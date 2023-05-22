Who Is Bill Burr's Wife? All About Nia Renée Hill

Bill Burr draws on his life with his wife Nia Renée Hill for much of his comedy.

The comedian and the actress have been together since 2013 and share two children. Burr often praises Hill in various interviews and discusses their marriage during his standup acts. Hill has even made the occasional appearance on Burr's podcast, the Monday Morning Podcast.

"She gave me a beautiful baby boy, so I got a daughter and a son now, and it's awesome," Burr said of Hill on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a week and a half after his son's birth. "And then, fortunately, he emotionally seems to be wired like my wife, so he's like totally chill. He just kind of cries when he's hungry."

The pair are very supportive of one another. Hill is often on hand at her husband's premieres and regularly posts sweet tributes to the comedian on social media. While they are relatively private when it comes to their personal lives, Hill has shared a few rare glimpses into their life together.

She is an actress, writer and producer

Burr isn't the only entertainer in the family. Hill is also an actor and has appeared in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet and HBO's Crashing. She also voiced the roles of Georgia Roosevelt and Nia Roosevelt on the animated series F Is For Family, which Burr created and starred in.

In addition to her acting career, Hill is also a writer and founded the film production company Tenderheaded Film.

She met Burr through comedy

Hill worked in the talent department on the first season of Chappelle's Show in 2003. Burr appeared on the show in 2004, but she didn't officially meet the comedian until a year later when he guest-starred on Tough Crowd With Colin Quin, as Hill later revealed on Twitter. They dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2013.

Comedy was a part of Hill's life even before she met Burr. Her father, Ben Hill, was a comedy manager.

She and Burr attended the same college — but at different times

Like Burr, Hill is a Massachusetts native. Born in Boston in 1978, she was raised in Atlanta before returning to Boston to attend Emerson College. Burr, who was born in 1968, was raised in the Boston suburb of Canton and attended Emerson a decade earlier than his future wife, earning his bachelor's degree in radio in 1993.

Hill graduated in 2000 with a degree in media arts.

She is a mom of two

Hill and Burr welcomed their first child, daughter Lola, in January 2017. Their son was born in June 2020, and the couple have not publicly revealed his name.

During a March 2022 episode of the podcast The Scroll Down, Hill opened up about her daughter's personality, explaining, "She reminds me a lot of myself at her age. She's a little bit more combative, I was a little more low-key — she is half her father." That half seemingly extends to comedy as well.

In September 2020, Hill tweeted: "Bill told our daughter that he was going out to tell jokes. She asked me what that meant. I told her it means Daddy makes people laugh. She said, 'I wanna tell jokes too!' Pray for me, y'all."

She is supportive of Burr's career

Over the course of his career, Burr has faced some public backlash and scrutiny for his comedy. In 2020, his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live sparked controversy and mixed reactions as he made several jokes about cancel culture, White women and Pride Month.

However, Hill has always supported her husband. "Hey listen, he's not everyone's cup of tea, but he is mine," she said on The Scroll Down.

Hill also frequently gives Burr shout-outs on Twitter for his new projects and attends his movie and TV show premieres with him.

In February 2023, the couple attended the season 3 premiere of Disney's The Mandalorian, in which Burr plays Migs Mayfeld. Hill later shared a photo from the night on Instagram, captioned: "Date night with Migs 💫."

She's got her own comedy chops

Hill is an occasional guest on her husband's podcast, where she's been known to roast him. On one occasion, Burr referenced how he's now "making some money," to which Hill jokingly responded, "It's not like you're walking around dripping in diamonds and Rolex watches and stuff and driving a Porsche and read 'I have money.' "

She continued, "You're walking in there with one of 50 Boston-related T-shirts that you have with your socks pulled up and your old man shorts on. You look like the f------ Little League coach! You're not exactly screaming sexy money guy."

Hill has also carved her own place in comedy, co-creating the comedy web series You Welcome! with comedian Marcella Arguello. She's got her own funny friends too, including Chelsea Peretti and Michelle Buteau.

She's a Sopranos superfan

Burr and Hill made a joint appearance on a 2020 episode of Drea de Matteo and Chris Kushner's Sopranos rewatch podcast, Made Women. During the episode, de Matteo, who starred on the hit HBO series as Adriana La Cerva, admitted in the intro that Hill might know more about the show than she did.

As for movies, Hill has said she's "obsessed with the movie Mannequin."