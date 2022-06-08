Who Is Julia Garner's Husband? All About Mark Foster

Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, CaliforniaMark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California

Julia Garner might be one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars, but the actress isn't the only famous face in her household.

The Ozark star is married to Mark Foster, a Grammy-nominated musician and the frontman of the band Foster the People.

The couple first crossed paths at the Sundance Film Festival nearly seven years before tying the knot in an intimate courthouse wedding in December 2019. "We went back and forth from having a big wedding to eloping in Vegas," Garner told Vogue. "We ultimately decided to get married at City Hall in New York City, just like my parents did 40 years ago."

Months prior to their nuptials, the "Pumped Up Kicks" singer was by Garner's side as she took home her first Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark. In her acceptance speech, the Inventing Anna star gave her then-future husband a special shoutout, calling Foster "the love of my life."

Foster raved about Garner's big victory on Instagram, writing, "It took me time to process the last twenty four hours and find a quiet moment of thought after an incredibly surreal weekend. I'm beyond proud of this girl," alongside photos of the actress holding her trophy.

He continued, "I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine."

Here's everything you need to know about Julia Garner's husband Mark Foster and their sweet relationship.

He wrote the song "Pumped Up Kicks"

Foster is behind the catchy tune "Pumped Up Kicks," which was released in 2010.

"I wrote that song in eight hours, and for me it wasn't necessarily more special than any other song," he revealed to Billboard in 2019. "The thing that made that song special was the public, and the fact that people thought it was special, and it resonated and it created a conversation. And I'm proud of the conversation that it created."

He grew up in Ohio

Foster grew up in Cleveland, per NPR. The singer is a graduate of Ohio's Nordonia High School. While Garner was born in New York, Ohio was a topic of conversation after she and Foster met outside of the Eccles Theater during Sundance in 2013.

"In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland," the actress revealed to Vogue. The magazine noted that "after that, they ended up seeing each other in Cleveland at Christmas time, year after year" before they were officially dating. Garner added, "It kind of became a tradition."

He got his start writing commercial jingles

Foster ended up leaving Ohio and moving to Los Angeles in 2002. Before his music hit the radio, Foster worked at the music production company Mophonics composing jingles for commercials, including Muscle Milk's "Spring Break It Down." While working there, Foster also wrote songs for his band. "Foster the People wouldn't exist without Mophonics," the songwriter previously told Bloomberg. "Mophonics is kind of a creative home for me."

The aspiring artist would stay back to write after others went home. "For about eight months, I would just show up there every day. Stephan Altman, the head composer there, took me under his wing and kinda mentored me as a composer, but really, I was learning how to produce. When everybody else would go home at 6 p.m., I would stay back. That's really where I started writing Torches," he said in an interview with American Songwriter.

In fact, Foster wrote and produced the band's hit tune "Pumped Up Kicks" in a "little writer's room at Mophonics."

Reflecting on his commercial days, the composer told Interview Magazine, "When I wasn't composing for commercials, I would write. Four months later, I started the band, and eight months later, we were signed. I went from one of the lowest places that I have been in my life and within a year was in the best place I've ever been."

He's been nominated for Grammys

Along with his band, Foster has scored multiple Grammy nominations. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Alternative Music Album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in February 2012.

"We're up against some pretty stiff competition," Foster told The Plain Dealer ahead of the ceremony. "Just being there will be an honor. I'm not really worried about it."

Although they didn't win that year, Foster the People was nominated again at the 55th Grammys for Best Short Form Music Video for "Houdini."

He collaborated with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift released a collaboration of hers and Foster's—"Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"— on her rerecorded album Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021.

Back in 2012, Foster spoke about writing a song with Swift, whom he called "super talented." "It's a really cool song, you know?" he told Fuse. "We kind of just went into it casually, like 'Yeah, let's just jam and just like have fun,' and something really cool came out of it."

He slid into Garner's DMs

While they met at Sundance in 2013, the couple did not start dating off the bat, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pair, who had not exchanged contact information, reconnected via Instagram before Garner started working on Ozark.

She told THR, "I was like, 'Who's this guy liking all my photos? Is this a stalker?' I clicked on him and I was like, 'Oh, Mark. Oh, he's cute. I'm going to follow him back.' Then he DM'd me."

He proposed to Garner with a poem he wrote

No surprise, the songwriter has a way with words. When it came to popping the question during a 2019 trip to Montana, Foster read the Netflix star a poem. Garner later revealed to Vogue, "He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him."