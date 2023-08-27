Who Is Lisa Vanderpump's Husband? All About Ken Todd

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been married for more than 40 years. The couple first met at a nightclub in London when she was 21 and he was 37 — and they tied the knot just a few months later.

In 2018, Vanderpump shared some sweet words about her husband as she reflected on their relationship.

"You know the greatest gift Ken Todd ever gave me?" she told PEOPLE. "He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything. He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion."

Todd has been by his wife's side through all the ups and downs, many of which viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules have seen. During their marriage, they opened several restaurants and a nonprofit.

So who is Lisa Vanderpump's husband? Here's everything to know about Ken Todd and his long marriage to the reality star and restaurateur.

They met through her brother

Lisa Vanderpump with her husband, Ken Todd, at the Rolling with the Stones Book Party on Oct. 21, 2002. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

The couple first met through her brother, Mark, who worked at a nightclub in London. Vanderpump shared in an interview on Stassi Schroeder's podcast Straight Up with Stassi that she dropped her brother off for work, went to dinner and returned to pick up her brother. However, a manager was missing, so Vanderpump stepped in to help at the club. That's when Todd walked in.

"I just looked at him, and there was an instant connection," Vanderpump shared, per The Daily Dish.

They got engaged after six weeks of dating

During her interview on Schroeder's podcast, Vanderpump also shared that it was a whirlwind romance.

"We got engaged after six weeks, and we were married within three months," she said

In 2018, the couple's daughter, Pandora, shared throwback wedding photos on Instagram, which showed Vanderpump donning a flower crown and veil with a white dress with plenty of frills.

They have been married for more than 40 years

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd smiling on their wedding day. Pandora Vanderpump Sabo/Instagram

In August 2022, Todd and Vanderpump celebrated 40 years of marriage. Vanderpump shared a video of the festivities on Instagram.

"Even though we lost our darling little pony Rosé this weekend, we decided we couldn't not celebrate 40 years of love," she wrote in the caption.

Sadly, the couple's miniature horse, which Vanderpump gave Todd as a gift, died shortly before the party.

They have two children together and a grandson

Pandora Vanderpump Instagram

The couple are parents to two adult children, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Max Todd. Ken Todd also has a child named Warren Todd from before his marriage to Lisa.

In November 2021, Pandora and her husband, Jason Sabo, welcomed a son they named Theodore, making Ken and Lisa grandparents for the first time.

He publicly defended his wife (and slammed the RHOBH cast) after she left the show

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

While many Real Housewives spouses stay out of the drama, Todd very publicly defended Vanderpump following her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink. When, at a time in her life like this, she needed her friends!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Their pettiness says everything," he added of the cast. "There are so many things WE could've said but haven't…So it's not just Goodbye Kyle that I want to say…it's goodbye to all of the vicious nastiness."

He supported Vanderpump after she broke her leg when she was thrown from a horse

In 2022, Vanderpump suffered a scary accident when she was thrown from a horse. Todd shared the news with the public and supported Lisa through her recovery.

"This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing," Todd told TMZ. "Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen ... It's one of those things that happens in life."

Todd also confirmed that Vanderpump broke her leg in three places and would undergo surgery.

They operate several restaurants together

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd smiling. Lisa Vanderpump Instagram

The couple who run a business together stay together, it seems. Vanderpump and Todd operate SUR and Pump in Los Angeles, along with TomTom. Additionally, they opened a new Paris-themed restaurant in Las Vegas called Vanderpump à Paris, which joins Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, also in Vegas.

On top of their restaurants, they are also producers for Vanderpump Rules.

They were accused of violating California labor laws

A class action lawsuit filed in 2020 accused Vanderpump and Todd of not paying wages or providing meal breaks for restaurant employees. Former employee Adam Pierce Antoine filed the class action lawsuit accusing the couple of violating California labor laws. The couple eventually agreed to settle for $250,000.

They co-founded the Vanderpump Dog Foundation

Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump pose with dogs Giggy and Puffy. Noam Galai/WireImage

In addition to their numerous restaurants and bars, the couple also collaborated on another venture, a non-profit dog rescue foundation. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's website says that it has short and long-term goals, including low-cost spaying and neutering for rescue pet owners and ending the abuse of dogs worldwide.