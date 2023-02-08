Who Is Grant Gustin's Wife? All About LA Thoma Gustin

The Flash actor and his wife first got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl in 2021

Published on February 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Teen Choice Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
Photo: John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma make one super duo.

The Flash actor and his wife first started dating in 2016 and have marked many relationship milestones since.

After announcing their engagement in 2017, the two tied the knot a year later during a ceremony in Los Angeles attended by their friends and several of Gustin's costars.

"Love you more now than I did then. Truly," Gustin said of Thoma as he celebrated their two-year anniversary. "You inspire me to be better every day. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you."

In 2021, they became first-time parents as they welcomed a daughter named Juniper Grace Louise.

Learn more about Gustin's wife ahead.

She played soccer in college

While Grant plays the fastest man alive on The Flash, his wife is quite athletic in real life. She played soccer at Kent State University, where she majored in exercise physiology, according to the school's website.

After a knee surgery in 2016, she noted that she has "been trying my hand in more non contact sports to satisfy my competitive bug" in a post shared on Instagram. She often documents her staying active on social media, including working out, playing basketball and snowboarding.

She's a doctor of physical therapy

After getting her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from Kent State University, Thoma got her Doctorate of Physical Therapy, DPT from Old Dominion University. Per her bio on Preveyor, she has worked with a number of celebrities through her profession, including CW stars such as Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Danielle Panabaker.

She founded Dare To Be Active

In addition to sharing her workouts on social media, she also founded the fitness app Dare To Be Active, which provides guided workouts from Thoma. She also shares a lot of her workouts on YouTube, ranging from cardio to posture exercises.

She and Grant got engaged on the beach

Grant Gustin/Instagram

After about a year of dating, Gustin and Thoma announced their engagement in April 2017, with a smiley selfie of them on the beach. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were working out on the beach together when Gustin got down on one knee and popped the question.

She and Grant got married in 2018

The two officially tied the knot in December 2018 during a ceremony held at Valentine DTLA in Los Angeles. Gustin's manager confirmed the nuptials to PEOPLE saying: "I can confirm that Grant Gustin and LA Thoma were married this past weekend. It was a most beautiful ceremony that was shared by their families and close friends."

Well-known names on the guest list reportedly included Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs and Dear Evan Hansen star Taylor Trensch, along with Broadway actors Adam Kaplan, Jared Loftin, Ben Ross and Leela Rothenberg. Model Renée Mittelstaedt and personal trainer Ryan Phillips also attended.

Before their L.A. wedding, they held a "symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor Thomas' ancestors" while they were in Malaysia in December 2017.

She's a mom

Grant Gustin Expecting Child
Grant Gustin/Instagram

In August 2021, Gustin and Thoma announced the birth of their daughter Juniper Grace Louise. Since becoming parents, the two have given several glimpses of their family life, although they keep their daughter's face hidden.

"We are obviously not hiding the fact that we are having a baby, but we are planning to keep the baby's identity pretty private," Thoma previously told Verywell Family about their decision to keep their child out of the spotlight. "We will cover their face in photos as we feel strongly that they should have the right to remain private and decide whether they want to become a public persona."

