Jharrel Jerome has people talking.

On Friday, Netflix dropped Ava Duvernay‘s When They See Us, a four-part limited series that chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

The project focuses on the five teenagers from Harlem: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the assault and rape of white female jogger Trisha Meili, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

In the miniseries, Jerome, 21, stars as Wise, who was 16 when jurors convicted him of assault, sexual abuse and riot. Sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars, he was released after serving 12. Today, Wise still lives in New York City and is often asked to speak about his ordeal.

While Jerome’s portrayal of Wise is generating lots of buzz, this isn’t the first time that audiences have seen the actor on camera — and it’s most likely just the start of his illustrious career.

Here are five things to know about the actor.

1. He grew up in the Bronx.

The actor, who also stars in AT&T original series Mr. Mercedes, was raised in the Bronx, New York, and has nothing but pride for the place that shaped him.

“Im filming in the Bronx tonight… came from here, ended up here. thank God 🖤,” he captioned an Instagram mirror selfie, tagged in the Bronx, in September.

2. His family pushed him into acting.

While Jerome is quickly becoming a household name as a result of his acting career, it was his loved ones who recommended he try his hand in acting.

According to the Los Angeles Times, family members suggested he pursue the craft. During his high school years, he traveled daily by train from the Bronx to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, the outlets reports.

“I’m not going to lie, I was pretty popular in middle school,” Jerome told L.A. Times with a chuckle. “When I got to high school, it was a big reality check where I was like, should I act? Because I’m not really talented. These kids are beyond talented. They sing, they dance, they know what a monologue is and I didn’t. So, yeah, it was definitely a challenge my freshman year.”

3. He attended Ithaca college.

Jerome was attending his freshman year at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, when he was cast as Kevin, a bisexual teenager, in Oscar-winning film Moonlight, according to L.A. Times.

“Moonlight was definitely not at all what I thought it would be,” he told the newspaper. “It was the first project I ever booked. I was still in school. I still felt like a little kid. It changed my life.”

Image zoom Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise on When They See Us Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

4. He’s close with his mom.

The actor is very close with his mom — and doesn’t shy away from giving her sweet shout-outs on social media.

“The most inspiring woman in my life. Happy birthday mommy.,” he captioned a photo of the duo in October 2015 alongside a packed car. “Being in college makes me realize how much I truly need you sometimes. But I’ll be back soon. I love you so much ❤️.”

He also shared a snapshot of the two from a night out in October 2016 and praised her for her unwavering support.

“Tonight was a dream come true in every single way possible. And all I can think about is my beautiful mother. Without her I would not be here,” he wrote alongside the photo. “That’s said all the time… But mommy, without you I would not be here. So thank you. I love you .”

5. Ava Duvernay is his biggest supporter.

DuVernay, who directed and co-wrote When They See Us, was in awe of Jerome’s talent.

“The human things,” she told L.A. Times about the things Jerome did on-camera that would break her heart while playing Wise. “The care that he gave to the parts that were more quiet, the moments that another actor might have glossed over. He knew the little stuff is the big stuff.”

Later, she added of the actor: “The world is his oyster.“

“But he lives in a world that doesn’t see him in the same way it sees Ansel Elgort or Timothée Chalamet,” she said. “My highest hope is that the industry rushes to his talent.”

When They See Us is streaming now on Netflix.