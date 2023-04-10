Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife? All About Lana Gomez

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and artist and interior decorator Lana Gomez have been married since 2013

By
Published on April 10, 2023 12:19 PM
Sebastian Maniscalco and Lana Gomez attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Sebastian Maniscalco says his wife Lana Gomez is "the heart and soul of [their] family."

The comedian first met his artist wife at the gym, and the couple later wed in 2013. Maniscalco and Gomez have since welcomed two children together, daughter Seraphina and son Caruso.

Maniscalco got his start in stand-up comedy at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Since then, he has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and headlined sold-out comedy tours and several specials, including What's Wrong with People? (2012), Why Would You Do That? (2016), Stay Hungry (2019) and Is It Me? (2022). Adding to his list of accomplishments, Maniscalco also published a book and has even done some acting, appearing in films such as Green Book (2018), The Irishman (2019), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and About My Father (2023).

Here's everything to know about Sebastian Maniscalco's wife, Lana Gomez.

She is an artist

Sebastian Maniscalco and artist Lana Gomez attend the Lana Gomez Art Show at Roseark on November 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Amy Graves/WireImage

According to her official website, Gomez studied art at the University of Tennessee.

She obtained her bachelor's degree in 2006 and moved to Los Angeles where she continued to evolve her technique with acrylics and a mixture of other materials. Gomez has also collaborated with interior designer Kelly Wearstler on several successful projects.

In the years that followed, Gomez opened her own showroom and was commissioned to paint a 10-foot guitar sculpture for Gibson GuitarTown in 2012. At the time, she tweeted that the guitar was "so fun to paint!"

Her artwork has been featured in several publications

Gomez's work has been featured in more than a dozen publications, including Luxe Magazine and HuffPost Style.

"My work reflects the lens through which I see the world — whether in color, shape or form. Each of my paintings pays homage to a remarkable nostalgic moment in my own life. It is my intention that when others experience my work, they will reflect on these types of moments in their lives while connecting to and feeling inspired by my own," reads her website.

She completely transformed her home in West Hollywood

In addition to painting, Gomez also has a keen eye for all things interior design-related. When she and Maniscalco purchased their home in West Hollywood in 2014, she completely renovated it, adding in her unique creative vision.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez was asked to describe her style, calling it "unexpected, colorful and whimsical, playful but sophisticated, artistic."

She continued, "I love color. With my art, I go really minimal or really bold and crazy, so doing the home was a blending of the two because I didn't want it to be an overly stimulating funhouse crazy. We used a lot of color — and I wanted a lot of color — but softened it so it didn't feel so wild."

She met Maniscalco at the gym

Sebastian Maniscalco and Lana Gomez during the Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple have their personal trainer to thank for their first meeting. The comedian opened up about meeting his now-wife during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast in September 2015.

After asking his trainer if he had any "good-looking" clients, Maniscalco scheduled a session after Gomez's timeslot, who also worked with the same trainer.

"I saw her and we started talking and she was on the treadmill and I said, 'You want to go out with this?' " he joked.

She and Maniscalco got married in 2013

Maniscalco and Gomez wed in August 2013. The bride shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote, "My husband and I! I do!"

A few days later, she posted a picture of Maniscalco in his tux. "#tbt to Just a few days ago! Sebastian was so happy to see me for the first time- he is the sweetest man, and this pic makes me so happy," she captioned the photo.

On the couple's seventh wedding anniversary in 2020, Maniscalco posted a throwback photo of their special day on Facebook and called his wedding "one of the best days of [his] life."

She has two kids with Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco, Serafino, Caruso and Lana Gomez attend the K.A.M.P. Family Fundraiser at Hammer Museum on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On May 12, 2017, Maniscalco and Gomez became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Serafina Simone. "We are so excited to introduce the newest member of our family — Serafina Simone Maniscalco! Serafina was my grandmother's name, Simone is Lana's mom, and Serafina Simone is our baby girl," Maniscalco captioned an Instagram post.

"She has more hair than me! Lana and I couldn't be happier," the comedian also told PEOPLE at the time.

Two years later in Los Angeles, on June 15, 2019, Maniscalco and Gomez welcomed their second child, son Caruso Jack Maniscalco.

As for why the couple chose the name Caruso, Maniscalco explained, "We'd been thinking about the name Caruso for a while. Lana and I stayed at Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi coast on our honeymoon and loved it. When we learned it actually means 'boy' in Sicilian, it sealed the deal!"

She and Maniscalco are both charitable

Sebastian Maniscalco, wife Lana Gomez and daughter Serafina Simone Maniscalco attend the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd annual Halloween Bash at Culver Studios on October 22, 2017 in Culver City, California
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Over the years, both Gomez and Maniscalco have been known to give back to their community and help others in need. The couple have shared some of their charitable experiences on Instagram.

The family supported Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation in 2017. Gomez shared a snap on Instagram with the caption, "Had the best day yesterday with @sebastiancomedy and our little spaghetti and meatballs supporting @jessseinfeld 's fantastic foundation @goodplusfdn."

In May 2020, the artist and the comedian participated in a pizza competition for Feeding America. A few months later, they were on hand to raise awareness for Children's Hospital L.A. — "a place really close to our hearts," Gomez wrote in an Instagram caption.

Related Articles
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key attend the "Wendell & Wild" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Who Is Keegan-Michael Key's Wife? All About Producer Elle Key
Sebastian Maniscalco, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Melendandri, CEO of Illumination, Chris Pratt and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attend a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Super Mario Bros Movie': All About the Voice Actors
Jon Rahm and girlfriend Kelley Cahill at the DP World Tour Championship on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Who Is Jon Rahm's Wife? All About Kelley Cahill
Jack Black (R) and wife Tanya Haden attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jack Black's Wife? All About Musician Tanya Haden
Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Who Is Daddy Yankee's Wife? All About Mireddys González
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Norma Strait and George Strait attend Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is George Strait's Wife? All About Norma Strait
Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier
Who Is Ben Savage's Wife? All About Tessa Angermeier
Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Who Is Simone Ashley's Boyfriend? All About Constantin 'Tino' Klein
Callie Rivers and Seth Curry
Who Is Seth Curry's Wife? All About Callie Rivers
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the "Succession" European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2021 in London, England
Who Is Matthew Macfadyen's Wife? All About British Actress Keeley Hawes
Pusha T (L) and Virginia Williams attend Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year Hosted By Steven Victor at Dior Men's Boutique on February 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pusha T's Wife? All About Virginia Williams
Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole Te'o
Who Is Manti Te'o's Wife? All About Jovi Nicole Te'o
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kieran Culkin's Wife? All About Jazz Charton
About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares First Trailer for His Comedy with Robert De Niro, 'About My Father' — Watch
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis