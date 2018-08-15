Lyric McHenry died Tuesday of a suspected drug overdose, according to multiple reports.

McHenry, 26, was discovered at around 5 a.m. in the Bronx area of New York, according to NY Daily News. While her death is still under investigation, a small bag of cocaine was found on McHenry at the scene, NY Daily News reported.

A New York Police Department spokesperson would not identify the star but told PEOPLE a 26-year-old female was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place.

McHenry was then taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Here are things to know about the late reality star.

1. McHenry was reportedly pregnant

According to NY Daily News, McHenry was about 20 weeks pregnant. However, it is unclear at this time if she knew she was expecting or if she shared the news with her family and loved ones. When she was found, McHenry was only wearing a pajama top and underwear. She did not have on any pants, the outlet reports.

2. She was celebrating her birthday the night before her death

McHenry posted a series of Instagram stories at The Frederick Hotel, the Soho Grand Hotel and the Dream Hotel. In one of the videos, a friend of hers can be heard saying “it’s her birthday.”

3. The 26-year-old was friends with EJ Johnson

McHenry was good friends with Johnson and is best known for her appearances on his now-defunct E! reality show EJNYC. Johnson was not in New York to celebrate her birthday so dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leighwords cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life,” he wrote.

4. She has a younger sister named Maya

On August 6, Maya wished McHenry a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister 🙂 I’m so lucky to have you in my life and that YOU’RE my big sister,” Maya captioned a selfie of herself with McHenry.

“Your wisdom and talent amazes me more and more each day. I love you Lyric and thank you for always supporting me and having my back.”

5. McHenry’s Father is a director and producer

Doug McHenry is known for New Jack City (1991), The Brothers (2001), and Jason’s Lyric (1994), which stars Jada Pinkett Smith, according to IMDB.

McHenry was following in her father’s footsteps as she was also a director and producer.

She also previously worked as an associate producer for Complex Networks.

6. McHenry attended Stanford University

McHenry graduated in 2010 and majored in pre-law. She was also a Ron Brown scholar. While in school, McHenry founded the Young Democrats Club and was consistently an Honor Roll student, according to the Ron Brown Scholar Program.

7. She volunteered on the Obama campaign when she was 15

Then reality star shared recently that meeting the Obamas had a big impact on her life.

“Working for this campaign made my awkward stage at 15 so much doper. Thank you to the Obamas for inspiring us, leading with love and intellect, bringing art and artists to the White House, and also Sasha and Malia,” McHenry captioned an Instagram of herself posing with Michelle Obama.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-622-HELP.