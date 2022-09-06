Who Is Nick Kroll's Wife? All About Lily Kwong

Actor and comedian Nick Kroll is best known for his role on Big Mouth and his comedy Central series, Kroll Show. He met his wife Lily Kwong in 2018 and the two tied the knot in 2020.

A landscape artist, Kwong has had quite an impressive career: She made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2018 and has worked with high-profile brands like Nike and St. Germain.

"My girlfriend @lily_kwong created the botanical art piece #moongates comprised of over 600 orchids, yards of hand-stitched moss and oolite limestone rock for #artbaselmiami," Kroll wrote on Instagram in 2019, praising Kwong's talent. "When you sashay through it, you feel almost as beautiful as the installation itself."

Kroll and Kwong are parents, too: The couple welcomed a son named Leo in January 2021.

She went to Columbia University

Kwong started her professional career in 2007 when she was discovered by a modeling scout. She traveled the world as a model and the experience left her with a strong desire to learn more about cities across the globe.

In 2012, she graduated from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in urban studies.

She is a landscape artist

Lily Kwong Instagram

When she was young, Kwong developed a love for nature. In a 2018 interview with Whitewall magazine, she shared that she earned the nickname Scout when she was a kid. "I had a nature club when I was in first grade. I was always leading kids into the woods to either forage or gather materials," she told the outlet.

After college, Kwong coupled her fascination with people and places with her desire to make the world a better place. She founded Studio Lily Kwong with the mission to reconnect people to nature. Kwong has spent her career focusing on sustainability efforts and has completed landscape projects for several brands, including the Nike Foundation and St-Germain.

Her work has also been featured in many publications, including Forbes and Architectural Digest.

She founded an initiative for edible urban gardens

Lily Kwong Instagram

Kwong hopes to inspire others to live a more sustainable life, which is one of the reasons that she founded the Freedom Gardens.

According to its website, Freedom Gardens is "a community-driven platform reconnecting people to growing food." In an interview with Refinery29, Kwong shared the initiative's long-term goals. "Our movement is about freedom from a centralized food system, freedom from illness (both societal and physical), and freedom to reconnect with the land and ourselves," she said.

While speaking with Whitewall, Kwong was asked how others could get involved with sustainability efforts.

"The best thing that you can do is to not be intimidated and remember that you have intuitive knowledge about plants," she said. "Is there a community garden that you can support and care for that kids have access to? Is there a school garden that's around? It's all about re-establishing your connection, or finding something in your backyard, whether it's a community garden or a school garden. Start small."

She made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2018

JC Olivera/WireImage

The landscape artist was recognized by Forbes for her efforts in both art and sustainability. She was named one of the publication's 2018 30 Under 30 in the art and style category.

"Brooklyn-based landscape designer Kwong got her start as a project director for LVMH in Miami, where she became interested in sustainable design," the publication wrote. "Today her projects range from covering a quarter mile of New York's High Line in flowers to celebrate the summer solstice with alcohol brand St-Germain to an eco-friendly capsule collection with fashion brand Maiyet."

She met Nick Kroll on Raya

Lily Kwong Instagram

The couple met on the exclusive, high-profile dating app Raya.

In March 2020, Kroll appeared on the podcast You Up with Nikki Glaser and shared how he and Kwong met. "I think she sent the first message, which I really liked," he told Glaser. "She was in New York and I was in L.A. We had a long [time] kind of where we didn't see each other. We just chatted very casually and then met at some point in New York and liked each other and slowly progressed."

She and Kroll got married in November 2020

After about two years of dating, Kwong and Kroll got married in Big Sur, California. Their intimate wedding came just weeks after the couple announced that a baby was on the way.

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person," Kwong captioned an Instagram photo of her baby bump in October 2020.

Within a month, the couple exchanged vows. "So very thankful for @lily_kwong," Kroll wrote on Instagram in November 2020, officially announcing that they had gotten married.

Kwong shared some wedding snaps of her own. "Married my great love with only cliffs, ocean, redwoods & sunset as witnesses. Very excited to be your wife," she captioned an Instagram post.

She and Kroll became parents in 2021

Lily Kwong Instagram

On Jan. 21, 2021, Kroll and Kwong became parents.

"Welcome to the world little one — our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full," Kwong captioned an Instagram picture of her baby's feet.

The couple named the baby Leo and he has made several appearances on social media — though both Kroll and Kwong have been mindful to hide his face.