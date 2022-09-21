Who Is Quinta Brunson's Husband? All About Kevin Jay Anik

Quinta Brunson may be everywhere lately, but one thing you won't hear much about: her love life.

The actress first rose to fame with her series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and has recently received critical acclaim (and an Emmy!) for her hit ABC show Abbott Elementary.

Amid her recent successes, she has had the support of her husband Kevin Jay Anik. Though she has never posted about him on social media, she did give him a shoutout during her recent acceptance speech at the Emmys in 2022.

"In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins ... my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot," she said during her historic win for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

From his career to how else he has supported Brunson over the years, here's everything to know about the actress' husband.

Quinta Brunson/Instagram

They got engaged in 2020

Though the exact date they got engaged is unknown, Brunson did confirm their engagement on Instagram in July 2020 with a photo of her sporting a diamond ring on her left finger, simply captioning the post, "More good news."

They keep their relationship super private

Other than her engagement post, Brunson has never publicly posted about Anik on social media. In fact, she never publicly confirmed their marriage until she referred to Anik as her husband in her Emmys speech.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Kevin Jay Anik doesn't appear to be on social media

Not only does Brunson not post about Anik, he also doesn't appear to have a public social media profile himself.

He's super supportive of Quinta Brunson

Despite staying out of the spotlight, Anik appears to be super supportive of Brunson behind the scenes. In addition to calling him the "most supportive man" in her Emmys speech, Anik has supported the actress at a handful of events, including the Time 100 Gala in June 2022 when she was honored as one of the publication's most influential people.