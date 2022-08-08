Who Is Abbi Jacobson's Fiancée? All About Jodi Balfour

The couple first started dating in 2020 and recently got engaged

Published on August 8, 2022 02:10 PM
Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Abbi Jacobson is engaged to girlfriend Jodi Balfour!

The actress, who is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series A League of Their Own, confirmed the news to PEOPLE during a ​​Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary.

The couple first started dating in 2020, and have kept their relationship fairly low-key since.

In October 2021, Jacobson marked their one-year anniversary with a sweet photo of her kissing Balfour on the cheek.

"One year with this incredible human. Don't know how I got so lucky ❤️" the Broad City alum wrote at the time.

Most recently, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own, walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet as they sported coordinating pink and red ensembles.

From her previous TV roles to her personal background, here's everything to know about Jacobson's fiancée.

She's from South Africa

Balfour hails from Cape Town, South Africa, where she got her start as an actress working in local theater and TV productions.

In 2010, she moved to Canada to be closer to family, but she currently resides in Los Angeles.

She studied drama in college

Balfour went to the University of Cape Town, where she got her BA in Theatre and Performance, per her IMDb bio.

She previously competed in the Miss South Africa pageant

When she was 21, Jodi Balfour competed in the Miss South Africa 2008 pageant where she eventually placed 12th overall, per TV Guide.

Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson
Abbi Jacobson/Instagram

She owns her own café

Balfour has a café called Nelson the Seagull with her two friends, Jonathan and Lee Snelgar. Located in Gastown in Vancouver, the shop's name was inspired by a well-known South African folk song called "The Seagull's name was Nelson" to pay tribute to the owners' South African heritage.

She's been in a handful of popular shows

Balfour is best known for her roles on Bomb Girls and the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. Additionally, she has had roles on a handful of popular TV shows such as The Crown, True Detective, and Ted Lasso.

She's an award-winning actress

Balfour received critical acclaim for her role on the Canadian television drama, Bomb Girls, including several award nods. Most notably, she took home a Canadian Screen Award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a dramatic program or mini-series.

