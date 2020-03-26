Demi Lovato Is Dating Max Ehrich — Everything to Know About the Actor and Singer

Image zoom

Demi Lovato is off the market — so who’s the lucky guy?

PEOPLE confirmed this week that the pop star, 27, is newly dating Max Ehrich, 28. Though they haven’t publicly addressed their relationship, their flirty exchanges on Instagram have certainly caught fans’ attention.

Here are five things to know about Ehrich.

He’s an actor.

Ehrich, who grew up in Marlboro, New Jersey, has been in the entertainment industry since his teens. His earlier credits include appearances in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Ugly Betty and iCarly.

In 2012, he landed the role of Fenmore “Fen” Baldwin in the hit CBS soap The Young and the Restless. In an interview with CBS at the time, Ehrich — who went on to earn four Daytime Emmy nominations for the part — recalled watching the show with his grandfather growing up.

Image zoom Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

“I got the audition and I was really excited because this is actually my grandpa’s favorite, favorite show in the world,” he said, adding that his grandfather “literally screamed” when he heard he got the part.

Most recently, Ehrich starred in the 2019 Lifetime series American Princess and last year’s Netflix biopic Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

He also sings.

Ehrich’s song “Ride” was the soundtrack to Walk. Ride. Rodeo., based on the life of paralyzed barrel racer Amberley Snyder. He told Imagista last year that it was “quite surreal” to have the track featured in the film.

“Music holds a very special place in my heart for a multitude of reasons, but this song is especially meaningful,” he said. “Not only were the lyrics inspired by Amberley’s courage to overcome her near-impossible obstacles, but I had the honor of representing her story and helping her to share it. It was truly an incredible feeling to merge so many of my passions into one project.”

Image zoom Netflix/ Youtube

Ehrich often posts snippets of himself singing on Instagram. Earlier this week, he shared a video of himself singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” on the piano, captioning the clip: “4D <3” — presumably D for Demi.

And on March 11, he covered Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” dedicating the song to a special someone in the caption.

“To my <3,” he wrote, prompting Lovato to comment with a heart emoji of her own.

He’s into fitness.

Ehrich posts about his workouts on Instagram — anything from boxing to weight-lifting to dance cardio.

“Getting physical endurance and new experiences are key for mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being,” he captioned a couple of photos of himself attempting Zumba in January.

“I usually stick to the weights, hikes, yoga, surfing, but decided to step a bit out of the comfort zone and try something new,” he added.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Looks Back at Her Journey to Self-Love and Sobriety in Video for New Single ‘I Love Me’

He preaches positivity.

His Instagram is peppered with motivational quotes and inspirational messages. Earlier this week, he posted a picture of himself wearing a “Hugs Not Drugs” t-shirt, and he’s been encouraging his followers to stay positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“there are always blessings even in the darkest times,” he captioned one recent post. “sometimes ya gotta just look for the miracles. do what brings you some joy during this downtime chapter. whether that be creating, reconnecting (via phone unless or already home together) with those you love, praying, meditating, yoga, movies, discovering new music, books, poetry, journaling, painting,… or simply just being. no way is the way except whatever your soul is calling for. much love.”

And it’s safe to say he’s a romantic.

As evidenced by the many quotes about love, soulmates and relationships on his Instagram.

Lovato was last linked to model Austin Wilson, but the couple called it quits in December weeks after making their romance Instagram official.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early March, Lovato opened up about her love life and said she was focusing on herself.

“I was on dating apps for a while but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” she said. “I have to fight those battles on my own and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”