All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon

Published on September 29, 2022 04:12 PM
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole.

While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon hadn't spoken publicly about expecting a baby with her — so it came as a surprise to some of his fans when he announced Onyx's birth on his social media.

Cole first landed in the spotlight because of her work on popular game shows like The Price Is Right and Deal or No Deal, although she now spends most of her time behind the camera as a professional photographer.

What else is there to know about LaNisha Cole? Read on to learn about her career as a model and photographer, her artist studio in Los Angeles and her life with a newborn.

She was born in Los Angeles

Cole was born and raised in Pasadena, California, and is of Panamanian descent. She continues to live in Los Angeles with her newborn daughter.

She started her career as a model and actress

Manuela Arbelaez, Rachel Reynolds, host Drew Carey and model Lanisha Cole appear onstage at the taping of the 39th season premiere of "The Price is Right" at Television City on August 9, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

She appeared on The Price Is Right for eight seasons and spent two seasons on Deal or No Deal. In addition to modeling for those shows, Cole has also starred in music videos for Pharrell, Trey Songz and The Roots and has acted in movies like Soul Plane and A Beautiful Soul.

After leaving The Price Is Right in 2010, Cole sued show producer Mike Richards for wrongful termination and retaliation, claiming that he treated her differently than other models, causing her "great uncertainty" about her job security, according to the Los Angeles Times. The case was settled in 2013 — but the suit was one of the reasons Richards was quickly dismissed from hosting Jeopardy! in 2021 following Alex Trebek's death.

She's an accomplished photographer

Now, Cole spends her time behind the camera. She's a professional photographer who owns a studio in Downtown Los Angeles. On her photography website, Cole describes herself as "a mostly self-taught photog" whose interest in photography "was sparked through studying many of the talented directors/photographers she's had the pleasure of working with throughout her 15+ year career."

She has an Instagram account exclusively dedicated to showcasing her photos. Cole's portfolio mostly consists of portraits, as the photographer "prefer[s] to work one on one during her shoots" in order to take "a photo that is real and captures the true nature of each of her clients."

She produced a film about her father

Cole's father, Rudy Cole, is a talented painter. She produced a documentary about him, Rudy Cole: Painting Panama, in 2022. "As a producer on this film I could [not] be any prouder to share this moment," she said on Instagram.

She shares a baby with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and baby Onyx
LaNisha Cole Instagram

Both parents announced the birth of Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Instagram. Cole's post included two black-and-white photos — one of a sleeping Onyx and one of the three of them immediately after the birth — with the caption, "Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 9-14-22."

Cannon shared the same photo of the three of them, with a personal message. "Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine [sic] Feminine!" he wrote. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

At just a few weeks old, Onyx Cannon already has her own Instagram account.

Cannon is very protective of her

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole
LaNisha Cole Instagram

As the father of nine children and counting, Cannon has faced criticism over his growing family and different partners. In the post announcing Onyx's birth, Cannon also directed a message to his detractors. "As we all know, I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," he wrote. "So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He also praised Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed" who "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

