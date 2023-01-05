Who Is Niecy Nash's Wife? All About Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts have already made history.

In March 2022, the Claws actress appeared alongside Betts on the cover of Essence, making them the first same-sex couple to grace the cover of the magazine. "Making H E R S T O R Y 💫👑🖤," Nash wrote to celebrate the historic cover.

The sultry Essence cover featured Nash and Betts posing topless and locked in an embrace. In their interview, the couple talked openly about their union. "I feel like the love that I receive from her is custom, as opposed to off the rack," Nash said.

Nash and Betts wed in August 2020, nearly a year after the actress split from husband Jay Tucker. News of their wedding came as a surprise to fans as the couple chose to keep their relationship and engagement private. Since then, the pair have been open about their love story and appeared on several red carpets together.

Here's everything to know about Niecy Nash's wife, Jessica Betts.

She's a musician

Kris Connor/BET/Getty

According to her website, Betts grew up in Chicago and started singing early in life, and at 16 she signed with a record label. She eventually moved to New York City, where she later met Nash, to pursue a music career. Betts performs both original music and covers, singing a blend of gospel, reggae, rock, pop and R&B.

Aside from being a talented singer and songwriter, Betts is also a gifted guitarist — and she taught herself to play.

In August 2021, she shared a throwback video of her performing on the N.Y.C. subway. "New York subway- A express train," she captioned the post. "65 mph - Taught myself how to play while living n New York.. Just me and my 🎸."

She was on a reality TV show

After releasing her first single "Get Up" in 2000, Betts competed on the reality show The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott in 2005. The reality singing competition, hosted by the "Work It" rapper, aired on UPN for just one season.

Betts won The Road to Stardom, but it didn't propel her career forward. In 2012, she told Ebony why she didn't capitalize on her win. "I think after the realization of winning the show, I had to take time to find myself," she said. "I took the time to work on myself personally, professionally and in order to be successful, I knew I had to get my s--- together!"

She's tried her hand at acting

Michael Loccisano/Getty

In 2018, Betts acted alongside her future wife when she landed a small part on Nash's TNT comedy Claws.

For Claws' season 2 finale, Betts shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pair on set. In the video, Nash was wearing her character's wedding dress while Betts sat next to her, singing and playing guitar.

But that wasn't the only time that the couple shared the screen. Nash was featured in two of Betts' music videos, including "We Drip" and "Catch Me," which included Nash in a wedding dress and an audio recording of their wedding vows.

In May 2022, Nash and Betts began working together on the Fox game show Don't Forget the Lyrics. Nash is the show's host, while Betts plays in the band.

She and Nash were friends first

Rich Polk/Getty

The pair first connected on social media in 2015, initially bonding over music. Eventually, they struck up a friendship.

"I never saw her as someone I would date," Nash told PEOPLE in 2020. "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before."

Going from platonic to romantic wasn't a smooth transition, however. During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Nash shared that she was reluctant to date at first. "I was fearful that our friendship might not survive it," she said. "I never want [Jessica] to not be in my life, so I don't know what the running rules are."

In the end, Nash decided that she simply didn't want to be without Betts, adding, "I just know that this is the most beautiful soul I've ever met in my life, and you mine."

She's the only woman Nash ever dated

Araya Doheny/Getty

Prior to dating Betts, Nash had only ever been in relationships with men.

The actress was married to Don Nash, a pastor, from 1994 to 2007. Together they share three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia. In 2011, Nash married electrical engineer Jay Tucker before filing for divorce in 2019.

In September 2020, Nash opened up about her sexuality. "I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love," she told PEOPLE. "[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."

She's an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in music

In 2022, Betts spoke to TheGrio about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in hip-hop. "My wife and I, we say all the time, representation matters, it really does," she said. "Because now I know that little young girl or that little young boy will see themselves in someone who is like myself, someone who is like my wife, or anyone! It's important to see yourself."

The year prior, Betts performed her song "Catch Me" at the GLAAD Media Awards.

"Love has no gender," she said in an interview with The Advocate in 2021. "It has no boundaries. And a person, regardless of whatever race or sex they are, should be free enough to love who you want to love and be very unapologetic about it."

She proposed first

Amy Sussman/WireImage

According to Nash, she and Betts proposed to each other on the same day — but Betts beat her to the punch.

Nash told PEOPLE that it came as a surprise to her, as they'd been irritated with each other all day.

"[Jessica] was like, 'You know what? You've been getting on my nerves all day. But if anybody is going to get on my nerves, I want it to be you,' " Nash recalled. "Then she said, 'You are absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me. Marry me, Cora.' That's her nickname for me, is Cora."

After Nash said "yes," Betts realized she didn't know what usually happens next. Nash continued: "I was like, 'Well, we're non-traditional people. Hold on one second.' I went upstairs and then I came back down because I had a ring for her. And then I asked her to marry me. So we both proposed to each other the same night, which is weird but fun."

She married Nash in August 2020

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts. Robert Ector for REP Publishing

On Aug. 29, 2020, Nash and Betts tied the knot in the backyard of their California home. The pair said "I do" in front of 24 friends and family members.

Aside from those closest to the couple, their relationship was not public knowledge. Nash never announced their romance, or their engagement, and instead opted to share the news only after they wed. Two days after their wedding, Nash posted a wedding photo and wrote, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈."