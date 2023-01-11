Entertainment TV Who Is Shemar Moore's Girlfriend? All About Jesiree Dizon The S.W.A.T. actor recently revealed that he's expecting his first child with model Jesiree Dizon By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 06:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Jesiree Dizon/instagram Get to know Shemar Moore's girlfriend. During his recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the S.W.A.T. actor announced that he is expecting his first child, but it wasn't until he posted a video of the sex reveal party the couple threw on Jan. 9 that he introduced to the public to his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. Dizon is already a mother of two from previous relationships, and though this is her first child with Moore, and according to the Instagram video the actor shared on his social media, she's already thinking about the potential for more. Though details on their relationship are scarce, Dizon has been public-facing as an actress and model for many years. Between her professional career and her family life as a mom, here's everything to know about Dizon. Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Baby on the Third Anniversary of His Mother's Death She's a professional model Jesiree Dizon/instagram Both Moore and Dizon have careers in the entertainment industry. Dizon is a professional model, who is signed with several different agencies. She's backed by Wilhelmina Models, MGM Germany, Renew Artists Hawaii and NTA Talent, according to her Instagram bio. She's an actress with several TV credits In addition to modeling, she has several acting credits to her name. According to her IMDb, she's appeared on TV shows including True Blood, Hawaii Five-0 and Days of Our Lives. 'SWAT' Star Shemar Moore Kisses His Married Crush Brigitte Nielsen on the Lips Twice During 'The Talk' She also works as a makeup artist Jesiree Dizon/instagram As a model and actress, Dizon is no stranger to the glam chair. In fact, it's a passion she has on her own — so much so, she started a business as a makeup artist. In addition to sharing her work on her personal Instagram account, she created a separate profile (@j_birdbeauty) dedicated to her business. She's expecting a baby girl with Shemar Following Moore's baby news announcement during his appearance on the The Jennifer Hudson Show, he posted a sex reveal video to his Instagram on Jan. 9. Not only did the clip reveal that his first-born will be a girl, but it was the first time he introduced Dizon to the public. In addition to discovering the baby's sex, Moore hinted at potential baby names. "It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023." The video then showed a helicopter flying overhead, with the crowd cheering as pink smoke is released, indicating the couple will welcome little Frankie very soon! Shemar Moore Reveals the Extreme Lengths He Goes to for His Rock-Hard Abs on PEOPLE Now — Watch the Full Episode She's a mother of two kids from previous relationships Jesiree Dizon/instagram During the baby reveal video, the couple shared their guesses, with Dizon noting she's already a mom to one of each and saying she'd be happy with a girl or a boy — even suggesting they might have more to come. The model shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and also has a son, Kaiden, 16, from a previous relationship. Based on her Instagram, Dizon shares a close relationship with her kids and posts with them often. "If I did anything right in this life, it's these 2 ❤️ Still trying to figure out how I got so lucky..." she wrote alongside a photo of her two kids.