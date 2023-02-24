Who Is Jimmy Fallon's Wife? All About Film Producer Nancy Juvonen

Jimmy Fallon may be a well-known late-night TV host, but his wife Nancy Juvonen has an impressive résumé of her own as a producer.

The couple first met in 2004 on the set of Saturday Night Live — Fallon was working as a cast member at the time and Juvonen was there to support her longtime friend Drew Barrymore, who was hosting.

They crossed paths again when Juvonen was working as a producer on Fever Pitch, which costarred Barrymore and Fallon. It wasn't long before the two began seeing each other and, after a brief engagement, Fallon and Juvonen tied the knot on Sir Richard Branson's private island in December 2007.

Today, the pair reside in New York with their two daughters, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole, and their dog Gary.

So who is Jimmy Fallon's wife? Here's everything to know about Nancy Juvonen and her relationship with the late-night TV host.

She's best friends with Drew Barrymore

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Juvonen has her brother to thank for an introduction to a young star who would change her career trajectory.

In 1993, Juvonen's brother Jim introduced her to a then-19-year-old Barrymore at a bar in Seattle. At the time, her brother was working as a producer's assistant on the film Mad Love, which Barrymore starred in.

During an installment of "Ask the Fallons," a segment on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Juvonen shared how she went from working for Clarence Clemons, saxophonist for The E Street Band, to going into business with the E.T. star.

After meeting and "really getting along" Juvonen said her roommate at the time told her someone was "making prank calls" as Barrymore on their answering machine, daring Juvonen to "move to Los Angeles and start a production company." Juvonen responded, saying, "Oh, I actually did meet Drew Barrymore." Soon after, the producer "packed up and went down to L.A."

She and Barrymore co-own a production company

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In 1995, Juvonen and Barrymore founded Flower Films together. The production company has produced several films and TV shows starring Barrymore, including Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates and Santa Clarita Diet.

In an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Barrymore spoke about Flower Films' focus on female empowerment and going into business with her friend in their early 20s.

"I don't think that me and my partner, Nancy Fallon, went into it thinking, 'as females we're going to take this opportunity and kill it.' We went in as hardworking producers and we killed ourselves to earn a seat at the table, and to earn the trust of the studios," she shared.

She's had a few interesting jobs

Brendan Hoffman/Getty

Before she was producing films, Juvonen had a wide variety of jobs under her belt. In her first appearance on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Juvonen explained that she had "no producer experience" before going into business with Barrymore.

"I had experience working on a dude ranch in Wyoming, I cleaned houses in San Francisco, I was a flight attendant for a while … and many other odd miscellaneous jobs," she shared.

She met Fallon on the set of Saturday Night Live

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Thanks to Barrymore, Juvonen met her future husband. When the Wedding Singer star was hosting Saturday Night Live in 2004, Juvonen stopped by and introduced herself to the Weekend Update host.

"[Barrymore] and Jimmy were practicing a sketch … I kind of crept in quietly and all of a sudden Jimmy goes, 'Hey, Nancy! You're Nancy? Hi, it's so nice to meet you, welcome!' " Juvonen shared during an April 2020 installment of "Ask the Fallons." She added, "And I felt just so embraced and like cool, like, 'Thank you! Thank you for welcoming me in.' "

The pair connected again when Fallon was costarring in the Flower Films-produced rom-com Fever Pitch with Barrymore. During filming, they "got to just be pals and have crushes," but seeing Fallon interact with another producer's kids on set sealed the deal.

"We were on location and that really creates this, like, camp feel for everybody. And he was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music," she recalled. "When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas' kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and a little boy named Charlie and I played with Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like really into it, as if they'd come to visit us and so, I think that's when my heart just sort of melted even more."

Later, the pair were in London to promote the movie when Fallon told Juvonen, "Hey, I miss you. I wanna hang out with you."

She and Fallon got married on a billionaire's private island

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

On Dec. 22, 2007, Fallon and Juvonen tied the knot on Richard Branson's private island, Necker Island, located near the British Virgin Islands.

After the SNL alum popped the question at Juvonen's family home in New Hampshire, the couple had their sights set on Necker Island as their "dream" wedding destination, however, they didn't think it was a possibility.

During another "Ask the Fallons" segment, Juvonen shared how they quickly planned the wedding in a matter of weeks after Fallon's travel agent told them Branson' was a fan of Fallon and would rent the island to the couple for a few days.

"It was like three days. We got this place for three days, so Jimmy goes, 'What if we got married in three weeks, instead of next summer?' " Juvonen recalled. "And I'm like, 'This is the best idea of all human time.' So we had 12 people at our wedding. I just got a dress done as fast as I could. We didn't care."

She and Fallon have two daughters

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The couple are the proud parents of two daughters: Winnie Rose and Frances Cole, who they welcomed in 2013 and 2014, respectively, via surrogate.

Prior to welcoming their daughters, Fallon and Juvonen struggled to conceive. The couple opened up about their fertility issues during a session of "Ask the Fallons," with Fallon jokingly sharing that at one point, they tried "shots," "drinking weird teas" and "sleeping upside down," among other things.

Juvonen shared, "I think if anyone's out there having the dream, do not give up. Because I realized, too, that unlike even becoming a multibillionaire, you can stumble upon a lottery ticket and win it and win the lottery — but you will not ever stumble upon a child that you can love and have as your family. So, don't give up."

The family of four have shared plenty of sweet moments over the years, and Winnie and Frances have also made several appearances on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

She launched a pod school for her daughters

Jimmy Fallon Instagram

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were shut down, Juvonen took matters into her own hands and created a safe and productive place for her daughters to continue their education.

"My wife started a school. We said, 'Let's just have a pod school with our neighbors and friends,' so we got teachers and a principal and a teacher's assistant and a curriculum from the school district, so yeah, it's legit," Fallon told PEOPLE.

With old lockers from a high school and recycled materials from eBay, Juvonen transformed their home into a school for Winnie, Franny and their classmates — all neighbors and family friends. "My wife went all out. We were so lucky to be able to pull it off," Fallon said.

Fallon later showed off the school during an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "It's called the Barn School and it's a New York curriculum school and they're very good students and they're very polite," Fallon said during the opening of the episode. "Before it was a school, we did a show from here a year ago. And before it was the show, it was my home. So welcome to our show."

She was the "brains" behind her husband's at-home TV show

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to home-schooling their children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Juvonen also stepped in to help produce The Tonight Show.

Out of their home in Suffolk County, New York, Fallon and Juvonen worked together to adapt the hit late-night talk show into an "At Home" format, and the host credits his wife for making it all possible.

"My wife is the brains behind this whole thing," Fallon told PEOPLE in May 2020. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything."