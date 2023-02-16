Who Is Madison Bailey's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Linney

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey has been happily dating girlfriend Mariah Linney since 2020.

The actress revealed that she was pansexual in May 2020 and confirmed her relationship with the former University of North Carolina at Charlotte basketball player in an adorable TikTok video the following month.

In the clip, Bailey lip-synced to a voiceover that said, "I'm not falling, I'm not falling, I'm not falling … OK, I'm falling." She then brought Linney into the frame and the two hugged.

Since their social media debut, the couple have continued to share glimpses into their relationship on their respective social channels, from shopping trips to vacations to casual hangs.

"It's very serious," Bailey told Entertainment Tonight of their relationship in 2020, shortly after they began dating. "I had zero hesitation to post on social media about it because I was like, 'No matter what happens, you will be in my life forever.' I care about her so much. She's very gentle-hearted, kind, loving, and you see that in the way she loves basketball [and] her family. You see her loyalty and dedication in the things that she cares about. I think I am in love."

So, who is Mariah Linney? Keep reading for everything to know about Madison Bailey's girlfriend.

She's a former basketball player

Linney played basketball for much of her life, first getting involved with the sport when she was a child.

During her senior year of high school, she was named the High School Sports Report's Miss Basketball in the state of South Carolina. She earned various other accolades throughout her high school basketball career, including Charleston's Post and Courier Player of the Year and the USA Today High School Sports State Player of the Year, among others. She went on to play guard for the University of North Carolina Charlotte women's basketball team up until her graduation in 2021.

After her final season with the 49ers, Linney retired from basketball, writing on Instagram, in part, "I never thought I would see the day basketball came to an end for me because it was my dream growing up to play professionally but I am ready to take the next step in my life & find my other passion."

She grew up in South Carolina

Madison Bailey Instagram

Linney grew up in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and attended Goose Creek High School. She majored in sociology with minors in American studies and women's and gender studies while at UNC Charlotte.

Family is everything to her

Mariah Linney Instagram

Linney's Instagram and TikTok pages are full of glimpses of her family. She's shared plenty of photos of her blended family and it's clear that she's surrounded by love and support. "Family is home," Linney wrote next to a picture of herself and Bailey posing with both sides of her family. "Nothing on this earth makes me feel me more complete."

She met Bailey via TikTok

Mariah Linney Instagram

The couple have TikTok to thank for their relationship. Bailey told Entertainment Tonight that she saw one of Linney's videos and tracked her down on Instagram. The two began DMing before finally meeting in person. "I was staying in a hotel in Charleston and was like, 'Just come hang out. We can chat, chill. Everything's closed so it's not like we can go out anywhere," Bailey recalled of their first meetup. "Then she just came out to L.A."

Linney also posted a cute video recounting their initial introduction set to Ariana Grande's song "7 Rings." The video ended with the pair hugging and smiling, and Linney captioned it, "thanks to tiktok🥰."

She went Instagram official with Bailey in June 2020

Mariah Linney Instagram

Shortly after the couple made their debut on TikTok, Linney shared a carousel of candid snapshots of her and her new girlfriend posing together in Nike high tops. She captioned the post with a simple blue butterfly emoji. The Outer Banks star has continued to make appearances on Linney's social media since then, and vice versa. In June 2022, Linney called Bailey "my heart in human form" in a sweet post on Twitter.

She is passionate about streetwear

Mariah Linney Instagram

Bailey is not the only fashionista in the relationship. Linney is also very into clothes and has curated a signature look for herself — a pair of jeans, chinos or shorts, a graphic or white T-shirt and a fitted hat, paired with either Converse or Nikes. She often posts photos of her outfits on Instagram and frequently shares her sporty-casual style with her followers.

The athlete also boasts an impressive hat and sneaker collection. In December 2022, she showed off her extensive hat collection on Instagram, writing in the caption, "It's been a year & a half collecting, it's only up from here 🫡 #fitteds." Bailey commented on the video, "My baby fittted upppp."

She loves TikTok

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Both Bailey and Linney have large followings on TikTok. The athlete has over 1 million followers on the popular platform, where she mainly shares dance videos, including both solo dances and some with Bailey as well as her friends and siblings.

She's a gamer

Mariah Linney Instagram

Linney may be a basketball star, but she's also a pro gamer. She's been playing video games since she was little and often live streams on Twitch.