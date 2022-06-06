Who Is Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend? All About Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are now a family of four.

In May 2022, Mitchell and Babel welcomed their second child, a daughter named Rome after Mitchell's late grandmother. The couple, who has been linked since 2017, also share 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

The Pretty Little Liars actress announced the birth of her second daughter on Instagram with a heartwarming post that mourned the loss of her grandmother while also celebrating the expansion of her family.

"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," she wrote alongside a shot of her and the newborn. "We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine. ❤️"

In addition to sharing major milestones, Mitchell also regularly updates fans with sweet posts about her family life with Babel. But despite working with rapper Drake and huge brands like Nike, Babel maintains a pretty low profile. So who is Shay Mitchell's boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Matte Babel and his relationship with the actress.

He and Mitchell are both from Canada

Matte Babel; Shay Mitchell Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Both Mitchell and Babel hail from Ontario, Canada. According to his LinkedIn profile, the Toronto native attended Wilfrid Laurier University from 1999 to 2003, where he double majored in communications and sociology and received a minor in business.

Mitchell, who studied acting in Toronto, told FOX411 in 2017 that the pair had known each other for several years and started off as friends first.

"We knew each other in Toronto. Like Drake and all them, it's a Toronto crew," she said of Babel and her Degrassi costar Drake. "We're really, really awesome friends."

He is a television host, producer and branding expert

Babel has worn a variety of hats in his career, having served as a host for MuchMusic, a Canadian cable specialty channel, a reporter for the 24 hour Canadian news channel, CP24, and a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Currently, Babel works as the Chief Brand Officer of DreamCrew, his longtime friend Drake's management company and entertainment group. Through his involvement with DreamCrew, Babel has helped Drake launch NOCTA, a new sub label of Nike, Better World Fragrance House and many other business ventures and projects.

He prefers to keep things private on social media

While Mitchell maintains an active social media presence with over 33 million followers on Instagram, her partner tends to stay more low-key and only posts occasionally. Babel's Instagram content mainly consists of his work with Drake and pictures of Mitchell and their daughter.

In June 2019, he shared a touching tribute to Mitchell along with a stunning picture from her first maternity shoot. "Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom...We're lucky to have you, love you," he captioned the post.

He was a supportive partner during Mitchell's first pregnancy

bumps in bikinis Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

Ahead of Atlas' arrival, Mitchell gave fans some behind-the-scenes glimpses into her pregnancy through her YouTube series Almost Ready. The series showed Babel being there for Mitchell every step of the way, from putting together strollers and carseats to attending all her ultrasound appointments and cheering her on during her 33 hours of labor.

"He's going to be a great dad," Mitchell said in the first episode. "He is so good with kids. He is just so comfortable. After the pregnancy, I don't have a worry at all."

The actress also posted a vlog of Atlas' birth to the channel, which showcased the moment Babel became a father. Babel later posted about their new addition when he shared a cute photo of him holding Atlas a few months after her birth with the caption, "Daddy."

He and Mitchell aren't in a rush to get married

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel Credit: Matte Babel Instagram

Though the pair has welcomed two children together, marriage isn't necessarily in the cards for them anytime soon. Mitchell previously told E! New's Daily Pop in an interview that the couple isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle.

"I don't know, I think we both agree, maybe it's just me. I'm not in a rush to get married. There's no pressure. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like 'I choose you and you choose me.' It keeps us on our toes," Mitchell explained. "I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy. I think we both like it like this."

He and Mitchell work together on projects

In addition to acting and her social media presence, Mitchell is a successful entrepreneur and owns many brands. She launched the travel and lifestyle brand Béis in 2018 and co-founded the tequila seltzer brand Onda. Babel has both brands tagged in his Instagram bio, along with the various brands he works on with DreamCrew. In a video that Mitchell posted to her YouTube channel titled "How I Started My Brand," Babel can be seen contributing to the development and launch process of Béis, even traveling with her to China to help source the materials for her travel bags.

He and Mitchell welcomed their second daughter in May 2022

In May 2022, Babel became a father of two with the birth of his and Mitchell's second daughter. The couple named her Rome after Mitchell's late grandmother, who passed away around the same time that Mitchell announced her pregnancy.

"It's a very special name and I think similar to Atlas, when I heard it, I knew it was just the perfect name," Mitchell told PEOPLE, noting that Atlas is "loving being a big sister" and has been helping her and Babel with the new arrival. "She's been incredible. She helps me change diapers and it's good — she loves it," she said.