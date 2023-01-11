Who Is Shemar Moore's Girlfriend? All About Jesiree Dizon

Get to know Shemar Moore's girlfriend.

During his recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the S.W.A.T. actor announced that he is expecting his first child, but it wasn't until he posted a video of the sex reveal party the couple threw on Jan. 9 that he introduced to the public to his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Dizon is already a mother of two from previous relationships, and though this is her first child with Moore, and according to the Instagram video the actor shared on his social media, she's already thinking about the potential for more.

Though details on their relationship are scarce, Dizon has been public-facing as an actress and model for many years.

Between her professional career and her family life as a mom, here's everything to know about Dizon.

She's a professional model

Jesiree Dizon/instagram

Both Moore and Dizon have careers in the entertainment industry. Dizon is a professional model, who is signed with several different agencies. She's backed by Wilhelmina Models, MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii and NTA Talent, according to her Instagram bio.

She's an actress with several TV credits

In addition to modeling, she has several acting credits to her name. According to her IMDb, she's appeared on TV shows including True Blood, Hawaii Five-0 and Days of Our Lives.

She also works as a makeup artist

Jesiree Dizon/instagram

As a model and actress, Dizon is no stranger to the glam chair. In fact, it's a passion she has on her own — so much so, she started a business as a makeup artist. In addition to sharing her work on her personal Instagram account, she created a separate profile (@j_birdbeauty) dedicated to her business.

She's expecting a baby girl with Shemar

Following Moore's baby news announcement during his appearance on the The Jennifer Hudson Show, he posted a sex reveal video to his Instagram on Jan. 9. Not only did the clip reveal that his first-born will be a girl, but it was the first time he introduced Dizon to the public.

In addition to discovering the baby's sex, Moore hinted at potential baby names. "It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023."

The video then showed a helicopter flying overhead, with the crowd cheering as pink smoke is released, indicating the couple will welcome little Frankie very soon!

She's a mother of two kids from previous relationships

Jesiree Dizon/instagram

During the baby reveal video, the couple shared their guesses, with Dizon noting she's already a mom to one of each and saying she'd be happy with a girl or a boy — even suggesting they might have more to come.

The model shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and also has a son, Kaiden, 16, from a previous relationship. Based on her Instagram, Dizon shares a close relationship with her kids and posts with them often.

"If I did anything right in this life, it's these 2 ❤️ Still trying to figure out how I got so lucky..." she wrote alongside a photo of her two kids.