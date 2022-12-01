Who Is T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife? All About Marilee Fiebig Holmes

The couple got married in 2010 and share a daughter named Sabine

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on December 1, 2022 02:57 PM
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

T. J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Holmes have reportedly separated after 12 years of marriage.

After the Good Morning America host was spotted holding hands with Amy Robach in upstate New York, a source tells PEOPLE that the costars are dating.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated," the insider says of Holmes and Robach, who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Holmes and Fiebig Holmes married in March 2010 and later welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sabine, in January 2013. Holmes is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

From her impressive fashion background to her work in law, learn more about Fiebig Holmes ahead.

Leigh Vogel/FilmMagic

She was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Fiebig Holmes was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where her mother is from and her dad served in the Peace Corps.

"Our family moved to the United States when I was 5 years old because my mom wanted my siblings and me to fully take advantage of the educational opportunities that she didn't have growing up in Africa," she told Marie Claire.

She added that her experience moving to the United States actually inspired her career in law. "I watched my mom go through the immigration process, being married to a U.S. citizen, having children with dual nationalities at the time, and so that whole process struck a cord with me."

She has an impressive college background

Per her bio on Unlock Her Potential, Fiebig Holmes graduated from the University of Michigan before getting her law degree at Vanderbilt University Law School.

She's a mom

In January 2013, Fiebig Holmes welcomed her first child with Holmes, a daughter named Sabine. Through her marriage to Holmes, she also became a stepmom to his two children from a previous relationship, Brianna and Jaiden. In her interview with Marie Claire, she opened up about how her morning routine has changed as her daughter gets older.

"I make sure I am dressed and ready before she wakes up, give her breakfast, and then walk her to school," she told the publication. "Even still, I feel like she and I are always scrambling to get out of the house. I love my walks with her because we talk about everything; it's nice to have that quality time together."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

She's an immigration lawyer

Fiebig Holmes has a background in immigration law and has served as the Chief Diversity Officer for Save the Children since June 2021. Per her bio on the organization's website, "Marilee spent more than a decade practicing immigration law before she transitioned to the corporate world, committed to having a direct impact on the diverse range of talent embarking on opportunities in the U.S. and around the world."

She has also worked in fashion

Fiebig Holmes has also used her law degree in the fashion world. Listing herself as a "Fashion and Entertainment Executive" on her Instagram bio, she served as Wilhelmina Models' VP of Operations and General Counsel, helping the modeling agency get models to the United States.

Per a previous feature with Marie Claire, she also "built out the company's internal operations structure, dealing with staffing issues, contracts, and corporate litigation" through her position.

She previously worked at Roc Nation

Before working at Save the Children in 2021, Fiebig Holmes was the Chief of Staff at JAY-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation. In her position, she was the "CEO's right hand on all Roc Nation platforms and business needs," per her bio on Unlock Her Potential.

She's a mentor for Unlock Her Potential

In addition to working in law and fashion, Fiebig Holmes also serves as a mentor for Unlock Her Potential, a program founded by Sophia Chang that seeks to "provide mentorship for women of color," per the program's Instagram account.

