Who Is Pat Sajak's Wife? All About Lesly Brown

Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown have been married since 1989

Published on February 17, 2023 04:52 PM
Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown attend the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 28, 2017 in Pasadena, California
Photo: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Pat Sajak has been married to his wife, Lesly Brown, for almost as long as he's been hosting Wheel of Fortune.

The longtime couple met in 1988 through mutual friends, although their relationship started as a platonic friendship. Things eventually turned romantic and by the following year, Sajak and Brown were married.

They went on to welcome two children together: daughter Maggie and son Patrick.

The television host and former model are very private when it comes to their relationship and family life, and Brown herself shies away from the spotlight. However, both Brown and the couple's two children have made appearances on the famed game show.

Read on for everything to know about Pat Sajak's wife, Lesly Brown.

She is a former model

Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown attending the premiere of 'Mr. Saturday Night' on September 22, 1992 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Prior to meeting Sajak, Brown was a model and an aspiring actress. She even posed for Playboy's "Women of Washington" issue. She attended the University of Maryland and graduated in 1986 with a degree in television production.

She and Sajak met through mutual friends

Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak during Columbia Pictures and Revolution Studios Present the Premiere of "Perfect Stranger" at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States
E. Charbonneau/WireImage

Brown met Sajak at the grand opening of a friend's sports bar in 1988. However, the two didn't see sparks fly straight away. "There was no electricity in the air," Sajak recalled in an interview with PEOPLE in the early '90s. He looked over at Brown and teased, "The subject of you didn't come up in my car ride home."

After their initial meeting, Sajak and Brown became friends. The two would talk on the phone and hang out, but "it wasn't romantic," as Brown told PEOPLE. Several months later, however, feelings started to develop.

She appeared on The Dating Show and it made Sajak jealous

Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown attending 'Pat Sajak Receives Walk of Fame Star' on February 10, 1994 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

While Sajak and Brown were navigating their feelings, Brown was selected as a contestant on a reality show called The Dating Show. She ended up going on a trip to Mexico with the bachelor who had chosen her on the show — and that stirred things up with Sajak. "Frankly, I was a little annoyed at that," he told PEOPLE.

"There was definitely borderline jealousy. That was good," Brown said. It was enough to make Sajak realize that Brown was the woman that he wanted to marry.

"I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," Sajak recalled.

She and Sajak got married on New Year's Eve

Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown attending Nineth Annuel Fire and Ice Ball Benefit on December 9, 1998 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Over the summer of 1989, Sajak proposed to Brown with a 3-carat marquise-shaped diamond ring. A few months later, the two exchanged vows in front of close family and friends at a Catholic church in Annapolis, Maryland. The reception was held nearby, in the backyard of Brown's parents' house. Sajak's Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White was also in attendance.

Both of their kids have been on Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak and his family
Maggie Sajak Instagram

Sajak and Brown are parents to a daughter, Maggie, and a son, Patrick.

In 2000, Maggie and Patrick made their first appearance on Wheel of Fortune, where they closed the show and shared the advice their dad and his co-host White had given them. In recent years, Maggie has taken a more active role on the show, stepping in as a guest letter-turner in January 2020 and conducting interviews for the show's College Week, in addition to various other appearances.

Her daughter is a country singer

Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak, and Lesly Brown attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: Wheel Of Fortune: 35 Years As America's Game at The Paley Center for Media on November 15, 2017 in New York City
Mike Pont/Getty

The couple's daughter Maggie has had a passion for music since she was very young. In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2013, she said that she started playing the guitar when she was "seven or eight" and got "her first real guitar" when she was 13. She released an album called If I Was Gonna Go in 2012.

In addition to pursuing a career in music, Maggie attended Princeton University. These days, Maggie is a law student and works as a social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, according to her Instagram bio.

Her son is a doctor

Maggie and Patrick Sajak
Maggie Sajak Instagram

Brown and Sajak's son Patrick is not one for the public eye — but, in 2021, Sajak couldn't help but share an update about his son.

"Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?" Sajak said to White on an episode of Wheel of Fortune. "So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled." The game show host added that his son "insists" his dad refers to him as "Dr. Sajak."

"Lesly and I couldn't be prouder," Sajak said.

She was by her husband's side when he had emergency surgery

In 2019, Sajak underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. In an interview with Good Morning America, Sajak recalled the "horrific" pain he felt at the time.

"You couldn't do anything. I was in [a] fetal position, lying on the bed. They try to give you various drugs for the pain. And none of it was working. And then they gave me something, I couldn't even tell you the name of it, but suddenly, I wasn't thinking about the pain. I just had these beautiful pastels and lovely faces coming out of it," he shared.

Through it all, Sajak had the support of Brown, who never left his side.

At one point in the interview, Sajak recalled thinking that he was going to die.

"I felt badly for [my family]. I didn't feel badly about dying. I felt badly that they were gonna have to deal with the aftermath. As it turned out, I was just high," he said.

A couple of weeks post-op, Sajak said he was "feelin' great."

