Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey

James Corden has actor Dominic Cooper to thank for his decade-long marriage to wife Julia Carey.

Cooper first introduced The Late Late Show host to Carey in 2009, and the couple wed three years later. Now, Corden and Carey are proud parents to three children: son Max and daughters Carey and Charlotte.

Though Carey, whom Corden affectionately calls Jules, often accompanies her husband at red carpet events and even royal weddings, she doesn't speak publicly about her life with the Into the Woods actor.

In April 2022, Corden announced that he will be leaving The Late Late Show in spring 2023. A few months later, he opened up about his family's impact on the decision. "My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions," said the Tony winner.

The TV host also made headlines in October 2022 when he was banned from N.Y.C. restaurant Balthazar due to alleged poor conduct in the establishment. In one account, owner Keith McNally said the TV host "began yelling like crazy to the server" after the kitchen messed up Carey's brunch order of an egg yolk omelet and salad twice.

McNally later said Corden "apologized profusely" over the phone and the restaurant owner rescinded the ban.

So who is Corden's wife? Here's everything to know about Julia Carey and her relationship with the late-night TV host.

She met Corden through another celebrity

Corden's longtime friend and former roommate Cooper is responsible for Carey and Corden's first introduction. In 2009, Carey was working for the nonprofit Save the Children and Cooper asked Corden to attend one of the organization's events.

After the Preacher star introduced the two, Corden became interested right away, he told PEOPLE's Jess Cagle in a 2018 episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

"I said, 'Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,' " he explained. "She said, 'Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.' And I said, 'I've never said it before in my life.' That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she."

She planned her future with Corden the night they met

What started as a joke became a reality when Carey and Cordenbegan planning their potential future together that same night.

"We sat and we very jokingly kind of planned the rest of our lives together an hour and a half after we met," the CBS host explained to PEOPLE. "As a joke! We were just talking. And we were both talking about how much we felt like we were now past the notion of going out every night — that we had hit the age where the prospect of a quiet night in was glorious."

He continued, "I remember saying to her, 'Well, what about on Friday? We could do nothing together. You could come over and we could just do nothing. And then maybe we could do nothing on the Saturday, and we could do nothing on the Sunday. And if our evenings are enough of nothing, then maybe this would become something.' And she said, 'That sounds like a fun idea.' "

They bonded over staying in and skipped going out on dates

During an August 2021 episode of The Late Late Show, Corden opened up further about meeting Carey for the first time and why they skipped going on dates entirely.

"Jules and I never went on dates," said Corden. "The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time and that we were going out too much and we were drinking too much and having too good of a time."

The pair began dating soon after their initial meeting, but they were planning for the future from the very beginning: "I was like, 'How many children are we going to have? Are we going to have a dog?' Joking around," he added. "At the end of the night, we had a little sort of smooch in the back of a cab."

Corden thanked her in his Tony acceptance speech

Before Corden hosted the Tony Awards, he won one. In 2012, he took home the award for best performance by a leading actor in a play for his role in One Man, Two Guvnors and gave his thanks to Carey on stage as they both teared up.

"My girlfriend, Julia, gave birth to our son five days before we started rehearsals. She is my baby mama and I can't wait to marry her," he told the audience. "Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn't for her. She made me say 'us' instead of 'I' and 'we' instead of 'me,' and I love her. Thank you very much."

She married Corden in 2012 — and Matt Smith almost ruined their wedding day

Corden proposed to Carey in December 2010. He gave thanks to fans via Twitter for sending their good wishes after news of their engagement broke, writing, "Thanks so much for your kind messages. I feel very lucky indeed!"

The couple tied the knot almost two years later. Their ceremony took place at Babington House in Somerset, England, on Sept. 15, 2012. Though all eyes should have been on the bride and groom, pal Matt Smith's drunken behavior was one of the day's most unforgettable moments.

In 2018, The Crown star joined his friend for an appearance on The Late Late Show where they reminisced about the evening, which left Smith with a scar on his chin from tripping on a staircase.

"I fell in a fire[place] twice … and then your dad put me in a car and was, like, 'Come on, Matt, son, it's time.' "

Despite Corden's dad doing his best to get Smith to go home, Smith admitted to escaping from the car and going back in for more fun at the party.

She is a mother of 3

The couple have three children. Their son, Max McCartney Kimberley Corden, was born in March 2011 and was given his first middle name as a nod to Paul McCartney. He shares his second middle name, Kimberley, with his father.

Their daughter, Carey, was born in October 2014, just before the family relocated to the United States from London and before Corden started as the host of The Late Late Show. Carey, of course, has her mother's family name.

In December 2017, they welcomed daughter Charlotte to the family. Corden was scheduled to host his show on the night of her birth, but asked friend Harry Styles to fill in at the last minute. Bryan Cranston stepped up the following night while the couple spent time with their newborn.

She lives in Los Angeles with Corden and their kids

In 2014, the couple moved from the U.K. to Los Angeles — just a few weeks after daughter Carey was born.

The TV host told Ross King during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine: "All credit to my wife, who agreed to move when our daughter was 5 weeks old and our son was 3, and that is a massive thing, an undertaking."

However, when Corden announced in April 2022 that he would be exiting The Late Late Show in 2023, he told Deadline that he and wife Carey "genuinely don't know" if they'll return to the U.K. from California.

"It's something we think about and we talk about a lot, but we haven't really made a decision on that yet," he added. "That's the life side of things which we'll figure out."