Who Is Danielle Fishel's Husband? All About Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel may be known for her character Topanga's iconic relationship with Cory in Boy Meets World, but in real life, her husband Jensen Karp has her heart.

Fishel and Karp met in 1995 when they were both attending Calabasas High School. On the day he proposed, Karp reflected on their journey.

"We got engaged today. I don't have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know," he wrote on Instagram.

The pair married in 2018 and have since welcomed two kids together and have collaborated creatively on a number of projects.

His career in the entertainment world has spanned a few different industries, from rapping to wrestling to acting and writing for TV.

Karp may be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on the TBS show Drop the Mic, a music-themed competition show that featured celebrities going back and forth in a rap battle. He also spent time as a radio show host on KROQ 106.7 FM in Los Angeles, and even appeared as a caricature of himself in the 2015 VH1 reality parody series Barely Famous alongside Sara and Erin Foster.

So who is Danielle Fishel's husband? Here's everything there is to know about the radio show host married to the Girl Meets World star.

They got married in 2018

On Nov. 4, 2018, Fishel and Karp tied the knot at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

"Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life," Karp wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with his new wife.

Fishel's bridal party included Sabrina Carpenter, her costar from Girl Meets World, while one of Karp's groomsmen was John Mayer, who serenaded the couple with a cover of Beyoncé's "XO" for their first dance.

"Jensen brought many new and wonderful friends into my life and the friendship of @johnmayer is at the top of the list. His immense talent is only overshadowed by his humor, his heart, his sincerity, his loyalty, his candor, and his generous spirit," Fishel wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the wedding.

"We are beyond grateful and thrilled that he was not only a groomsman but agreed to sing our first dance song," she continued in the caption.

They have two children together

Fishel gave birth to her and Karp's first child, a son named Adler Lawrence, on June 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. The couple told PEOPLE exclusively that Adler's middle name, Lawrence, was chosen in honor of Karp's late father.

Adler was born a month before his due date, and he had to spend three weeks in the NICU at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles after getting fluid buildup in his lungs.

"Unfortunately, my breast milk was creating fluid in his lungs, and we had to take him off of breast milk and put him on a specially formulated formula that doesn't use the lymphatic system," Fishel shared with PEOPLE.

The actress also opened up about the guilt she felt about her baby's condition.

"You want your body and everything you do as a mom to be functioning optimally for your baby and when it's not, you feel like a failure," she said.

After 21 days in the hospital, Adler was finally able to go home. "It's a real long, slow process in the NICU," Fishel told PEOPLE about their stay.



On Aug. 29, 2021, Fishel and Karp welcomed their second child, Keaton Joseph.

"He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old," Fishel wrote in an Instagram post.

Karp shouted out his wife and mother of his kids with a sweet Mother's Day post in May 2022.

"She's an incredible mother steering the ship for us idiot dudes. Happy Mother's Day @daniellefishel. We love you so much and would be lost without you - from Da Bois," he wrote alongside a photo of her pushing a stroller.

He once went viral for allegedly finding shrimp tails in his cereal

In 2021, Karp had a viral moment on Twitter when he tweeted at General Mills about finding cinnamon-coated shrimp tails in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The brand initially responded by saying that upon further investigation, they determined the images Karp had tweeted were "accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended."

Karp firmly disagreed.

"Ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?" he responded in a since-deleted tweet of his own.

Karp went on to share that he also found Cinnamon Toast Crunch squares with "black marks" on them, as well as a "weird cinnamon covered pea thing," and "what appears to be dental floss."

The bag of cereal had allegedly been tampered with, as evidenced by the clear tape found on it.

"While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills, told PEOPLE in a statement. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."

It wasn't the Karps' first time going viral with a big brand, though the first time was for a much more positive reason.

In 2019, Olive Garden had custom shoes commissioned for Fishel and their first son, who Fishel was still pregnant with at the time after Karp had his own pair of Nikes custom designed by artist Mache.

"What started as a glorious joke between myself and @mache275 has went above & beyond. The good people at @olivegarden commissioned him to make adorable shoes for our impending son, completing the full set," Karp wrote on Instagram.

He used to be a rapper

Before he was known for his TV writing and comedy, Karp had a rap career, performing under the name Hot Karl. And he got his start when he was still a kid.

In a 2005 interview with Baller Status, he opened up about his music career and how it got started.

"Weirdly enough, when I was 13 years old, I went to a birthday party in my neighborhood — which is filled with music industry people," he told Baller Status.

"What I was doing was mimicking the words to a Black Sheep song at the party, and this dude comes up with me and says, 'Do you wanna rap?' I was like, 'Yea, I'll kill it,' so he hands me the mic at the party and I just killed it. The guy comes up to me after that and says, 'I'm putting together a show next week with Tone Loc and Ice T's Rhyme Syndicate, and I want you to open,'" he continued.

That performance ended up landing the teen rapper a talent manager, but their working relationship fizzled out after a few months. That wasn't the end of the road for him, though.

Karp went on to win a radio freestyle competition, which led to a deal with Interscope Music. While he never released an album with them, he ended up getting a publishing deal to write music for other artists, including bands Sugar Ray and O-Town.

Then, in 2005, he released an album called Great Escape, where he showcased his comedy writing skills in skits about him arguing with a producer over what kind of songs to make.

"In one of the skits, there's a record label executive who tells me that he wants to sign me. So I ask him, 'Have you heard my music?' And he's like, 'Naw, I haven't heard it,' " Karp told Baller Status.

"That actually happened to me before. That was just so weird to me 'cause there was this $400,000 deal on the table and the label hadn't even heard my music," he said.

He's a published author

Reflecting on his career as a white rapper, Karp wrote a funny memoir called Kanye West Owes Me $300: And Other True Stories from a White Rapper Who Almost Made It Big.

In an interview with GQ, Karp opened up about his relationship with Kanye West.

"He just had so much energy. Other rappers would play their music, bob their head and check their two-way, this dude was standing up and dancing along, looking for people's reactions and yelling 'YOU GET THAT LINE?' It was weird," Karp said.

"And I think people were just caught off-guard at the producer with adult braces being so confident and the rapping not being 'great.' He got better," he continued.

Other stories that Karp regaled in his memoir include one about Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath throwing him a 21st birthday party and getting a regrettable tattoo, which he talked about on CNET's Tomorrow Daily YouTube show.

He owns an art gallery

Karp's love for the arts led him to opening his own gallery in 2004 with his business partner, Katie Sutton. The Los Angeles-based gallery, called Gallery1988, is pop-culture focused.

Speaking to VoyageLA, Karp said he got the idea to open the gallery when he was visiting Katie while she worked at a different exhibit, saying that the owner there misjudged him and assumed he couldn't afford any of the art on display.

"It got Katie and I thinking: what if we created a space of art, without judgment, treating each buyer the same?" Karp said. "And since we knew we'd be catering to a younger audience, mostly purchasing art for the first time, we decided to encourage our artists to produce pieces based on their pop culture influences."

"We've been able to work directly with properties like Star Wars, Lost, Breaking Bad and the Academy Awards, while also continuing to have a large presence on Melrose, the street it all started on," he continued.

The gallery's focus on pop culture has drawn some celebrity-filled crowds to openings, including visitors like Paul Rudd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Seth Rogen, Guillermo del Toro, Jonah Hill and more.

Their offerings are accessible, with prints for sale starting at $10.

He and Fishel hosted a Cameo-focused podcast together

From 2020 to 2021, Karp and Fishel hosted Talk Ain't Cheap, a podcast that focused on the app Cameo, which gives fans the opportunity to book personalized videos from their favorite celebrities.

Fishel and Karp did deep dives on the celebrities offering videos on the app, covering the profiles of a wide range of people like Nick Lachey, Spencer Pratt, Bo Bice and even Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, to analyze what they were offering and if they thought it was a good deal.

In conjunction with the show, Karp and Fishel hosted "Scorantine" on Instagram Live, a "socially distant game show" in which they gave out prizes from around their house.

"We've given away a crock pot, a Red Robin gift card we used once but still had $61 on it and a blu-ray from my personal collection," Karp said on his website.