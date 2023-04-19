Who Is Marques Houston's Wife? All About Miya Houston

Marques Houston didn't take long to realize his wife Miya was "the one."

The pair met in 2018 at a Jehovah's Witness event and got engaged in March 2019 — just five months after they started dating. They were married on Aug. 24, 2020, in California in front of a small number of guests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marques and Miya welcomed their first child, daughter Zara Denise, in December 2021. They chose to keep their pregnancy journey private, but the former Sister, Sister star raved about his wife in an Instagram post after their daughter's birth.

"Beauty in rare form. A child is such a blessing from Jehovah. A woman's body is such an amazing creation to be able to carry a full human," he wrote alongside a photo of Miya from a pregnancy photo shoot. "I love you Miya, my wife, my rock, my baby mama 🥰 to watch you carry our child was nothing short of a miracle!"

In addition to raising their daughter, Miya has established herself as a professional makeup artist and often shares her personal beauty routine on social media.

So who is Marques Houston's wife? Here's everything to know about makeup artist Miya Houston, née Dickey, and her relationship with the actor.

She grew up in San Bernardino, California

Miya Dickey Instagram

Miya was born on Oct. 7, 2000, and grew up in San Bernardino, California. In March 2021, she revealed in an interview with Rolling Out that she primarily lived with her grandparents in her teenage years, which is when she adopted the Jehovah's Witness faith.

While she also shared that her father wasn't in her life, she appears to have a good relationship with her mother. In 2021, Miya praised her mother on Instagram, writing, "My Beautiful Mom, my day one, my bestie, my venting buddy, my twin. Thank you Mom for giving me life. And thank you for our friendship, I hope to have the same relationship with my future daughter."

She met Marques at a Jehovah's Witness convention

Marques and Miya bonded over their shared faith after meeting at a Jehovah's Witness convention in April 2018. They were introduced through the actor's manager, Chris Stokes, and his daughter Chrissy Morales.

The You Got Served star shared a sentimental post exactly one year after they met. "A year ago today I met my one, my forever love ❤️ my relationship goals, my other half, my spiritual woman, my blessing! ... Happy 1 year knowing each other anniversary baby," he wrote.

Even though the pair met in April, they didn't start dating until Oct. 8, 2018 — the day after her 18th birthday — according to Miya's previous Instagram bio.

In June 2020, the actor (born Aug. 4, 1981) defended his relationship with Miya on Instagram due to concerns about their 19-year age difference.

"Miya and I didn't start dating until she was an adult," he wrote. "We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing."

He continued, "There is so much more to be concerned about in the world, than creating rumors about me. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there's no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don't have anything to hide."

She met her best friend at the same convention

Miya Dickey Instagram

Before being introduced to Marques, Miya also met her best friend, Chrissy Morales, at the same convention.

"I initially was with one of my girlfriends, and we saw this pretty girl, which happened to be Chrissy, and we just went over to her, like, 'Hey, let's be friends,' " she told Rolling Out. "We have formed a close friendship since that convention. We go makeup shopping. … She's amazing."

Miya has since posted many photos and videos with Morales on Instagram; the duo have spent time together making "clean" candles, grabbing brunch and creating TikTok videos.

In May 2020, the pair also launched a shared YouTube Channel, where they post their beauty routines and Q&A videos.

She married Marques in 2020

Marques proposed to Miya in March 2019, after five months of dating.

Miya shared several photos of their engagement on Instagram and wrote: "Today I said 'yes' to my Bestfriend. … I am so blessed to have you and to be yours FOREVER."

Marques also posted a photo of their hands interlocking, showing off Miya's 5-carat diamond engagement ring. "She said 'YES' 💍," he wrote.

Marques and Miya wed over a year later in an ultra-private outdoor ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They exchanged vows at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, on Aug. 24, 2020. The bride wore a Jomo Patterson wedding gown, while the groom donned a white Shaker tuxedo.

"I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle," Marques told PEOPLE. "I told her I wasn't going to cry, but I couldn't hold it in. I cried like a baby."

The pair recited traditional vows and added a personal touch to their ceremony with a special handshake. "We didn't do special vows, but we did do a special handshake that we practiced for the 'kiss the bride' part," Marques said.

"We practiced for like months on this handshake and never got it right until the actual day! We both looked at each other like 'finally,' " Miya added.

At the reception, Marques surprised his bride with a performance by R&B singer Major, who performed her favorite song, "Why I Love You." Miya told PEOPLE this surprise performance was her "special" moment from the day, and she was "completely caught off guard" by the musician singing their wedding song live.

She is a mom

Miya Dickey Instagram

Marques and Miya welcomed a daughter, Zara Denise Houston, on Dec. 2, 2021.

The couple chose to keep their pregnancy private, announcing Zara's arrival with a series of family photos on Instagram just a few days after her birth.

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much. I can't believe your already a week old Zari!! 😭 Slow down!!" Miya wrote in her caption. "I'm so happy & blessed to be your mommy babygirl. I thank Jehovah for you every second of the day. I Love you more than you'll ever know."

Two months later, Marques spoke to PEOPLE about life as a father and attributed his ability to stay "balanced" to Miya.

"I'm very instrumental in my daughter's life. I'm not one of those absent fathers that's just always working and never paying attention to his family because I feel like family is first," he said. "I always say being a husband and father are two of my biggest accomplishments in life so I take that very seriously."

She is Marques' musical muse

In February 2022, Marques released his 14-track album Me, which featured the ballad "Forever's Not Long Enough." The singer told PEOPLE he wrote the love song for his wife early on in their relationship.

"I recorded the song and I played the voice note for her," Marques shared. "And I was like, 'Babe, this is the song I wrote about you like right when we started dating.' And it was kind of cool because I knew she was the one right away. So that song just came to me."

The music video for the song, which premiered exclusively with PEOPLE, also featured footage from the couple's wedding and engagement.

Another track off the album, "Let It Go," is a duet with Miya. Marques sings: "It's you and me for life, babe / You are the love of my life, yeah / So blessed that you are mine, babe."

She is a makeup artist

Miya Dickey Instagram

As seen on her Instagram, Miya has worked as a professional makeup artist since at least June 2022. She worked on the Tubi movies The Stepmother, The Stepmother 2 and Best Friend. She has also done makeup for other stars — including actress and former Beyoncé backup dancer Tanee McCall and singer V. Bozeman.

She is active on social media

Miya Dickey Instagram

Miya often shares glimpses of her home life on Instagram, including frequent posts about her daily routines, time with Zara and special moments with Marques.

On the pair's second wedding anniversary in August 2022, she posted an Instagram Reel of their beach picnic and wrote, "Yesterday I surprised the love of my life w/ a lil romantic beach picnic for our 2 year anniversary. … I hope you enjoyed your date my love. I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank you for being the best husband to me and the best Dada to Zara."