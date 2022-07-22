Who Is Steven Yeun's Wife? All About Joana Pak

The couple got married in December 2016 and have two children together

US actor Steven Yeun (L) and wife Joana Pak arrive for the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak were meant to be.

The couple first met through a mutual friend in Chicago and eventually reconnected a year later during a chance run-in.

"She walked into the bar where I was a really shitty bartender, and it was kismet," the Nope actor told Martha Stewart Weddings. "After that, I saw her every day for six months."

After doing long-distance as Yeun filmed The Walking Dead, the couple eventually got engaged in August 2015.

In December 2016, the two tied the knot during an intimate wedding at Los Angeles' Paramour Estate in front of family and friends, including a handful of Yeun's TWD costars.

Since then, Yeun and Pak have started a family of their own, welcoming two children.

Learn more about the actor's wife with these quick facts.

She's a photographer

While Yeun is best-known for his acting roles, Pak is a professional photographer. She has shared glimpses of her work on her Flickr account, including candid shots of her husband.

She went to Columbia College

Yeun first met Pak in Chicago, where he was working with the Second City comedy theater and she was studying at Columbia College, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She and Steven Yeun didn't get together until a year after they met

Yeun and Pak first met through a chance interaction in Chicago but Pak was dating someone else at the time. In a twist of fate, they eventually reconnected a year later when Pak walked into a bar where Yeun was bartending.

"I invited Jo out with two other friends who happened to be girls, which was the worst move of all time," Yeun told GQ. "Probably because I hadn't been dating in so long, and by that point I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to not let her know that I'm into her.' I was playing dumb. Just lame-ass moves. Then we broke off on our own, and I saw her every day for the rest of the year."

She and Steven Yeun have two kids

Yeun and Pak are proud parents of two children, a son named Jude Malcolm, whom they welcomed on St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and a daughter, whom they welcomed in April 2019.

She's not active on social media