Who Is Brianne Howey's Husband? All About Matt Ziering

Brianne Howey and her husband Matt Ziering are going to be parents!

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together in March 2023, with Howey debuting her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The Ginny & Georgia star first met Ziering at a bar through mutual friends. Shortly after their initial meeting, they began dating.

Though they postponed their October 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howey and Ziering officially tied the knot the next year. "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love," Howey recalled to PEOPLE of their wedding day. "The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined."

From themed Halloween costumes to his favorite baseball team, here's everything to know about Brianne Howey's husband, Matt Ziering.

He is a lawyer

Brianne Howey Instagram

Ziering grew up in Los Angeles and later graduated from Loyola Law School. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2017.

He and Howey met at a bar

Brianne Howey Instagram

Although they had mutual friends and both lived in Los Angeles, Howey and Ziering were first introduced while they were out with their friends at a local bar.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Howey recalled to Los Angeles magazine.

Ziering added, "Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!"

They went public with their relationship in November 2014

Brianne Howey Instagram

Howey first revealed that she was in a relationship in November 2014 during an interview with Complex. When asked what she likes to do in her spare time, she revealed that she was seeing someone.

"I live with my boyfriend, and we see lots of movies," she shared. "I love going to farmer's markets, they're my favorite thing in the world. I just think they're so fun; you get little samples and you can buy flowers and fruit and stuff. And, because I'm from L.A., I spend a lot of time with my family. Luckily I get to see them all the time."

He married Howey in 2021

After originally scheduling their wedding for 2020, the couple pushed back their ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They tied the knot on July 24, 2021, in a backyard garden in Palos Verdes, California. About a hundred of their closest friends and family members attended the ceremony.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey told PEOPLE of the ceremony, which was followed by a reception catered by a local restaurant. "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

Howey wore an A La Robe gown from Loho Bride and walked down the aisle to "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers.

He is a baseball fan

Brianne Howey Instagram

According to his Twitter account, Ziering is a big baseball fan. He has frequently retweeted videos and memes about the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies, among others. Howey has also posted several pictures of the pair attending L.A. Dodgers games.

In 2016, he was featured on the blog for DeerDana, a brand that sells T-shirts adorned with illustrated celebrity portraits. For his photo shoot, Ziering chose a shirt with former football player and college football coach Lou Holtz. In the shoot's accompanying survey, Ziering said that he "can't live without" Boston Red Sox scores.

He is a dog dad

Brianne Howey Instagram

Despite postponing their wedding in 2020, the couple decided to start a family by adopting a dog named Bodie.

⁠"We canceled our wedding," Howey told Los Angeles magazine. "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog."

Bodie turned 3 in January 2023, and according to Howey, he thinks he's a lap dog, despite his larger size.

They dress in couple's costumes

Brianne Howey Instagram

From matching vacation attire to pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes, Howey and Ziering enjoy dressing up.

In 2021, they dressed up as Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein's characters from Ted Lasso, while Bodie donned a black-and-white striped shirt.

" 'Football is life!' From Keely, Roy and our rufferee. Oy!" Howey wrote alongside a photo of the trio in costume.

The pair also dressed up in all denim to recreate Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' iconic 2001 American Music Awards red carpet look.

He is a frequent traveler

Brianne Howey Instagram

The jet-setting couple travel frequently, both for Howey's work and vacations. The pair have posted photos from places like India, Mexico, Hawaii and Turkey. They have frolicked with kangaroos in Australia and skied the slopes in Colorado.

"Yes [Matt] sang 'don't go chasin' waterfalls' the whole time," Howey wrote alongside a photo of the pair donning ponchos in front of Niagara Falls.

He and Howey are expecting their first baby

On March 16, 2023, the actress revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a long brown maxi dress that displayed her baby bump.

"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us!" Howey captioned the post. "Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."