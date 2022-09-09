Who Is Issa Rae's Husband? All About Louis Diame

Issa Rae may have said goodbye to her award-winning HBO series Insecure in 2021, but the actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator is still basking in the spotlight.

Not only did she recently receive the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood, California, but the Emmy-nominated actress appeared in Apple TV+'s Roar and stars alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie.

However, there is one thing Rae makes a point to keep out of the spotlight: her relationship with her husband, Louis Diame.

"I get so much feedback about everything," she told Marie Claire in 2018. "The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."

In September 2021, a recently married Rae reiterated the importance of keeping her personal life private in an interview with SELF.

"There's something really nice to have a piece of me that no one knows about or no one can talk about except for the people that are part of my life," Rae said. "Self-care has been having a private piece that's just for me."

So who is Issa Rae's other half? Keep reading to learn more about Louise Diame.

He appeared in an episode of Rae's web series

Diame made a comical but brief appearance in season 1 of Rae's popular YouTube series, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl.

A precursor to her hit HBO series Insecure, "The Date" featured Rae on a date with a white guy. When Rae walks in, Diame's character gives her a side-eye, despite himself being on a date with a white girl.

He and Rae got engaged in 2019

Engagement rumors started to swirl after Rae appeared on the cover of Essence wearing a diamond ring, but the couple never addressed the speculation. However, Rae's Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed Rae's engagement to Diame on the 2019 NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

"We're very excited for her," Orji told Entertainment Tonight.

"We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains," added Ellis. "We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

They got married in the South of France

Despite never confirming their engagement, Rae revealed via Instagram that she and Diame had tied the knot on July 25, 2021. She shared (and later deleted) a bunch of glam wedding photos from her destination wedding in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

"It was just a beautiful experience," the Lovebirds actress later told Tamron Hall. "People tell you that it goes by fast, and they're right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun. I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

He and Rae are a fashionable pair

For the nuptials, Diame donned a sleek and chic red velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit with embroidered black lapels.

Rae wore a custom ivory Vera Wang Haute strapless ballgown with a sweetheart neckline, Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading. The comedian styled her hair in a low ponytail with diamond stud earrings and a chapel-length veil.

He's a regular on the red carpet

Although the couple keeps their relationship private, Diame has joined Rae at various red carpet events, including the 2016 Insecure premiere, HBO's 2017 Golden Globes afterparty and the 2017 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, where Rae was honored with the Vanguard Award.

Most recently, Diame stepped out for his first red carpet appearance as a married man in March 2022. The pair attended the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where Rae was nominated for best actress on a comedy series for Insecure.

Diame looked dapper in a tailored black suit and turtleneck, while Rae stunned in a red floral Carolina Herrera gown.

He supported Rae when she received a key to Inglewood

In February 2022, Rae became the first person to receive a key to Inglewood in the city's 114 years of incorporation. Diame accompanied his wife to the ceremony, where Mayor James T. Butts bestowed the key to "Issa Rae, the queen of Inglewood."

"I'm a little emotional, I'm trying to be a thug right now," Rae said in her speech. "The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It's a huge honor and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much."