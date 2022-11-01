Who Is Yolanda Hadid's Boyfriend? All About Joseph Jingoli

Yolanda Hadid found love on a farm!

Two years after moving to her Pennsylvania farm, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum met construction CEO Joseph Jingoli and the two began dating in January 2019. In the years since, Jingoli has been by Hadid's side as she's spoken out about her experience with Lyme disease, spent time with her family and mourned the loss of her mother, Ans van den Herik, who died in 2019.

The Pennsylvania native has also been spotted out and about with both of Hadid's daughters, Gigi and Bella, and granddaughter, Khai.

Here's everything to know about Yolanda Hadid's boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli.

He and Hadid met on her Pennsylvania farm

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2018, Hadid shared how she and Jingoli first met on her family farm in Pennsylvania.

"I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm," she said.

She also shared that they have similar life experiences bonding them together. "When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that's really already a common bond that we have," she said. "To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let's just go for it and have a great time."

He is the CEO of a construction and development company

When he's not spending time on the farm, Jingoli is the CEO of Jingoli, a construction and development company. According to its website, the company is a fifth-generation family business that has worked on projects in the healthcare, power, education, government and gaming industries. The company also has a program to train youth and adults for careers in construction and other building trades.

He seemingly has Gigi and Bella's approval

Both Gigi and Bella seem to approve of their mother's relationship with Jingoli. He's been spotted on strolls around New York City with Hadid and her daughters on multiple occasions. Bella included Jingoli in an Instagram post with her family and in 2021, he attended baby Khai's first birthday party.

He and Hadid like to travel

In 2022, the couple spent some time in the Netherlands, where Hadid was born and raised. They biked around Amsterdam, stopping to take pictures on a picturesque bridge. Bella commented on her mom's Instagram post, writing, "L❤️VE!!"

The couple have also traveled to Texas, and they frequently make the short trip from Pennsylvania to N.Y.C. to spend time with Hadid's children.

His birthday is Sept. 12

According to an Instagram post from Hadid, Jingoli's birthday is on Sept. 12. "Happy birthday my love, cheers to another journey around the sun," she wrote in 2021. "I pray that each day Love, Health and Happiness will come your way!"

She also celebrated his birthday in 2020, writing, "Thank you for being the quiet in my storm.... You are a blessing in my life!"

He started dating Hadid in January 2019

On Jan. 9, 2021, Hadid posted a series of photos with Jingoli to Instagram to celebrate their two-year anniversary. "All my life I prayed for someone like you!!" she captioned the post. "Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you."

He founded an organization to aid young people in recovery

In addition to his construction company, Jingoli is the founder of the nonprofit The F.A.R.M. Team, or the Facilitating Active Recovery Mission. The organization brings young people in recovery to work on Jingoli's family farm, Harmony Hollow, in order to build connections and forge a sense of responsibility. Jingoli also connects the people from F.A.R.M. to professionals in his network to help them find careers.

"It is less about the farming, and much more about the camaraderie and the sense of responsibility," Jingoli explained in a 2015 interview with PhillyVoice.com. "Responsibility for showing up on time, for being part of a team, for having others depend on you, for having other living things depending on you. ... The farm is simply one stop on a way to a career, whether with our company or other companies. I see this every day with young people working on the farm."

He and Hadid made their red carpet debut at the Global Lyme Alliance's Annual Gala

Gary Gershoff/Getty

In October 2019, Hadid and Jingoli stepped onto the red carpet together for the first time at the Global Lyme Alliance's Annual Gala in N.Y.C.

Hadid, who has been outspoken about her experiences with Lyme disease, was co-chairing the gala. She wore a calf-length white silk dress with billowing sleeves and a pair of strappy sandals for the event. Jingoli kept it classic with a navy suit and black dress shoes.

The RHOBH alum shared her appreciation for Jingoli at the event, too. "It's such a blessing to find someone so perfect for me in this time of my life," she told PEOPLE. "He rides horses, he loves nature, he loves the farm. To find love again at 55 is amazing."