Asomugha and his relationship with the actress.

He played professional football for 11 years

Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the sideline during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz FieldField on August 18, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty

Asomugha was an NFL player for 11 years before becoming a producer and actor. In 2003, he signed with the Oakland Raiders and helped lead the team to three Pro Bowls, according to ESPN. Asomugha hopped coasts in 2011 when he left the Raiders to sign a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles — but he was let go just two years in.

He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, but Asomugha appeared in only three games before the team released him. That same year, he announced his retirement from the NFL.

"We didn't get a championship, that was the goal," Asomugha said of his last season with the 49ers. "But we had a lot of championship moments here and that's the stuff I can be proud of moving forward."

He married Washington in 2013

Actors Nnamdi Asomugha (L) and Kerry Washington with FIJI Water during the 33rd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In June 2013, Asomugha and Washington tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony in Idaho. A source who attended the wedding told PEOPLE that the top-secret event, including the exchanging of vows, was held at the home of a friend.

"Everything was held at one of Kerry's friend's houses," the source said. "They flew a few people out on this little private plane. The house was beautiful."

The couple kept the invite list small. "It was small, just family and close friends," the source said. "They said their own vows, people stayed at the house. It was really simple and sweet."

He and Washington keep their marriage out of the spotlight

Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha and Honoree Kerry Washington attend the Bronx Children's Museum Gala at Tribeca Rooftop on May 2, 2017 in New York City
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Washington and Asomugha rarely share details about their relationship or family life.

"They're homebodies," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Every now and then they'll go out to a movie at ArcLight, but they just hang out at their place."

While the Scandal actress utilizes social media to spread awareness, promote her work and connect with fans, she doesn't use it as a platform for her personal life.

"Social media has actually been great for [other celebrities'] relationships with the weeklies or the gossip sites because people say things and they say, 'That's not true!' So I'm thinking in some ways, it's been great because people are able to maintain their voice," Washington said on a panel at the SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival. "It's a little different for me because I don't talk about my personal life."

She continued, "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what's going on in my marriage, I don't refute them, because I don't talk about my personal life."

He created the Asomugha Foundation

In 2010, Asomugha established his own nonprofit. The Asomugha Foundation was founded "with the desire to have a positive impact on the disadvantaged youth in the United States and the underprivileged orphans and widows in Africa," per its website. While the foundation officially launched in 2010, the organization has been involved in charitable works in Nigeria since 2005.

Currently, the foundation's focus is helping students with disadvantaged backgrounds reach their college dreams. In photos on the organization's Instagram, Asomugha can be seen visiting school campuses with the program's students and connecting them with mentors like Yara Shahidi.

He's an actor and film producer

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Jessica Chastain pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Early on in his NFL career, Asomugha knew football wouldn't be his long-term plan. "It was a clear message that as a player, you're not really in control of your destiny," he told Wealthsimple Magazine. "Something clicked, and I was like, 'I gotta be prepared. This could end at any time.' That was my second year in the league."

Director Peter Berg and a Nike commercial changed the trajectory of Asomugha's post-NFL career. While he was still playing football, Asomugha was offered a small cameo on Berg's hit series Friday Night Lights. Asomugha recalled Berg telling him to "nurture" his acting chops, which is exactly what he did while simultaneously playing in the NFL.

Four months after retiring, Asomugha executive produced Beasts of No Nation and was on location in Ghana. Since then, he's produced films like Patti Cake$ and Harriet and starred in Sylvie's Love and Crown Heights.

He is a father of three

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha attend the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Araya Doheny/Getty

Asomugha and Washington are parents to three children. The couple welcomed their first baby, Isabelle Amarchi, on April 21, 2014, just a few months shy of their first wedding anniversary. Isabelle become a big sister on Oct. 5, 2016, when the pair welcomed their second baby, son Caleb Kelechi.

"Kerry was so thrilled to be a mom of two. Having Isabelle changed her life for the better and she was so excited to expand the family," a source told PEOPLE in 2016. "Pregnancy treats her well! She ate very healthy and knows how to take care of her body."

The couple are also parents to Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.

He and Washington don't share their children on social media

When it comes to posting on social media, their marriage and children — Isabella, Caleb, and Washington's stepdaughter — are off-limits. In her 2020 InStyle cover story, Washington said she's "really, really vigilant" about keeping her three kids out of the public eye.

"I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared," she said. "I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social media world."

An Instagram user herself, Washington said that it's hard not to share her children's achievements and milestones. "I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I wanna post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or my shrink instead," she said.

He's interested in producing with Washington

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Asomugha said it's possible that he and Washington would co-produce a project at some point.

"We would produce," he told the publication. "We'd probably produce before acting, I would think."

Whether or not they team up, Asomugha said that he and Washington will always support one another's work. "And I say all the time, when you're transitioning from one career to another, or even just one job to another, most of the time you will go as far as your support is," he said. "You know what I mean? And especially your support at home."

Related Articles
Davante Adams and Devanne Villarreal
Who Is Davante Adams' Wife? All About Devanne Villarreal
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kieran Culkin's Wife? All About Jazz Charton
Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis
Who Is Charlie Hunnam's Girlfriend? All About Morgana McNelis
Theo James and Ruth Kearney attend HBO's "The Time Traveler's Wife" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on May 11, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Theo James' Wife? All About Ruth Kearney
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley depart The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Who Is Chance the Rapper's Wife? All About Kirsten Corley
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Who Is Hilary Swank's Husband? All About Philip Schneider
Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Keely Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan
Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the Sundance London Film Festival screening of Zola, at the Picturehouse Central Cinema, in Piccadilly, London. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021
Who Is Lena Dunham's Husband? All About Luis Felber
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
Peyton Manning hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome. Indianapolis, IN 1/21/2006
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning