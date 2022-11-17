Who Is Paul Wesley's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Kuckenburg

From her modeling background to her relationship with the Vampire Diaries actor, here's everything to know about Paul Wesley's new girlfriend

November 17, 2022
Paul Wesley has a new woman in his life.

Following his split from ex-wife Ines de Ramon, the Vampire Diaries actor was seen getting cozy with model Natalie Kuckenburg. In November, the two were spotted sharing a kiss and holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic dinner during a vacation in Italy.

After three years of marriage, Wesley and de Ramon first announced their separation in September in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," a rep for the couple said at the time.

While Wesley has moved on with Kuckenburg, de Ramon has recently been linked to Brad Pitt after they were photographed attending a Bono concert together. A source close to the Swiss industry tastemaker later told PEOPLE that she and Pitt "have been dating for a few months" and the actor is "really into" de Ramon.

From Kuckenburg's modeling background to her love of traveling, here's everything to know about Wesley's new girlfriend.

She's a model

Natalie Kuckenburg
Natalie Kuckenburg/Instagram

Per her Instagram, Kuckenburg is signed with Elite Model Management. In addition to appearing in magazines, she has also walked the runway for various fashion events, including her first N.Y.C. fashion show in September 2022.

She's Brazilian and German

Kuckenburg is of Brazilian and German descent, usually tagging her posts with the hashtags, "#germanmodel" and "#brazilianmodel." She often pays tribute to her roots on Instagram, including giving sweet glimpses of her family as she visits Berlin.

In November 2019, she excitedly marked her very first magazine cover for Harper's Bazaar Brasil. "So happy to be in a Brazilian magazine for my first cover!" she wrote at the time, adding, "Thank you so much @bazaarbr and all the involved!"

She's 22

Kuckenburg is 22 years old and was born in June 2000. Earlier this year, she celebrated her birthday in Paris, France with pizza. "birthday cakes are overrated.. I loved my birthday pizza @anafawazz 😂❤️" she captioned an Instagram from June 29. "Everyone who spent my bday with me: LOVE Y 💞"

She loves to travel

Natalie Kuckenburg
Natalie Kuckenburg/Instagram

With her modeling career, Kuckenburg gets to go to some really cool places, including Paris, Milan, Portugal, and more. She often shares her excitement for traveling by posting photos of her around the globe on her Instagram.

She dabbles in photography

During her travel adventures, Kuckenburg often takes photos with her analog camera. "Love analog shooting because you re-live the memories when getting the pictures revealed," she wrote alongside a photo from Venice, Italy in 2021.

She was first linked to Paul Wesley in November 2022

Paul Wesley; Natalie Kuckenburg
BACKGRID

Though it's unclear when Kuckenburg and Wesley started dating, they were first spotted together in early November as they enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Nerano, Italy. After they were photographed sharing a kiss, they each posted photos from the same location on their Instagram accounts.

