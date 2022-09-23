Who Is Mayim Bialik's Boyfriend? All About Jonathan Cohen

Mayim Bialik and her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, are partners in both life and business.

The couple met over 10 years ago at a toddler's birthday party and connected over their shared passion for mental health awareness. They eventually started dating and in January 2021, they launched their podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, which Cohen co-hosts and executive produces. The Big Bang Theory star was previously married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2012.

While Bialik and Cohen don't share too much about their relationship publicly outside of the podcast and not much is known about the couple's early days, it's clear that they are a power duo in more ways than one.

He's a creative

Cohen is a writer, poet, producer and "futurist," according to his bio on the podcast's website. He has an MFA and has spent some time working in both the entertainment industry as well as in the wellness space. He also received a BFA in film, cinema and video studies from the University of Victoria.

He co-created an app

With over 20 years of training in mindfulness and healing, Cohen serves as the CXO and creative director of Lotic.ai, an app that helps users develop more self-awareness. Lotic.ai uses "artificial intelligence, data science, and behavioral science to help individuals live their tomorrow better than today." The company has partnered with various brands, including Samsung, Whirlpool and Ford, among others.

He's a father

Like Bialik, who shares sons Miles and Frederick with ex-husband Stone, Cohen is a devoted parent. He has a son and relocated from Toronto to California to be closer to him, he revealed on Instagram in 2018.

"This is the start of a big adventure. For the second time in 5 years, I've shed the majority of my personal belongings and headed west (this time to be closer to my son)," he captioned the post.

He and Bialik started their podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic

The former child actor told Forbes in 2021 that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic was part of the initial inspiration for their podcast Breakdown.

"To be honest, 2020 was a beast of a year and my partner Jonathan and I have a shared passion for mental illness and mental illness education," she explained. "So many more people have either occurrences of mental health challenges or they were experiencing intense anxiety for the first time in their life. So many people didn't even know what to call it or what it was or what you could do about it. So we decided to start a podcast. The idea is to explore all the aspects of mental health that many of us are not told about. That's how Mayim Bialik's Breakdown was born."

The podcast launched in early 2021 and has since welcomed a variety of celebrity guests, including Steve-O, Justin Long, Margaret Cho and more.

They each bring their own expertise to the show

Breakdown explores all facets of mental health, from both an emotional and scientific standpoint. Bialik, who has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, told the Jewish News Syndicate that she and her boyfriend have very different perspectives on mental health, adding that they are able to bring both of them to the podcast.

"My partner Jonathan Cohen and I work on it together; we are creative and writing partners," the Jeopardy! co-host shared. "One thing we talk about on the podcast is loneliness for people struggling with that. He is a writer and I'm a neuroscientist, so I bring the science piece."

The show is described as a "quirky, informative and interactive podcast breaking down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-being."

He doesn't take himself too seriously

Bialik and Cohen are active on social media and occasionally share fun moments from their life together. In June 2022, Bialik posted a video of Cohen helping with household chores and fans had mixed opinions on his vacuuming skills. Cohen didn't take the criticism to heart, though, and even commented that he's planning to get Bialik back, saying a "reply video" would be coming.

He and Bialik love to "trash talk" each other

With Bialik's long-standing career in sitcoms, it's no surprise that her relationship is full of humor. The couple tease one another often — in good fun, of course.

"Jonathan and I trash talk each other all the time. I've never dated a person who talks so much trash," Bialik said during an episode of their podcast. "It's fun … I sometimes get my feelings hurt …"

Cohen jumped in, adding, "It was your mistake! Early on you said to me, 'Never let a joke pass.' "

They've got communication on lock

The pair have mastered the art of communication, as evidenced on their podcast.

In one episode, Bialik quizzed her boyfriend about what he hears when she asks him questions like, "Are you ok?" and "What do you want to do tonight?" and his answers were spot on. With "over two decades of training in mindfulness," he's clearly able to listen to his partner on a deeper level.