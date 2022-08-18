Who Is Christina Applegate's Husband? All About Martyn LeNoble

After nearly a decade of marriage, Christina Applegate and her Dutch husband Martyn LeNoble still keep their relationship fairly private.

The actress, who made her television debut on Days of Our Lives in 1972 and played Kelly Bundy on Married...with Children, and the musician got engaged in 2010 and wed in 2013 — although they had been friends for several years prior. In 2011, they welcomed a daughter.

In addition to supporting her career and professional ambitions, LeNoble also served as Applegate's rock when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, which resulted in a double mastectomy as well as the removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes. During a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, the Dead to Me star said LeNoble made her feel "beautiful" when it came to the changes in her new body.

"I'm very grateful to Martyn for coming along at a time that he did because he's been my rock through all of this," Applegate said. "He gave me something to really want to live for and something to smile about."

So who is the Dutch musician that Applegate has been married to for nearly a decade? Here's everything to know about Christina Applegate's husband, Martyn LeNoble.

He is Dutch

Ethan Miller/Getty

LeNoble was born and raised in Holland in the Netherlands, where he grew up surrounded by music.

"I'm really lucky, my parents always had a great music collection," he explained in an interview. "I grew up in a time when punk rock really came up so my parents always had those records around."

Before moving to Los Angeles, the musician played bass in a local Dutch punk rock band when he was just a teenager.

He is a musician

Kevin Winter/Getty

While LeNoble is most known for his skills on the bass, he can also play guitar, keyboard and the cello. In 1989, he moved from Holland to L.A. to pursue a career in music. "I got here in '89 … It was weird, man, I was 20, I landed here with $75 in my pocket," he once said.

He went on to play bass in various iconic bands including Thelonious Monster, Too Free Stooges, Jane's Addiction and The Cult. In 1992, he became a founding member of the alternative rock band Porno for Pyros along with Peter DiStefano and former Jane's Addiction members, Stephen Perkins and Perry Farrell.

"I see it as four new friends, and as long as we like working together, we will," LeNoble told Rolling Stone during Porno for Pyros' early days as a band.

He was married before

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Prior to their nuptials, both Applegate and LeNoble had been married before. The Dead to Me star was married to fellow actor Johnathon Schaech from 2001 to 2007. In December 2005, Schaech filed for divorce. However, a statement from their publicist at the time said that it was a mutual decision between both parties. Their divorce was finalized nearly two years later, in August 2007. There is not much public information about LeNoble's first wife, but he did mention in an interview that she was also a musician and was once in a Velvet Underground cover band.

He has a child from a previous relationship

Valerie Macon/Getty

In addition to the child he and Applegate share together, LeNoble has a daughter, Marlon, from a previous relationship. Marlon has been featured multiple times on the musician's social media over the years and according to her own social media, she appears to be a photographer.

She also graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2019, which her father proudly celebrated on his Instagram — sharing a photo of his daughter donning her royal purple cap and gown.

He and Applegate were friends before they began dating

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

While the couple wed in 2013, they have known each other for much longer. Applegate told PEOPLE in 2009 that LeNoble had been in her life for 13 years as a friend, but their relationship continued to grow stronger as time passed. After two years of dating, Applegate and LeNoble got engaged on Valentine's Day in February 2010.

The couple tied the knot three years later during a private ceremony at their home in L.A. in February 2013. While not much is known about their intimate ceremony, the couple's rings were designed by jeweler Neil Lane, while Applegate's dress was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan.

He and Applegate have one child together

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Less than five months after the couple got engaged, reps for Applegate confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2010 that the couple were expecting their first child together. Before she gave birth, the actress told PEOPLE that she'd be a combination of "hippie" and "type A" when it came to her parenting style. "I'll take from what my mother did, which was way hippie and like, 'Do what you wanna do,' and bring some things that I know from watching my friends raise their kids," she explained. "An amalgamation of sorts."

Applegate and LeNoble welcomed their daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, on Jan. 27, 2011. In March 2012, Applegate opened up about motherhood during an interview with Scholastic Parent & Child. She shared that her then-infant daughter found her hilarious and enjoyed her animal impressions. "She loves it when I imitate a monkey — she starts imitating a monkey too. Every day there's something different that she thinks is hysterical," Applegate explained, adding that Sadie could also be her toughest critic. "By the third time, she doesn't find it funny anymore. Sadie is a much harder critic than the public."

LeNoble's profession helps create a good balance in the household for Sadie, too. "Because she sees her daddy with guitars playing music for her, and then she sees mommy being ridiculous at home," Applegate added. "She's sort of an amalgamation of the two of us. But then she has her own things, too. She's very independent."

He supported Applegate during her health struggles

Vince Bucci/Getty

While she and LeNoble were dating, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy as well as surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. The diagnosis was especially difficult as she watched her mother, Nancy Priddy, battle the same illness years prior. Priddy eventually beat her cancer, which gave Applegate hope and strength for her own fight.

LeNoble was also there for the actress and helped her get through the difficult time with humor.

"I don't think I would have been able to get through any of it without him," Applegate told Women's Health in 2009. She added, "I laughed more in the hospital than I ever have in my life, making fun of all the weird things that were happening to me."

In August 2021, Applegate revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."