Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? All About Michael Feldman

Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman have been together for over a decade.

The pair first met at Guthrie's 40th birthday party in 2008, though they didn't begin dating until the following year. After getting engaged in 2013, they married in 2014 and went on to welcome two kids together.

While Guthrie is pretty open about her life on Today, Feldman is much more private, though Guthrie often shares updates about the couple's major milestones on her show and social media. The pair celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary in March 2022, and Guthrie marked the occasion with a photo from their wedding day followed by a carousel of photos of their family. "How it started → how it's going," she wrote. "It's going *beautiful* because you're in it, @feldmike. Happy Anniversary!"

In addition to being parents, Guthrie and Feldman are an impressive power couple when it comes to their careers. Guthrie has been a main co-anchor on Today since 2012, and Feldman co-founded his own consulting firm. The two have managed to balance their successful careers, two kids and their relationship, though they've admitted it takes careful planning to make it all work.

So who is Savannah Guthrie's husband? Here's everything to know about Michael Feldman and his relationship with the Today anchor.

He and Guthrie met at his 40th birthday party

Guthrie and Feldman met in October 2008 when Guthrie attended his 40th birthday party with a mutual friend. At the time, Guthrie was still married to her first husband, Mark Orchard. Guthrie and Orchard divorced in 2009; she began dating Feldman later that year.

"I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh," Guthrie wrote in Guideposts magazine. "We fell in love."

They broke up the same day they got engaged

The couple have an interesting engagement story: In 2019, Guthrie shared on Today that she had actually broken up with Feldman the day he popped the question. They were on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and Guthrie felt like their relationship had to move forward.

"It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me," she said. "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we're just going to have to love each other but let each other go."

One morning during their trip, she told him that if he couldn't make a decision on marriage, then they would need to end things. "I was like, 'Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we've decided,' " Guthrie recalled.

Feldman convinced her to spend the day with him, and she did, although she spent most of the time stressing about their relationship. What Guthrie didn't realize was that Feldman had already purchased a ring and was planning on proposing that day.

"That night, the sun was going down, and he was like, 'Let's open that champagne they sent us,' " she said. He proposed, and Guthrie said yes after thinking about it "for about .2 seconds."

"Our families basically have been in-laws for years," Guthrie joked on Today after announcing her engagement news. "They've just been waiting for us to catch up."

Guthrie and Feldman got married in March 2014 during an intimate wedding with around 80 to 90 guests. After saying "I do," the two made an exciting announcement: Guthrie was pregnant with their first child.

He's a dad of two

Guthrie and Feldman started their family soon after their wedding day. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vale Guthrie Feldman, on Aug. 13, 2014.

Two years later, they welcomed another baby. On Dec. 8, 2016, Guthrie gave birth to their son, Charles "Charley" Max Feldman.

Guthrie has talked about becoming a parent later in life, saying that she had "always wanted to be a mom" and that the two were worried they may have waited too long — when Vale was born, Guthrie was 43 and Feldman was 46.

"We thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance," Guthrie told PEOPLE. "When we found out we were pregnant, I don't think there were two happier people on this planet."

He's a former Democratic political aide

Feldman has a political background. According to consultancy firm FGS global, he worked as a Democratic political aide for eight years in the Clinton-Gore White House. During that time, Feldman held various roles for Vice President Al Gore, including senior advisor and traveling chief of staff. He also served as one of the chief liaisons to Congress for the Clinton Administration.

Before that, Feldman was a legislative analyst in the Democratic Policy Committee for the Senate Democratic Leadership. He was also part of the Democratic floor staff for the Senate Majority Leader.

He works as a consultant

Eventually, Feldman stepped out of politics and into business consulting. He began working as a consultant and is a founding partner and the North American co-chairman of FGS Global, an international communications, consulting and advocacy firm.

According to his biography, Feldman co-founded a public relations firm, the Glover Park Group, in 2001; GPG later joined forces with other consulting firms to create FGS. In his work, Feldman directs communications strategy for a variety of corporations, nonprofits, advocacy organizations and individuals.

He has also worked in the entertainment world. In June 2022, Guthrie interviewed Amber Heard about the defamation trial between her and Johnny Depp. Guthrie prefaced the segment with a statement that Feldman had done consulting work for Depp's legal team, although not in connection with Guthrie's interview.

Guthrie describes him as "handy"

Feldman is a man of many talents who knows how to fix pretty much anything around the house. In an interview with the newsletter Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott, Guthrie talked about how Feldman's handy abilities had impressed her when they were dating.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things,' " she said. "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive."

She added: "In fact, our kids have a catch phrase, which is 'Daddy can fix it.' And it's true. Daddy can fix almost anything."

He's a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Feldman is a sports fan, especially when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles. In October 2022, he posted an Instagram photo of kids Vale and Charley wearing full Eagles gear. "Some things really validate the decision to have kids. #gobirds #eagles," he wrote.

In January 2023, Guthrie, Feldman and their kids traveled to Philly to watch the Eagles play in the NFC Championship, where they ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers and earned a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Guthrie shared photos from her family's tailgate on Instagram, with the whole squad dressed up in Eagles gear as they cheered on the team. "Fly eagles fly!!!" she captioned the post.

They are raising interfaith kids

Guthrie is Christian and Feldman is Jewish, and the two celebrate the holidays of both faiths with their kids. In their 2020 interview with Reveal, Guthrie talked about how they celebrate during the holiday season.

"We light the Hanukkah candles and Mike is teaching our kids the prayers. They love Christmas — the presents and Santa Claus," she said. "We know that difficult questions may be coming, but we're committed to raising them with full knowledge of their backgrounds. We hope as they get older, the kids will be inquisitive people of faith who find their own path."

In an interview with the New York Times, Guthrie said, "Having a faith really helps you know your place in the world. And I really value that."

Guthrie says she's "lucky" to have a husband that supports her work schedule

In April 2021, Guthrie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where DeGeneres remarked that it was "amazing" that she had found a partner when she had to be up at 3 a.m. for work. "I know," Guthrie agreed. "Who would even choose this voluntarily? You're right — I'm lucky I'm not alone!"

And in the couple's 2020 interview with Reveal, Guthrie talked about how she split parenting duties with Feldman during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer," she said. "He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show. And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job."

Feldman added that Guthrie's schedule actually works for both of them. "A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he shared. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls. … I'm in awe of her ability to create structure."

He's a hands-on dad

Feldman isn't just committed to his wife — he's also committed to being the best dad for his kids. In November 2014, Today published a heartfelt letter Feldman wrote for his daughter Vale. Among other beautiful sentiments, he wrote, "I have a purpose now. It's the most important job that I have ever had. And while I am new to this whole parenting thing, I promise that I will do whatever I can to protect you, nurture you, help you develop and grow into the best person you can be."

Guthrie often shares photos of sweet moments with her husband and kids. In May 2020, she shared photos of Feldman cutting Vale and Charley's hair at home during the pandemic. "Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master," Guthrie wrote in the caption.

For Father's Day 2021, Guthrie gave her husband a shout-out on social media. She shared a series of photos of Feldman and their kids, writing, "Happy Father's Day to @feldmike who is always game!!"

Feldman also posts photos of his kids and his proud dad moments. For Father's Day 2022, he shared some family photos on Instagram and wrote, "Appreciating this Father's Day more than ever. Love this gang with all my heart."