Who Is Kelsey Grammer's Wife? All About Kayte Walsh

Kelsey Grammer has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, but his wife Kayte Walsh typically flies under the radar.

The former airline attendant caught the actor's eye in 2009 and they quickly entered into a relationship. Grammer and Walsh said "I do" in February 2011 after dating for just over a year, and have since welcomed three children together, making the Cheers star a dad of seven.

Walsh is the actor's fourth wife, and after tying the knot, he told PEOPLE that it felt like he had just married for the first time. "[It's] like it's never happened before," Grammer said, calling his life with Walsh "fantastic." When asked about the best part of their marriage, he said, "[It's] waking up together." Walsh added, "And going to bed together. He's just … perfect."

Despite Grammer's status as an A-list actor, the couple prefer to keep their relationship and their children out of the spotlight.

So who is Grammer's other half? From meeting miles up in the air to becoming parents, here's everything to know about Kayte Walsh and her relationship with Grammer.

She is British

Walsh was born in England to mother Susan Walsh and father Alan Walsh, an English professional footballer.

According to the New York Times, her father played for and later coached the Bristol City Football Club.

She met Grammer while she was working as a flight attendant

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

In December 2009, Walsh was working as a flight attendant when she met Grammer, who was a passenger on a flight to London.

The Frasier star later told Jimmy Kimmel about his "very romantic" first encounter with Walsh. "We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmastime. It was two years ago," he explained in 2012.

Grammer and Walsh announced their engagement in December 2010 and tied the knot at New York City's Longacre Theater on Feb. 25, 2011. They exchanged vows a second time at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas, 15 months after their first wedding.

She is a mother of three

Walsh shares three children with her husband. Their first child together, daughter Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer, was born on July 13, 2012, but her arrival was bittersweet as the couple were originally expecting twins.

"We were ecstatic earlier this year, when we announced that Kayte was carrying twins. Tragically we lost the little boy shortly thereafter," the couple said in a statement. "This was not something we cared to make known publicly at the time. It was unspeakably painful and we know that people will understand our desire to keep the news private then, as we know they will respect our privacy in this matter now."

They continued, "A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today. We choose to celebrate the life that has been given us. We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come."

Their son Kelsey Gabriel Elias Grammer, who goes by his middle name Gabriel, was born on July 22, 2014, followed by another son, Auden James Ellis Grammer, on Nov. 14, 2016.

Grammer was already an experienced dad prior to meeting Walsh. He shares daughter Spencer Grammer with his first wife Doreen Alderman, daughter Greer Grammer with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner and two children from his previous marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer, daughter Mason Grammer and son Jude Grammer.

Her relationship with Grammer had an unconventional start

D Dipasupil/Getty

When Walsh and Grammer first met, the actor was still married to Camille, who later filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years in 2010.

The couple opened up about their affair during a 2012 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter. "I'm not proud of the way we started out because he was in a marriage. I'm sorry. I have so many emotions. But you know, I fell in love. I don't know how to word it, I don't know how to put it into words," Walsh admitted.

Grammer added that his marriage with Camille had been over for a long time and that he lacked the courage to officially end it.

Grammer has her name tattooed on him

Jason Merritt/Getty

Grammer got his first tattoo in Walsh's honor in 2012. The actor got his wife's name permanently inked near his groin in Chicago as she stood by his side. During an appearance on Conan, Grammar explained the inspiration behind the ink to host Conan O'Brien.

"It was more of sort of an ownership thing," Grammer said. "My wife said, 'Why don't you get a tattoo?' I guess it was sort of based on the idea that if ever I thought maybe a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … [seeing] this particular piece of equipment [would see it] was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte."

She has acted with Grammer

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

In 2011, Walsh joined her husband for an episode of his political drama, Boss, portraying a senator's aide named Gwendolyn Archer. Grammer starred in the Starz series as Tom Kane, the Mayor of Chicago, and was also an executive producer. Walsh later returned in season 2 for another episode.

The couple also walked the red carpet for the show's premiere together at The Archlight Cinemas in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2022.