Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife? All About Lana Gomez

Sebastian Maniscalco says his wife Lana Gomez is "the heart and soul of [their] family."

The comedian first met his artist wife at the gym, and the couple later wed in 2013. Maniscalco and Gomez have since welcomed two children together, daughter Seraphina and son Caruso.

Maniscalco got his start in stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Since then, he has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and headlined sold-out comedy tours and several specials, including What's Wrong with People? (2012), Why Would You Do That? (2016), Stay Hungry (2019) and Is It Me? (2022). Adding to his list of accomplishments, Maniscalco also published a book and has even done some acting, appearing in films such as Green Book (2018), The Irishman (2019), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and About My Father (2023).

Here's everything to know about Sebastian Maniscalco's wife, Lana Gomez.

She is an artist

Amy Graves/WireImage

According to her official website, Gomez studied art at the University of Tennessee.

She obtained her bachelor's degree in 2006 and moved to Los Angeles where she continued to evolve her technique with acrylics and a mixture of other materials. Gomez has also collaborated with interior designer Kelly Wearstler on several successful projects.

In the years that followed, Gomez opened her own showroom and was commissioned to paint a 10-foot guitar sculpture for Gibson GuitarTown in 2012. At the time, she tweeted that the guitar was "so fun to paint!"

Her artwork has been featured in several publications

Gomez's work has been featured in more than a dozen publications, including Luxe Magazine and HuffPost Style.

"My work reflects the lens through which I see the world — whether in color, shape or form. Each of my paintings pays homage to a remarkable nostalgic moment in my own life. It is my intention that when others experience my work, they will reflect on these types of moments in their lives while connecting to and feeling inspired by my own," reads her website.

She completely transformed her home in West Hollywood

In addition to painting, Gomez also has a keen eye for all things interior design-related. When she and Maniscalco purchased their home in West Hollywood in 2014, she completely renovated it, adding in her unique creative vision.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez was asked to describe her style, calling it "unexpected, colorful and whimsical, playful but sophisticated, artistic."

She continued, "I love color. With my art, I go really minimal or really bold and crazy, so doing the home was a blending of the two because I didn't want it to be an overly stimulating funhouse crazy. We used a lot of color — and I wanted a lot of color — but softened it so it didn't feel so wild."

She met Maniscalco at the gym

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple have their personal trainer to thank for their first meeting. The comedian opened up about meeting his now-wife during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast in September 2015.

After asking his trainer if he had any "good-looking" clients, Maniscalco scheduled a session after Gomez's timeslot, who also worked with the same trainer.

"I saw her and we started talking and she was on the treadmill and I said, 'You want to go out with this?' " he joked.

She and Maniscalco got married in 2013

Maniscalco and Gomez wed in August 2013. The bride shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote, "My husband and I! I do!"

A few days later, she posted a picture of Maniscalco in his tux. "#tbt to Just a few days ago! Sebastian was so happy to see me for the first time- he is the sweetest man, and this pic makes me so happy," she captioned the photo.

On the couple's seventh wedding anniversary in 2020, Maniscalco posted a throwback photo of their special day on Facebook and called his wedding "one of the best days of [his] life."

She has two kids with Maniscalco

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On May 12, 2017, Maniscalco and Gomez became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Serafina Simone. "We are so excited to introduce the newest member of our family — Serafina Simone Maniscalco! Serafina was my grandmother's name, Simone is Lana's mom, and Serafina Simone is our baby girl," Maniscalco captioned an Instagram post.

"She has more hair than me! Lana and I couldn't be happier," the comedian also told PEOPLE at the time.

Two years later in Los Angeles, on June 15, 2019, Maniscalco and Gomez welcomed their second child, son Caruso Jack Maniscalco.

As for why the couple chose the name Caruso, Maniscalco explained, "We'd been thinking about the name Caruso for a while. Lana and I stayed at Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi coast on our honeymoon and loved it. When we learned it actually means 'boy' in Sicilian, it sealed the deal!"

She and Maniscalco are both charitable

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Over the years, both Gomez and Maniscalco have been known to give back to their community and help others in need. The couple have shared some of their charitable experiences on Instagram.

The family supported Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation in 2017. Gomez shared a snap on Instagram with the caption, "Had the best day yesterday with @sebastiancomedy and our little spaghetti and meatballs supporting @jessseinfeld 's fantastic foundation @goodplusfdn."

In May 2020, the artist and the comedian participated in a pizza competition for Feeding America. A few months later, they were on hand to raise awareness for Children's Hospital L.A. — "a place really close to our hearts," Gomez wrote in an Instagram caption.