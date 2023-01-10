Who Is Adam Scott's Wife? All About Naomi Scott

Just like his character in Parks and Recreation, Adam Scott works well with his wife.

The Severance star met his wife, producer Naomi Scott (née Sablan), in 1998 and the pair tied the knot in 2005. They went on to welcome two children together and form the production company Gettin' Rad Productions. They have since collaborated on various projects together and put their work-life balance to the test.

"I couldn't do it without Naomi," Adam told SheKnows in an interview. "We have a great partnership at home and professionally, so it makes the family juggling act that much easier when we can all be together."

While they prefer to keep their relationship and children out of the spotlight, they have shared a few sweet moments over the years.

Read on to learn more about Naomi Scott, including her career and life with Adam Scott.

She's a TV and film producer

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Naomi has worked as a TV and film producer since the early 2000s. Some of her most notable works include the films Fun Mom Dinner (starring Adam and Toni Collette) and Other People (starring Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon), both of which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

She's also produced TV shows with Adam under their own company.

She got her start in late-night TV

Naomi can credit late-night TV for helping her get her start. The producer got her first gig working as a segment producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the famed late-night show's first run in 2003.

She reflected on the early days of her career during an interview with SAG Indie in 2017, saying, "I started at Jimmy Kimmel Live. I was there for the first year; I was an assistant there and then ended up being a producer on that show. That was my foray into producing."

Naomi continued, "It was really fun though. We had some great people who had worked on Letterman, including our executive producer and the head writer, so there was a feeling that anything could happen and it had that kind of feel to the show. So even though that piece was short-lived, it was great and we all learned huge lessons in a short amount of time."

She and Adam married in 2005

Adam and Naomi are both from Northern California, and they met at a bar on Sunset Boulevard in 1998, after they were introduced by a friend.

"Naomi left promptly," Adam told Vulture of their first encounter. "I heard 'actor,' " Naomi joked, adding that she came around once she saw him perform on stage.

The couple tied the knot seven years later in 2005.

She and Adam share two children

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Naomi and Adam are parents to two kids: son Graham and daughter Frankie. Despite both having careers in entertainment, the couple prefer to keep Graham and Frankie out of the spotlight. "We try to keep the kids grounded and away from all of the Hollywood stuff so they can be kids as long as possible," the Big Little Lies actor told SheKnows.

On Mother's Day in 2021, Adam praised his wife's skills as a mother in a thoughtful post on Instagram. Alongside photos of himself, Naomi and their two children, he wrote, "Tough to put into words how lucky I am to have a partner as brilliant, hilarious & beautiful as @nfscott. I marvel at what an incredible mother she is — and the kind, smart, caring people our kids are as a result. She's been holding down the fort for months as I attempt to parent by zoom — and deserves a year of Mother's Days. So granted. Wait, can I do that?"

She and Adam have a production company together

Adam Scott Instagram

The couple co-own the production company Gettin' Rad Productions, which they founded shortly after they welcomed their first child.

"I had taken a bit of time off when we had our first child, and I was heading back to work when I realized that the hours I was going to be working on someone else's show were going to be so great that I was going to not see not only my child but also my husband. So we hatched a plan one night," Naomi told SAG Indie. "We took the chance and started a company and really came up with our first series idea, which we did for Adult Swim, called The Greatest Event in Television History."

Since then, she and Adam have worked together on various shows and movies under the company, including FOX's Ghosted, in which Adam stars.

She has done some acting

Toby Canham/Getty

While she mainly works behind the scenes, she is not the only one in the family with acting experience. In 2001, Naomi had a small part in the movie Kissing Jessica Stein, which she also worked on as a production manager. In 2011, she had a guest role in the British comedy series Sadie J.

She is often mistaken for a famous actress

Naomi is sometimes confused with Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott. In 2019, Adam joked about the common mix-up of the two Naomi Scotts when the women finally met in person at a birthday party for actress Elizabeth Banks.

"Celebrating @elizabethbanks brought the two Naomi Scotts together, at long last. An epic, historic moment forever etched in time. Well played, @nfscott. Well played, @naomigscott," Adam wrote alongside a photo of his wife and the Aladdin star posing together.